Fairbury Speedway’s Results – 4/28/18

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:09:53.022

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brendan Patterson Springbay, IL 25
2 7 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
3 10 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54
4 6 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
5 9 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
6 8 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66S
7 4 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66
8 (DNF) 1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
9 (DNF) 3 Jason Brandt East Peoria, IL 33
10 (DNF) 5 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51

Heat 1

00:02:07.137

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
2 3 Brendan Patterson Springbay, IL 25
3 2 Jason Brandt East Peoria, IL 33
4 5 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66
5 (DNF) 4 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51

Heat 2

00:02:01.685

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
2 1 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
3 2 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66S
4 3 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
5 (DNF) 5 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 10 Jason Brandt East Peoria, IL 33 15.984
2 4 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 16.437
3 9 Brendan Patterson Springbay, IL 25 16.537
4 2 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51 16.651
5 1 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66 17.801
6 3 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66S 17.860
7 7 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 17.983
8 6 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22 18.334
9 8 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B 18.428
10 5 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54 0.000

Hotlaps 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Jason Brandt East Peoria, IL 33
2 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
3 Graham Jackson Chicago, IL 51
4 Darren Kerrins Fairbury, IL 22
5 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 66
6 Brendan Patterson Springbay, IL 25
7 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54
8 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 21B
9 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66S
10 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

00:08:22.632

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
2 2 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
3 4 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
4 5 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
5 3 Matthew Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 818
6 10 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
7 8 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
8 12 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
9 6 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37E
10 7 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
11 13 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
12 9 Tyler Sweat 83
13 14 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
14 11 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL Z23
15 (DNF) 15 Bill Figgins 90
DNS Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H

Heat 1

00:02:37.443

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
2 1 Matthew Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 818
3 4 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
4 8 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
5 6 Tyler Sweat 83
6 3 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL Z23
7 7 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
8 5 Bill Figgins 90

Heat 2

00:02:31.970

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
2 1 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
3 3 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37E
4 5 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
5 4 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
6 6 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
7 7 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
8 (DNF) 8 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H

Qualifying 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37E
2 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL Z23
3 Bill Figgins 90
4 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
5 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
6 Matthew Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 818
7 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
8 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
9 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
10 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
11 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
12 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
13 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
14 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
15 Tyler Sweat 83
16 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23

Hotlaps 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
2 Cody Clubb Coal City, IL 23
3 Lance Evans Westville, IL 37E
4 Bill Figgins 90
5 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
6 Josh Griffith Charleston, IL 97
7 Matthew Hammond Bourbonnais, IL 818
8 Josh Hetherington Fairbury, IL 15H
9 Jason Maier Thomasboro, IL 99
10 Matt Maier Rantoul, IL 7
11 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
12 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
13 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
14 Tyler Sweat 83
15 Don Hilleary Pepineoe, IL 10H
16 Shawn Ziemer Boody, IL Z23

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

00:16:39.431

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 3 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
3 4 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
4 2 Nick Kurtz Greenville, MI 79
5 6 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
6 5 Taylor Scheffler 10S
7 8 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
8 7 Chad White Steveville, MI 20
9 13 Phil Line Kankakee, IL 66
10 14 Dan White Elgin, IL 03
11 10 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
12 9 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
13 11 Mitch Hahn Bradley, IL 188
14 (DNF) 12 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
DNS Rich Bell Sheffield, IL 21B
DNS Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T

Heat 1

00:02:50.356

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 1 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
3 5 Taylor Scheffler 10S
4 4 Chad White Steveville, MI 20
5 6 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
6 8 Mitch Hahn Bradley, IL 188
7 7 Phil Line Kankakee, IL 66
DNS Rich Bell Sheffield, IL 21B

Heat 2

00:02:43.638

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Nick Kurtz Greenville, MI 79
2 2 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
3 3 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
4 4 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
5 5 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
6 7 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
7 6 Dan White Elgin, IL 03
DNS Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T

Qualifying 1

00:00:00.000

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 12 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 12.884
2 2 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10 12.898
3 13 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 13.009
4 8 Nick Kurtz Greenville, MI 79 13.070
5 7 Rich Bell Sheffield, IL 21B 13.284
6 6 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7 13.293
7 4 Chad White Steveville, MI 20 13.402
8 10 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D 13.499
9 14 Taylor Scheffler 10S 13.600
10 5 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14 13.774
11 9 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12 13.977
12 1 Dan White Elgin, IL 03 14.323
13 15 Phil Line Kankakee, IL 66 14.404
14 11 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61 14.669
15 16 Mitch Hahn Bradley, IL 188 14.862
16 3 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T 0.000

Hotlaps 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Rich Bell Sheffield, IL 21B
2 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
3 Mitch Hahn Bradley, IL 188
4 Nick Kurtz Greenville, MI 79
5 Phil Line Kankakee, IL 66
6 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
7 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
8 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
9 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
10 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
11 Steve Thorsten Milford, IL 7T
12 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
13 Chad White Steveville, MI 20
14 Dan White Elgin, IL 03
15 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
16 Taylor Scheffler 10S

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:10:49.628

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 4 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
3 1 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
4 7 Nick Lueth Grand Ridge, IL 16
5 5 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59
6 8 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 69JR
7 9 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
8 3 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
9 10 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
10 13 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
11 (DNF) 6 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25%
12 (DNF) 11 Michael Mennel Peoria, IL 21P
13 (DNF) 12 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L

Heat 1

00:02:51.776

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
2 4 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
3 2 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59
4 5 Nick Lueth Grand Ridge, IL 16
5 3 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
6 6 Michael Mennel Peoria, IL 21P
DNS Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5

Heat 2

00:04:13.510

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 2 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
3 1 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25%
4 5 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 69JR
5 6 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
6 4 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L

Qualifying 1

00:00:00.000

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 8 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555 14.303
2 10 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 14.307
3 1 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59 14.324
4 11 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 14.361
5 6 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2% 14.402
6 4 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25% 14.431
7 12 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L 14.470
8 2 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L 14.522
9 7 Nick Lueth Grand Ridge, IL 16 14.808
10 9 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 69JR 15.031
11 3 Michael Mennel Peoria, IL 21P 15.055
12 13 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 16.104
13 5 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5 0.000

Hotlaps 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
2 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 69JR
3 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
4 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
5 Nick Lueth Grand Ridge, IL 16
6 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
7 Michael Mennel Peoria, IL 21P
8 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59
9 Nick Neville Mackinaw, IL 555
10 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25%
11 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
12 Eric Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
13 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1

00:11:24.313

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
2 5 Tyler Roth 20R
3 7 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
4 1 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
5 (DNF) 4 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
6 (DNF) 2 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
7 (DNF) 6 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
8 (DNF) 8 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
9 (DNF) 9 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112

Heat 1

00:05:38.590

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
2 3 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
3 4 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
4 7 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
5 6 Tyler Roth 20R
6 1 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
7 8 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
8 (DNF) 9 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
9 (DNF) 5 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112

Qualifying 1

00:00:00.000

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12 15.146
2 1 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7 15.208
3 5 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A 15.241
4 9 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18 15.538
5 3 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112 15.627
6 4 Tyler Roth 20R 15.789
7 7 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621 16.073
8 8 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 16.755
9 2 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2 0.000

Hotlaps 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Anthony Craven Dwight, IL 18
2 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
3 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
4 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
5 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
6 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
7 Tyler Roth 20R
8 Scott Williams Leroy, IL 112
9 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
