Springfield Raceway To Double The Excitement With Double Features

Pit gates will open at 3PM with the grandstands opening at 5PM. Hot laps at 5:30 and racing at 6PM. Draw cut-off is at 5:15 time frame.

Adult grandstand Admission is only $15 with kids 12 and under Free. Pit Passes are $30 with Kids 6-12 $15 and under 6 Free.

For more information visit The website at WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com and keep updated on Facebook

This Saturday April 28 The Classes who didn’t get to run the feature last week due to rain will run them early this Saturday night. Line-up stay as they were posted. No new cars added for those features. Then we will run the scheduled program for that evening with Qualifying heats and features.All cars can run in these events. No rainchecks or pitbands honored from last Saturday as the program did complete all heats and 2 features was completed. There will be NO BICYCLE RACES THIS SATURDAY… WE WILL HAVE BICYCLE RACES NEXT SATURDAY MAY 5th with PEPSI Night added money in the Midwest Modzs & a tribute to Rob Burgess….