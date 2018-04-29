Fairbury Speedway’s Results – 4/28/18

B Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:09:53.022
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Brendan Patterson
|Springbay, IL
|25
|2
|7
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|3
|10
|Mike Petersen
|Cropsey, IL
|54
|4
|6
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|5
|9
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|6
|8
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66S
|7
|4
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66
|8 (DNF)
|1
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|9 (DNF)
|3
|Jason Brandt
|East Peoria, IL
|33
|10 (DNF)
|5
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|51
Heat 1
00:02:07.137
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|2
|3
|Brendan Patterson
|Springbay, IL
|25
|3
|2
|Jason Brandt
|East Peoria, IL
|33
|4
|5
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66
|5 (DNF)
|4
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|51
Heat 2
00:02:01.685
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|2
|1
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|3
|2
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66S
|4
|3
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|5 (DNF)
|5
|Mike Petersen
|Cropsey, IL
|54
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|10
|Jason Brandt
|East Peoria, IL
|33
|15.984
|2
|4
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|16.437
|3
|9
|Brendan Patterson
|Springbay, IL
|25
|16.537
|4
|2
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|51
|16.651
|5
|1
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66
|17.801
|6
|3
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66S
|17.860
|7
|7
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|17.983
|8
|6
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|18.334
|9
|8
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|18.428
|10
|5
|Mike Petersen
|Cropsey, IL
|54
|0.000
Hotlaps 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Jason Brandt
|East Peoria, IL
|33
|2
|Thad Gee
|Bloomington, IL
|G6
|3
|Graham Jackson
|Chicago, IL
|51
|4
|Darren Kerrins
|Fairbury, IL
|22
|5
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|66
|6
|Brendan Patterson
|Springbay, IL
|25
|7
|Mike Petersen
|Cropsey, IL
|54
|8
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|21B
|9
|Makinzi Semmens
|Pontiac, IL
|66S
|10
|Macy Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
Street Stocks
A Feature 1
00:08:22.632
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|2
|2
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|3
|4
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|4
|5
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|5
|3
|Matthew Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|818
|6
|10
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|7
|8
|Matt Maier
|Rantoul, IL
|7
|8
|12
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|9
|6
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37E
|10
|7
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|11
|13
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|12
|9
|Tyler Sweat
|83
|13
|14
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|14
|11
|Shawn Ziemer
|Boody, IL
|Z23
|15 (DNF)
|15
|Bill Figgins
|90
|DNS
|–
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
Heat 1
00:02:37.443
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|2
|1
|Matthew Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|818
|3
|4
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|4
|8
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|5
|6
|Tyler Sweat
|83
|6
|3
|Shawn Ziemer
|Boody, IL
|Z23
|7
|7
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|8
|5
|Bill Figgins
|90
Heat 2
00:02:31.970
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|2
|1
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|3
|3
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37E
|4
|5
|Matt Maier
|Rantoul, IL
|7
|5
|4
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|6
|6
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|7
|7
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
Qualifying 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37E
|2
|Shawn Ziemer
|Boody, IL
|Z23
|3
|Bill Figgins
|90
|4
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|5
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|6
|Matthew Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|818
|7
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|8
|Matt Maier
|Rantoul, IL
|7
|9
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|10
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|11
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|12
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|13
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|14
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|15
|Tyler Sweat
|83
|16
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
Hotlaps 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Joe Brown
|Wilmington, IL
|B9
|2
|Cody Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|23
|3
|Lance Evans
|Westville, IL
|37E
|4
|Bill Figgins
|90
|5
|Al Gray
|Ottawa, IL
|77
|6
|Josh Griffith
|Charleston, IL
|97
|7
|Matthew Hammond
|Bourbonnais, IL
|818
|8
|Josh Hetherington
|Fairbury, IL
|15H
|9
|Jason Maier
|Thomasboro, IL
|99
|10
|Matt Maier
|Rantoul, IL
|7
|11
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|14
|12
|Peter Odell
|Streator, IL
|37
|13
|Nick Seplak
|Coal City, IL
|11S
|14
|Tyler Sweat
|83
|15
|Don Hilleary
|Pepineoe, IL
|10H
|16
|Shawn Ziemer
|Boody, IL
|Z23
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:16:39.431
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|3
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|3
|4
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|4
|2
|Nick Kurtz
|Greenville, MI
|79
|5
|6
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|6
|5
|Taylor Scheffler
|10S
|7
|8
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|8
|7
|Chad White
|Steveville, MI
|20
|9
|13
|Phil Line
|Kankakee, IL
|66
|10
|14
|Dan White
|Elgin, IL
|03
|11
|10
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|12
|9
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|13
|11
|Mitch Hahn
|Bradley, IL
|188
|14 (DNF)
|12
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|DNS
|–
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield, IL
|21B
|DNS
|–
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
Heat 1
00:02:50.356
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|2
|1
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|3
|5
|Taylor Scheffler
|10S
|4
|4
|Chad White
|Steveville, MI
|20
|5
|6
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|6
|8
|Mitch Hahn
|Bradley, IL
|188
|7
|7
|Phil Line
|Kankakee, IL
|66
|DNS
|–
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield, IL
|21B
Heat 2
00:02:43.638
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Nick Kurtz
|Greenville, MI
|79
|2
|2
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|3
|3
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|4
|4
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|5
|5
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|6
|7
