Hendrix captures featured Street Stocks main event at Lucas Oil Speedway

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (April 29, 2018) – After being second-best a week earlier, Waynesville’s David Hendrix could not be denied Saturday night in the Big O Tires Street Stocks feature, the headliner of Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series at Lucas Oil Speedway.

“Gosh, there was a good field of cars. I wish it was like that every week,” Hendrix said after he earned $750 for the 25-lap feature triumph. “It means that much more when you have that many good cars here and you pull off a win.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Cutshaw and Trevor Latham prevailed in Pitts Homes USRA Modified features with Cutshaw’s win, a makeup from last week’s rainout, beginning the night’s program. Other feature winners were Mike Striegel (Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods) and Johnny Fennewald (Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models).

A total of 142 cars checked in to the pits and raced in front of a big crowd on $5 Night Presented by KY3. Included were 51 USRA B-Mods and 37 Street Stocks.

Hendrix, of Waynesville, had to work extra hard for his feature win. Three times he opened large leads that were wiped out due to caution flags. But he was up to the task and even a bit emotional.

“It’s been a while since we’ve been up here,” Hendrix said in victory lane. “I was about to cry (on the cool-down lap). I didn’t know whether to scream or cry.”

Hendrix and Schutt, his cousin, started on the front row and dominated early, with each leading five laps, until a lap 10 caution for a spin by 2017 track champ Toby Ott.

Hendrix asserted control and opened a 10-car-length lead over Schutt and third-place Kyle Slader until a lap-16 caution bunched the field.

As action resumed, Hendrix again was open to open a big lead with Slader passing Schutt for second. Just three laps from the finish, another caution waved and again put the pressure on Hendrix, with Slader right behind on the restart.

But Hendrix once again proved up to the task. Slader held off Schutt for the runner-up spot.

An old USRA Mod winner, and a new one: In the first Pitts Homes USRA Modified feature, four-time reigning track champion Jeff Cutshaw of Bolivar led all 20 laps in a race that clicked off caution-free to serve notice that he’s going to be difficult to dethrone.

“I’d like to have run last week, but this worked out great. There’s nothing wrong with this,” Cutshaw said. “I’m glad we didn’t have any yellows and it went green all the way.”

While Cutshaw has won numerous features at Lucas, the regularly scheduled USRA Modified feature saw a new face in victory lane. Trevor Latham of Rogers, Arkansas took the lead on lap seven from Lance Town and went on prevail. It was not without excitement, though, as Latham had a lapped car spin directly in front of him to bring out a caution with two laps remaining.

Latham held on as Darron Fuqua charged from 17th to second with Town third and Cutshaw finishing fourth to complete a solid evening.

“I just tried to stay smooth and hit my marks and come home with the victory,” Latham said. “I saw Fuqua was right there. He was coming. I was glad it was only a 20-lap race.”

Striegel captures B-Mod thriller: In a finish that had the big crowd on its feet, Mike Striegel held off a furious charge from Kris Jackson in a battle of former track champions to capture the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod feature.

Striegel, who lives literally just up the road from Lucas Oil Speedway,started on the pole and took the lead on lap three of the 20-lap main event as he passed early leader Rex Harris. Striegel opened a wide lead over the next 10 laps.

By then Jackson, who started eighth, was continuing a steady advance. He reeled in Striegel and took the white flag on the leader’s bumper, then slid briefly in front in turn three of the final lap before Striegel was able to regain command sliding out of turn four.

“I was watching the scoreboard and I seen 65 get into second and I was in lapped traffic,” Striegel said. “I had a good line until I had to maneuver traffic.

“I owe one to Kris Jackson. Me and him’s had a long past, but he’s a class act tonight. He could have easily gone up there and took my line and my lane coming off turn four. I owe him one and he knows it.”

JC Morton rallied from his 18th-starting position to finish third and Taylor Moore was fourth.

Fennewald drives to Late Model win: Johnny Fennewald, who started outside of row two, grabbed the lead before the halfway point and drove away to the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Model feature win.

The reigning track champion passed 2016 track champ Aaron Marrant for the lead on lap seven and was in cruise control until the race’s fourth caution, on lap 14, wiped out a big lead to give second-place Aaron Poe a chance.

But Fennewald, of Appleton City, made smooth work of the final six laps, taking the checkers with about a 12-car-length margin over Poe with Larry Ferris in third.

Fennewald said he wasn’t comfortable when the night began and didn’t even make hot laps as he and the crew were making changes on a new race car.

“This new car is a little different. I’m not very comfortable in it yet,” Fennewald said. “But we made some changes and … it’s a pretty good car now.”

LUCAS OIL SPEEDWAY RESULTS (April 28, 2018)

Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series

Big O Tires Street Stocks

A-Feature – 1. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 2. Kyle Slader Muskogee, Ok. 3. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 4. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 5. Tony Anglin Walnut Ridge, Ar. 6. James Flood Crane, Mo. 7. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 8. Chris Tonoli Hermitage, Mo. 9. Chuck Knight Fort Smith, Ar. 10. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 11. Marc Carter Warrensburg, Mo. 12. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 13. Scott Johnson Nevada, Mo. 14. John Brooks Warrensburg, Mo. 15. Scott Chism Bolivar, Mo. 16. Bobby Ruff Raymore, Mo. DNF. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. DNF. Tim Brown Stoutland, Mo. DNF. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. DNF. Brian Parker Claremore, Ok. DNF. Derek Brown Stoutland, Mo. DNF. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. DNS. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. DNS. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo.

