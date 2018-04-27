Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Doubleheader at Bloomington May 4th, Fayette County May 5th

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will return to action with a doubleheader of racing action Friday, May 4th at Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, IN and Saturday, May 5th at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL. Both events will pay $2,000 to win and $200.00 to start.

The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series will visit Bloomington Speedway on Friday, May 4, 2018 for the annual JB Robinson Memorial. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 40-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment

American Modified Series in action at Bloomington Speedway will be Super Stocks, RaceSaver Sprints, and Hornets. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money. Transponders will be utilized; however, a rental fee will not be assessed.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Bloomington Speedway on May 4, 2018:

1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th $200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th-$200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200

Bloomington Speedway is located at 5185 S. Fairfax Rd. in Bloomington, Indiana 47401. For more information about Bloomington Speedway, contact the track office at (812) 824-7400 or via social media at www.bloomingtonspeedway.com and like on Facebook (Bloomington Speedway).

On Saturday May 5th, the tour will visit the Fayette County Speedway located in Brownstown, IL. The tour will be in competition with a full program of practice, A-B group time trials, qualifying heat races, B-Mains, and the 30-lap, $2,000 to win/$200 to start A-Main event. The MARS Late Models will also be in attendance with their $3,000 to win 40-lap AMain

event. Other divisions joining the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and MARS Late Models in action at the Fayette County Speedway will be B-mod, Street Stocks, and Hornets. Entry fee for the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series is $50. All drivers that start a B-Main, but do not transfer to the A-Main will receive $50 tow money.

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series A-Main Purse at Fayette County Speedway on May 5, 2018: 1st- $2,000, 2nd-$1,000, 3rd- $650, 4th- $550, 5th- $500, 6th- $400, 7th- $375, 8th-$350, 9th- $325, 10th- $300, 11th-$240, 12th-$235, 13th-$230, 14th- $225, 15th- $200, 16th$200, 17th- $200, 18th- $200, 19th- $200, 20th- $200, 21st- $200, 22nd- $200

Fayette County Speedway is located at 322 West Cumberland Rd in Brownstown, IL 62418. For more information about Fayette County Speedway, contact the track office at (618) 427-3966, Promoter Charlie Depew at (618) 322-8105, or via social media at www.fayettecountyspeedway.com and like on Facebook (Fayette County Speedway).

2018 Tire Rule

Under the guideline of the 2018 DIRTcar UMP Modified rules, only tires approved for DIRTcar competition are the Hoosier: M-30S and M-60 compounds in the DIRTcar plated tire 26.5/8.0/15 or 27.5/8.0/15. The maximum width of the tire will be 9 inches. The M-60 may be used as a right rear option tire. NO GROOVING ALLOWED. Siping permitted on M-30 and M-60.

Activities for the event at Bloomington Speedway on Friday, May 4th will see the pit area open at 4:30 p.m and general admission area open at 5:30 p.m. The driver’s meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. with practice/group qualifying set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and racing beginning at 7:00 p.m. All times are EST. Ticket prices for Bloomington Speedway on Friday, May 4th in the general admission area will be $15 for adults (12 years and under free) and pit admission will be $30.

Activities for the event at Fayette County Speedway on Saturday, May 5th will see both the pit area and general admission area open at 4:30 p.m. The drivers meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. with practice laps set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Time Trials will immediately follow practice laps and racing will begin at 7:30 p.m. All times are CST. Ticket prices for Fayette County Speedway on Saturday, May 5th in the general admission area will be $20 for adults ($5 for children ages 7-12, free for children age 6 and younger) and pit admission will be $35 ($15 for children ages 7-12). The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series presents UMP Dirt Car Modified sanctioned dirt track entertainment at racing venues throughout Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, West Virginia, and Ohio. For more information concerning the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series, contact series race director Jeff Evans at (859) 358-7178 or by email at jdevans@live.com.

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT AMERICAN MODIFIED SERIES

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

 May 4 (Friday) Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN): 40 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start 5th Annual J.B. Robinson Memorial

 May 5 (Saturday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 May 18 (Friday) Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 May 19 (Saturday) Kickapoo Speedway (Danville, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 May 25 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 May 26 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 May 27 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

 May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event

 June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD

 June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700 to start – Mega 100

 July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to start

 July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

 August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

 August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

 September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

 September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

 September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT AMERICAN MODIFIED SERIES

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

 Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat

Race #1”

 ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing

Equipment American Modified Series events

 FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment

American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

 KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified

Series

 Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and

Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

 Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American

Modified Series events

 VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

 Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7”

Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

 Bandit Race Cars

 Brucebilt Performance

 Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

 Fox Shocks

 Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

 Impressive Race Cars

 Maximum Energy Development

 Mullins Race Engines

 Oakley Motorsports

 Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

 Print Worx

 RACEceiver

 UMP Dirt Car

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 22 Josh Harris 460

2 68 Jimmy Payne 450

3 18 Tait Davenport 430

4 10y Trent Young 420

5 25 Tyler Nicely 395

6 80 Rich Dawson 390

7 16c John Clippinger 370

8 81c Chris Cole 365

9 55 Blaze Melton 355

10 03 Zach Dennis 355