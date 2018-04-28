Lebanon Midway Speedway Results – 4/27/18

USRA S&S U-Pull-It B mods

1-Tyler Brown

2-Kris Jackson

3-Tyler Knudtson

4-Matt Rose

5-Sam Petty

6-Brian Myers

7-Donnie Jackson

8-Kelly Hicks

9-Jake Asbell

10-Brian Webster

11-Daniel Deason

12-Kyle Strum

13-Rich Reynolds

Defending Champion Brown earned the pole on the row inversion while National Point leader Kris Jackson started 11th. 15 Action packed laps which went Green, White, Checkered and a near photo finish as the top 5 were like a blanket. Outstanding Feature

Complete Services Pure Stocks

1-Randy High

2-John Shafer

3-Ron Duncan

4-Ron Myers

5-Jordan Goddard

6-Dalton White

7-Shane Headley

8-Justin Roberts

9-Les Hayes

Close early action as High holds back Shafer in the middle stages to get his first Midway win.

Sing Rental Hornets

1-Ricky Reynolds

2-Shannon Geller

3-Corey Henson

4-Dalton Bell

5-Ashley Henderson

6-Tyson Moore

7-James Reynolds

8-Nathan Kraft

10-Sarah Cunningham

11-Ed Henson

12-Mason Rodden

13-Jason Walls

14-Dewey Resch

DNS-Brian Thompson

From first to worst and back to 1st. Reynolds a member of the Gilman Racing team-said good-bye to Wanda in great form. Problems at the start dropped his from the pole on the start to dead last and then got on his horse and rode to battle Shannon Geller side by side with 2 laps to go to get his 1st ever win.

Midwest Modz

1-Colt Cheevers

2-Rob Muilenburg

3-Robert High

4-Joe Williams

5-James Epperson

6-Zach Cheever

7-DeWayne Hobbs

8-Trent Wynn

9-Brian Piercy

10-Andrew Cheever

11-Chess Cook

12-Jeremy Hazel

DNS-Jamie Petty, Luke Gideon,Trey Walters

A great early race turned wild as tight front pack racing saw 3 different leaders. A lap 11 restart went bad as Wynn, Hobbs, Piercy and A. Cheever night ended with damage. Cheevers really had to work hard from the 11th starting spot to get win number 2

Street Stocks

1-Mark Davis

2-Joe Francis

3-Tyler Schoen

4-Frank Escamillia

5-Jay Flinn

Francis tries to check out then Schoen and Davis run him down with great side by side racing until Davis pulls it out with 3 to go.

Bombers

1-Mark Simon

2-William Garner

3-Sam McDaniel

4-Tony Wright

5-Derek Collins

6-Jacob White

Simon all by himself but the real race was with McDaniel and Garner. Garner celebrating a B-Day-rolled the car in his heat and ALOT of people helped get him back by intermission time.