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|7
|6
|Dan White
|Elgin, IL
|03
|DNS
|–
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
Qualifying 1
00:00:00.000
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|12
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|12.884
|2
|2
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|12.898
|3
|13
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13.009
|4
|8
|Nick Kurtz
|Greenville, MI
|79
|13.070
|5
|7
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield, IL
|21B
|13.284
|6
|6
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|13.293
|7
|4
|Chad White
|Steveville, MI
|20
|13.402
|8
|10
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|13.499
|9
|14
|Taylor Scheffler
|10S
|13.600
|10
|5
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|13.774
|11
|9
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|13.977
|12
|1
|Dan White
|Elgin, IL
|03
|14.323
|13
|15
|Phil Line
|Kankakee, IL
|66
|14.404
|14
|11
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|14.669
|15
|16
|Mitch Hahn
|Bradley, IL
|188
|14.862
|16
|3
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|0.000
Hotlaps 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Rich Bell
|Sheffield, IL
|21B
|2
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|3
|Mitch Hahn
|Bradley, IL
|188
|4
|Nick Kurtz
|Greenville, MI
|79
|5
|Phil Line
|Kankakee, IL
|66
|6
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|7
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|8
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|9
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|10
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|11
|Steve Thorsten
|Milford, IL
|7T
|12
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13
|Chad White
|Steveville, MI
|20
|14
|Dan White
|Elgin, IL
|03
|15
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|16
|Taylor Scheffler
|10S
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:10:49.628
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|4
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|3
|1
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|4
|7
|Nick Lueth
|Grand Ridge, IL
|16
|5
|5
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59
|6
|8
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|69JR
|7
|9
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|8
|3
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|9
|10
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|10
|13
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|11 (DNF)
|6
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25%
|12 (DNF)
|11
|Michael Mennel
|Peoria, IL
|21P
|13 (DNF)
|12
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
Heat 1
00:02:51.776
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|2
|4
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|3
|2
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59
|4
|5
|Nick Lueth
|Grand Ridge, IL
|16
|5
|3
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|6
|6
|Michael Mennel
|Peoria, IL
|21P
|DNS
|–
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
Heat 2
00:04:13.510
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|2
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|3
|1
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25%
|4
|5
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|69JR
|5
|6
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|6
|4
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
Qualifying 1
00:00:00.000
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|8
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|14.303
|2
|10
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|14.307
|3
|1
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59
|14.324
|4
|11
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|14.361
|5
|6
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|14.402
|6
|4
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25%
|14.431
|7
|12
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|14.470
|8
|2
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|14.522
|9
|7
|Nick Lueth
|Grand Ridge, IL
|16
|14.808
|10
|9
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|69JR
|15.031
|11
|3
|Michael Mennel
|Peoria, IL
|21P
|15.055
|12
|13
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|16.104
|13
|5
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|0.000
Hotlaps 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|2
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|69JR
|3
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|4
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|5
|Nick Lueth
|Grand Ridge, IL
|16
|6
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|7
|Michael Mennel
|Peoria, IL
|21P
|8
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59
|9
|Nick Neville
|Mackinaw, IL
|555
|10
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25%
|11
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|12
|Eric Vaughan
|Fairbury, IL
|36
|13
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
UMP Sportsmans
A Feature 1
00:11:24.313
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|2
|5
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|3
|7
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|4
|1
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|5 (DNF)
|4
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|6 (DNF)
|2
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|7 (DNF)
|6
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|8 (DNF)
|8
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|9 (DNF)
|9
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
Heat 1
00:05:38.590
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|2
|3
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|3
|4
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|4
|7
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|5
|6
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|6
|1
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|7
|8
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|8 (DNF)
|9
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|9 (DNF)
|5
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
Qualifying 1
00:00:00.000
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|15.146
|2
|1
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|15.208
|3
|5
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|15.241
|4
|9
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|15.538
|5
|3
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|15.627
|6
|4
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|15.789
|7
|7
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|16.073
|8
|8
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|16.755
|9
|2
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|0.000
Hotlaps 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Anthony Craven
|Dwight, IL
|18
|2
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|3
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|4
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|5
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|6
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|7
|Tyler Roth
|20R
|8
|Scott Williams
|Leroy, IL
|112
|9
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A