B-Feature 1 – 1. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 2. Scott Johnson Nevada, Mo. 3. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. 4. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 5. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. 6. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 7. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo. 8. Scott Simmons Pittsburg, Mo. DNS. Krystal Guy Warrensburg, Mo. DNS. Will Johns Osawatomie, Ks.

B-Feature 2 – 1. Bobby Ruff Raymore, Mo. 2. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 3. John Brooks Warrensburg, Mo. 4. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 5. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 6. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo. 7. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo. 8. Daryl Dooling Ashland, Mo. DNS. John Scott, Warsaw, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Tim Brown Stoutland, Mo. 2. Johnny Coats Joplin, Mo. 3. Chuck Knight Fort Smith, Ar. 4. Toby Ott Wheatland, Mo. 5. Jay Lamons Savonburg, Ks. 6. Francisco Escamilla Niangua, Mo. 7. John Brooks Warrensburg, Mo. 8. Josh Dugan Fair Grove, Mo. DNF. Krystal Guy Warrensburg, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. David Hendrix Waynesville, Mo. 2. James Flood Crane, Mo. 3. Marc Carter Warrensburg, Mo. 4. Bobby Barnett Republic, Mo. 5. Tony Anglin Walnut Ridge, Ar. 6. Scott Johnson Nevada, Mo. 7. Dewayne Applegate Jr Dunnegan, Mo. 8. Ted Welschmeyer Tebbetts, Mo. DNS. John Scott Warsaw, Mo.

Heat 3 – 1. Brian Schutt Lebanon, Mo. 2. Brian Parker Claremore, Ok. 3. Cody Frazon Lamonte, Mo. 4. Scott Chism Bolivar, Mo. 5. Bradley Gideon Ozark, Mo. 6. Bobby Ruff Raymore, Mo. 7. Josh Halbrook Springfield, Mo. 8. Michael Lucas Wardsville, Mo. DNS. Will Johns Osawaomie, Ks.

Heat 4 – 1. Derek Brown Stoutland, Mo. 2. Kyle Slader Muskogee, Ok. 3. Tim Petty Niangua, Mo. 4. Chris Tonoli Hermitage, Mo. 5. Daryl Dooling Ashland, Mo. 6. Steve Scott Pittsburg, Mo. 7. Scott Simmons Pittsburg, Mo. 8. Kenny Carroll Camdendon, Mo.

Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models

A-Feature – 1, Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 2. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 3. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 4. Bryon Allison Marshall, Mo. 5. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 6. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 7. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 8. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 9. Jason Bodenhamer Centerview, Mo. 10. Lane Ehlert Republic, Mo. 11. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 12. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 13. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 14. Will McMillen Chico, Ca. 15. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 16. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo. 17. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 18. Bob Cummings Sedalia, Mo. DNF. Chad Richwine Lee’s Summit, Mo. DNF. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. DNF. John Willard Mound City, Ks. DNF. Tucker Cox Jefferson City, Mo. DNF. Jason Sivils Bolivar, Mo. DNF. Shane Essary Aurora, Mo. DNF. Mark McGuire Pleasant Hill, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Aaron Poe Warrensburg, Mo. 2. Aaron Marrant Richmond, Mo. 3. Johnny Fennewald Appleton City, Mo. 4. Tommy Cordray Browning, Mo. 5. Kaeden Cornell Willard, Mo. 6. Daniel Jessen Joplin, Mo. 7. Eric Turner Hermitage, Mo. 8. Ryan Ferris Nevada, Mo. 9. John Willard Mound City, Ks.

Heat 2 – 1. Shane Essary Aurora, Mo. 2. Larry Ferris Nevada, Mo. 3. Josh Poe Peculiar, Mo. 4. Cody Holtkamp Holts Summit, Mo. 5. Jon Binning Warrensburg, Mo. 6. Will McMillen Chico, Ca. 7. Ashlee Lancaster Sturgeon, Mo. 8. Larry Jones El Dorado Springs, Mo.

Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods

A Feature – 1, 1. Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo. 2. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 3. Jc Morton Springfield, Mo. 4. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 5. Eddie Schuupe, Jr. St Joseph, Mo. 6. Michael Stake Phillipsburg, Mo. 7. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 8. Dustin Boston Hulbert, Ok. 9. Rex Harris Macks Creek, Mo. 10. Matt Rose Liberal, Mo. 11. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 12. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 13. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 14. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 15. Brian Webster Holts Summit, Mo. 16. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 17. Jerry Morgan Ft. Scott, Ks. 18. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 19. Phillip Caddy Neosho, Mo. 20. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 21. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 22. Mike Shaddy Lebanon, Mo. 23. Jake Hereford Fort Scott, Ks. 24. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo.

