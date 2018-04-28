Billy Moyer Bests CCSDS Competition at Batesville Motor Speedway



Series Heads to Legit Speedway Park on Saturday Night

Locust Grove, Arkansas (04/27/18) – Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer, Billy Moyer bested the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil action at Batesville Motor Speedway on Friday evening to pick up the $2,000 triumph.

It was his eighth career win with the tour.

Moyer made a clean sweep of the night by setting fast time in MSR Mafia qualifying before winning his heat race to earn the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the 30-lap feature.

Moyer led all but lap 16, when Jared Landers briefly surged to the top spot. Lap 17 found Moyer back at the helm, and he went on to score the victory by 1.576 seconds over Jack Sullivan. Robert Baker, Gavin Landers, and Jared Landers completed the Top-5 finishers.

Kyle Beard received the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after being collected in a lap-2 melee and then suffering a flat tire with just three laps remaining.

Gavin Landers received the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award for advancing from the 11th-starting spot to fourth-place finish.

Saturday evening takes the tour to Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Missouri), where they will go head-to-head with the Lucas Oil Midwest Late Model Racing Association (MLRA) in a $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start event. The program which is being presented by West Plains Resaw & Missouri Hardwoods will include all weekly divisions.

The pit gate opens at 5:00 p.m. with the grandstands also opening at 5:00 p.m. Hot laps are at 6:30 pm. with racing action at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, please visit www.LegitSpeedway.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Larry Shaw Race Cars, New Vision Graphics, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Beene Oil Co., Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Mid State Golf Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mark Martin Powersports, Henryetta Ford, Central Arkansas Pest Services, Beach Veterinary Services, Racing Head Service, McClain Custom Cabinets, P&W Sales, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – April 27, 2018

Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas)

Feature Results

1)Billy Moyer 2)Jack Sullivan 3)Robert Baker 4)Gavin Landers 5)Jared Landers 6)Scott Crigler 7)Stacy Taylor 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Hunter Rasdon 10)Tanner Kellick 11)Austin Theiss 12)Kaleb Stolba 13)Travis Ashley 14)Chris Jones 15)Robby Moore 16)David Payne 17)Jake Davis 18)Kyle Beard 19)Clay Fisher 20)Jeff Floyd

DNS: Chad Mallett, Logan Martin, Brandon Smith, Leon Cloninger, Dewayne Brooks, Trey Beene

Entries: 26

MSR Mafia Fast Qualifier: Billy Moyer (14.975 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Billy Moyer

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Jack Sullivan

KARR Transportation Heat Race #3 Winner: Robert Baker

Racing Head Service Heat Race #4 Winner: Austin Theiss

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Billy Moyer

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winner: Kaleb Stolba

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Kyle Beard

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: Gavin Landers (11th-4th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Billy Moyer

Lap Leaders: Billy Moyer (1-15, 17-30), Jared Landers (16)

Cautions: 4

