Bobby Pierce Scores Emotional Tri-City Triumph

CLICK HERE FOR MORE PHOTOS FROM TRI-CITY SPEEDWAY!

GRANITE CITY, IL (April 27, 2018) – Bobby Pierce scored his first Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win of the season on Friday night at Tri-City Speedway. The 21-year-old returned to his home state for the first time this season and led all 50 laps on his way to win the RockAuto.com Busch 50 – presented by Campbell University. Pierce withstood a late-race challenge from Tim McCreadie to become the eighth different winner on the tour in 2018. McCreadie finished in second, followed by Jimmy Owens, Kyle Bronson, and Brian Shirley.

Pierce’s win came just one week after the Dunn Benson Motorsports patriarch and car owner, Carlton Lamm passed away. Joined by his team and family, an emotional victory lane took place after claiming his sixth career LOLMDS win.

After tonight’s win, Pierce moves to sixth in the championship standings on his first full-year on the LOLMDS tour. “When you race on the Lucas Oil Series, these guys are the best there is. I really wanted to get that win for Big C. I know he’s up there watching. Just a big thanks to everyone, especially my crew they have worked so hard. It’s been a week to 10 days. Thanks for my sponsors for sticking with me, and thanks to all the fans for coming out tonight.”

Pierce dominated most of the race, which saw only one caution flag in the early stages. Over the last half of the race, Pierce battle fiercely with lapped traffic, which allowed several drivers to close the gap on him. Bronson took a shot at the top groove but lost two spots as McCreadie and Owens moved by him. McCreadie then closed in on Pierce, but could not get by as Pierce held his groove on the bottom of the track. McCreadie had one last chance heading to the checkered flag as Pierce drifted up ever so slightly coming off of turn four, but Pierce had enough momentum to take the win.

“It seems like that was the longest race I have ever run,” said the winner afterwards. “I kind of wanted a caution towards the end to clear out the track. I didn’t think anyone would have a chance to pass me on the outside. My experience here at this track was crucial; sometimes it all comes down to qualifying. That’s where a lot of races are won or lost. After hot laps I was a little bit worried. I went out there and qualified by setting fast time. Starting up front was better than starting in the second row.”

McCreadie’s Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn recorded its best series finish of the year as he continues to make gains in the championship point standings. “We have had a really good car lately. I tried to make the cushion work early on, but it was going away quickly. I wish I had gotten to second about ten laps earlier, and then I think I would have had a better shot at him [Pierce].”

Jimmy Owens’ Ramirez Motorsports, E3 Spark Plugs, Rocket took a podium finish coming home in third place. “Our car wouldn’t fire early on, but after that one caution it seemed to go a lot better. We got up to third and pretty much rode it out from there. We had some tough luck last weekend, but it feels good to get a good finish tonight,” said the three-time series champion.

The winner’s Dunn-Benson Ford Motorsports, Rocket has a Pro Power Racing Engine and is sponsored by: Campbell University, Allgayer Inc, Hoker Trucking, Premier Waste Services, Berger’s Marina, Sunoco, and Advanced Racing Suspensions.

Completing the top ten were Jonathan Davenport, Darrell Lanigan, Chris Simpson, Don O’Neal, and Billy Drake.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, April 27th, 2018

RockAuto.com Busch 50 – presented by Campbell University

Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Bobby Pierce / 14.810 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Scott Bloomquist / 15.305 seconds

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Brian Shirley, Chris Simpson, Josh Richards, Hudson O’Neal, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Shannon Babb, Gregg Satterlee, Michael Hammerle

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Tim Manville, Darrell Lanigan, Dennis Erb, Jr., Earl Pearson, Jr., Jason Feger, Mason Zeigler, Jimmy Mars

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Nick Hoffman, Scott Bloomquist, Michael Kloos, Jonathan Davenport, Gordy Gundaker, Daryn Klein, Rusty Griffaw, Jeremy Sneed, Reid Millard

QA1 Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 4 Transfer): Kyle Bronson, Tim McCreadie, Don O’Neal, Billy Drake, Kolby Vandenbergh, Tanner English, Austin Rettig, Billy Laycock

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson, Jr., Frank Heckenast, Jr., Jason Feger, Mason Zeigler, Shannon Babb, Gregg Satterlee, Michael Hammerle, Jimmy Mars-DNS

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): Kolby Vandenbergh, Tanner English, Austin Rettig, Gordy Gundaker, Daryn Klein, Rusty Griffaw, Jeremy Sneed, Billy Laycock, Reid Millard-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 1 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $12,800 2 8 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $6,200 3 3 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $4,300 4 4 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $3,550 5 5 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $2,250 6 14 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,700 7 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $2,200 8 9 32S Chris Simpson Oxford, IA $1,300 9 12 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,000 10 16 75 Billy Drake Bloomington, IL $1,100 11 2 2H Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC $1,075 12 6 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,850 13 13 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,025 14 10 6K Michael Kloos Trenton, IL $1,000 15 21 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $1,000 16 19 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,800 17 22 94 Austin Rettig Sikeston, MO $1,000 18 24 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 19 15 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,000 20 26 11G Gordy Gundaker St. Charles, MO $1,000 21 18 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL $1,000 22 25 82 Billy Laycock Marine, IL $1,000 23 23 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,700 24 17 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,700 25 7 33T Tim Manville St. Jacob, IL $1,000 26 20 33 Tanner English Benton, KY $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 34

Lap Leaders: Bobby Pierce (Laps 1 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Margin of Victory: 0.286 seconds

Cautions: Tanner English, Hudson O’Neal, Tim Manville, Billy Laycock (Lap 3)

Series Provisionals: Gregg Satterlee, Mason Zeigler

Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Tri-City Speedway Provisionals: Billy Laycock, Gordy Gundaker

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Frank Heckenast Jr.

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Bobby Pierce

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Kyle Bronson

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny Meyers (Bobby Pierce)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Lap #4 – 17.8920 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Bobby Pierce (50 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Bobby Pierce

Time of Race: 22 minutes 52 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2320 $64,850 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2210 $59,950 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2185 $58,075 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2130 $44,250 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2010 $30,225 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 1980 $33,200 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1965 $26,600 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1925 $37,625 9 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1905 $26,825 10 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 1890 $21,000 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1870 $27,775 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 1755 $23,375 13 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 1675 $13,200 14 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1665 $17,375

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*