STOVALL RIDES HIGH FOR THUNDERBIRD CHECKERS

Muskogee, Oklahoma (April 27, 2018) – Billings, Missouri veteran and 2016 Lucas Oil MLRA series champion Jesse Stovall, picked up his first series win of the season on Friday at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee, OK. The “Historic ½ Mile” has been good to Stovall in recent years and was no different this time as he used the high line to secure the $3,000 win.

Chad Simpson rolled from the DirtonDirt.com pole position alongside Cole Wells, both who also claimed heat race wins earlier in the night. Simpson who would be searching for his 4th top five finish in just 5 starts this season, would pace the first 9 laps. Simpson’s weekend started off on a rough note, as en-route to Muskogee his hauler blew a front steer tire on Thursday just miles from home causing severe damage to the teams hauler. With help of friends, the Brinkman Motorsports team was able to secure a different hauler and continue on with their weekend racing action.

A restart on lap nine allowed Stovall to search the top shelf of turns three and four and as they crossed the line on lap ten it would be the “00” of Stovall taking the lead from Simpson. Stovall would continue to cruise around the top side of the speedway, utilizing the momentum provided by the speedways long straight-a-ways.

Stovall said of the battle for the lead, “I kept screwing up on the re-start and my carburetor won’t run right, so I had to do some fancy footwork with my brakes and my gas pedal to get that thing running around the top pretty good.” He finished by saying,” When I saw him (Simpson) go in the middle of the race track I was licking my lips, and it all just worked out, it was a good night for us.”

Navigating lap traffic with just four laps to go, Stovall would dive deep into turn number one. As he entered the corner with Simpson still in tow in second, Stovall would slide up the track making contact with Griswold, Iowa’s JC Wyman. The contact forced Wyman up into the turn two wall, where he would come to rest bringing out the caution for the final time in the 30 lap main event. Stovall was able to continue on as the leader with minimal damage.

On the restart, Stovall would again catch hi-gear and pull away from Simpson for his first visit to Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane for 2018. “I just let it all hang out there and gave it all I got. This ole place has been really good to me a lot of times.”

Chad Simpson would hang onto 2nd place and by virtue he walks out with the Midwest Sheet Metal Points Leader Spoiler Challenge Award. Rounding out the top five was Peyton Looney, Tony Jackson, Jr., and Will Vaught.

Picking up the C & L RV Center Hard Charger Award, was the GRT of Justin Zeitner. Zeitner started 13th and would rally for a season best, 6th place finish with the MLRA.

MLRA teams will now be headed to Legit Speedway in West Plains, MO for a Saturday night, head-to-head battle with the Comp Cams Super Dirt Series, presented by Lucas Oil. Saturday nights event will be the first visit to Legit Speedway for the MLRA Series since 2011 when Billy Moyer swept a twin bill weekend. The co-sanctioned event will send the winner home with a $3,000 pay day.

Thunderbird Speedway Contingencies 4/27/18

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Jesse Stovall

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Justin Zeitner

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Chad Simpson

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” – Mark Harrison

Malvern Bank “Most Laps Led” – Jesse Stovall

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” – Chad Simpson

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” -Tommy Rogers

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Jesse Stovall

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Peyton Looney

Wehrs Machine – Mitch McGrath

RacingJunk.com “Hard Luck Award” – J.C. Wyman

Allgaier Motorsports Racing Shocks Award -Peyton Looney

Lucas Cattle Company A Feature (30 Laps): 1.Jesse Stovall 2.Chad Simpson 3.Peyton Looney 4.Tony Jackson, Jr. 5.Will Vaught 6.Justin Zeitner 7.Mason Oberkramer 8.Randy Timms 9.Mitch McGrath 10.Raymond Merrill 11.Mark Harrison 12.Austin Siebert 13.J.C. Wyman 14.Jacob Magee 15.Jeff Hull 16.Cole Wells 17.Joe Godsey 18.Sloppy Hog 19.Shannon Scott 20.Jeff Roth 21.Jeremy Grady

Swift Springs Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1.Chad Simpson 2.Will Vaught 3.J.C. Wyman 4.Mason Oberkramer 5.Raymond Merrill 6.Joe Godsey 7.Jeremy Grady

Casey’s General Stores 2 (8 Laps): 1.Cole Wells 2.Peyton Looney 3.Tony Jackson, Jr. 4.Shannon Scott 5.Mitch McGrath 6.Jacob Magee 7.Sloppy Hog

Chix Gear Racewear Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1.Jesse Stovall 2.Randy Timms 3.Mark Harrison 4.Austin Siebert 5.Justin Zeitner 6.Jeff Roth 7.Jeff Hull

