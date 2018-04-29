Amazing Night of Racing at Central Missouri Speedway Finds Steve Evans, Jake Richards, Ed Griggs, Jerry Schmidt, and Jim Moody in Victory Lane!

April 28, 2018

(Warrensburg, Missouri) A great night of racing in late spring saw 103 cars signed in for competition on week two of CMS championship racing! Many drivers upgraded their race programs over the long winter season and the improved results were evident throughout the night’s racing on a multiple lane and competitive race surface. All total, there were 19 Pure Stocks, 31 B-Mods, 17 Mod-Lites, 14 Street Stocks, and 22 ‘Mighty’ Modifieds competing for the checkers. Fifteen heat races started off the night’s action plus one B-Main for a large field of B-Mods, and five main events, totaled 21 races contested throughout the night.

What Happened: Steve Evans grabbed his first-ever Pure Stocks victory after the apparent winner Jason Ryun was disqualified in the post-race technical inspection. The B-Mod drivers battled in the feature with Jake Richards coming out on top for his first win this year. Mod-Lites once again provided great action on the track as Ed Griggs drove to his second-consecutive victory over Dillon Raffurty. Jay Prevete appeared to be on his way to a CMS win during the Street Stock main but was disqualified in the post-race inspection, leading to Jerry Schmidt picking up the victory after starting eleventh on the starting grid. Jim Moody seized the Modified win as he hung on just ahead of Kevin Blackburn and Chad Lyle, the win was Moody’s 27th all-time CMS win.

What's Next: Racing resumes next Saturday for Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford Race Night. Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Spectator Grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice 'hot laps' begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30.

Quick-view results. For complete results visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Pure Stock A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 89e Steve Evans, 2) 74 Jaren Powrie, 3) 25x Rodger Detherage

B-Mods A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 7j Jake Richards, 2) 12c Steve Clancy, 3) 99 Brad Smith

Mod-Lites A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 47 Ed Griggs, 2) 46 Dillon Raffurty, 3) 41 Michael Raffurty

Street Stocks A-Main Top 3 Finishers: 1) 11x Jerry Schmidt, 2) 3 Allen Perryman, 3) 7 Brett Wood

Modified A-Main Feature (25 Laps): 1) 1) 00 Jim Moody, 2) 26k Kevin Blackburn, 3) 16s Chad Lyle, 4) 75 Gunner Martin, 5) 90 Terry Schultz, 6) 68 Dean Wille, 7) 1k Tim Karrick, 8) 30 Dalton Kirk, 9) 92 Danny Scrogham 10) 32p Nick Pence, 11) 75rpm Scotty Martin, 12) 42 Sam Florence, 13) 85s Tyler Shaw, 14) 88j Jimmy Dowell, 15) 19b Kaleb Bray, 16) s21 Steve Tiedeman, 17) 111 Charlie Laizure, 18) 51 James Chamberlin, 19) 1x Matt Johnson, 20) 73 Mickey Burrell, 21) 24jr Jimmy Eaton, 22) 95jr Johnny Wyman.