B-Feature 1 – 1, Dustin Boston Hulbert, Ok. 2. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 3. Brian Webster Holts Summit, Mo. 4. Mike Shaddy Lebanon, Mo. 5. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. 6. Mark Long Willard, Mo. 7. Doug Scism Nevada, Mo. 8. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 9. Jeff Scroggins Brookline, Mo. 10. James Scroggins Brookline Station, Mo. 11. Jeff Lockard Butler, Mo. 12. Nate Thomas Marshfield, Mo. 13. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. 14. T J Yount Greenfield, Mo. 15. Michael Bowers Rogersville, Mo. 16. Mike Hailmann Reeds Spring, Mo. 17. Levi Phillips Neosho, Mo. 18. Brandon King Nevada, Mo. 19. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo.

B-Feature 2 – 1, JC Morton Springfield, Mo. 2. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 3. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 4. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 5. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 6. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 7. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 8. Matthew Hendren Nevada, Mo. 9. Larry Prewett Jerome, Mo. 10. Jenica Barfield Marshfield, Mo. 11. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 12. Brice Gotschall Nevada, Mo. 13. Jacob Long Greenfield, Mo. 14. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks. 15. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo. DNS. Jim Cihy Warsaw, Mo. DNS. James Nicholas Jr Lowell, Ar. DNS. Andrew Hendren Walnut Grove, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Kris Jackson Lebanon, Mo. 2. Taylor Moore Bois D Arc, Mo. 3. Bobby Williams Hermitage, Mo. 4. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 5. Dustin Boston Hulbert, Ok. 6. Brian Webster Holts Summit, Mo. 7. Mark Long Willard, Mo. DNF. Brandon King Nevada, Mo. DNF. Jim Cihy Warsaw, Mo.

Heat 2 – 1. Mike Striegel, Wheatland, Mo. 2. Jerry Morgan Ft. Scott, Ks. 3. Jake Hereford Fort Scott, Ks. 4. James Nicholas Jr Lowell, Ar. 5. James Scroggins Brookline Station, Mo. 6. Michael Bowers Rogersville, Mo. 7. Morgan Campbell Nevada, Mo. 8. Quentin Taylor Wheatland, Mo. DNS. Tim Phillips Ft. Scott, Ks.

Heat 3 – 1. Michael Stake Phillipsburg, Mo. 2. Eddie Schuupe, Jr. St Joseph, Mo. 3. John Fellers Flemington, Mo. 4. Casey Thomas Camdenton, Mo. 5. Justin Pike El Dorado Springs, Mo. 6. Mitchell Franklin Camdenton, Mo. 7. Doug Scism Nevada, Mo. 8. Larry Prewett Jerome, Mo. DNF. Brice Gotschall Nevada, Mo.

Heat 4 – 1. Rex Harris Macks Creek, Mo. 2. Phillip Caddy Neosho, Mo. 3. Greg Scheffler Pittsburg, Mo. 4. Michael Bixby Harrisonville, Mo. 5. T J Yount Greenfield, Mo. 6. Andrew Hendren Walnut Grove, Mo. DNF. Jeff Lockard Butler, Mo. DNF. Levi Phillips Neosho, Mo.

Heat 5 – 1. Robert Heydenreich Bolivar, Mo. 2. Matt Rose Liberal, Mo. 3. Robbe Ewing Stockton, Mo. 4. Mike Shaddy Lebanon, Mo. 5. Jenica Barfield Marshfield, Mo. 6. Nate Thomas Marshfield, Mo. DNF. Matthew Hendren Nevada, Mo. DNS. Cody Brill Harrisonville, Mo. DQ. Cayden Campbell Nevada, Mo.

Heat 6 – 1. Andy Bryant Fort Scott, Ks. 2. Sam Petty Marshfield, Mo. 3. Austin Joplin Willard, Mo. 4. Jc Morton Springfield, Mo. 5. Alexys Vanzandt Billings, Mo. 6. Ricky Watkins Brookline, Mo. 7. Jacob Long Greenfield, Mo. 8. Jeff Scroggins Brookline, Mo. DNF. Mike Hailmann Reeds Spring, Mo.

Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds

A Feature – 1, Trevor Latham Rogers, Ar. 2. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 3. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 4. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 5. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 6. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 7. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 8. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 9. Brandon Lennox New London, Mo. 10. Evan Hubert 11. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 12. Brian Green Pierce City, Mo. 13. Rusty Skaggs Ft. Scott, Ks. 14. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 15. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 16. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 17. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 18. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 19. Scotty Bough Nevada, Mo. 20. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar. 21. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. DNF. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. DNF. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. DNF. Jessy Willard Prescott, Ks.

B-Feature – 1. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. 2. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 3. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 4. Evan Hubert 5. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 6. Scotty Bough Nevada, Mo. 7. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. 8. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar. 9. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 10. Kyle Davis Siloam Springs, Ar. 11. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. 12. Fred Slagle Pierce City, Mo. 13. Skip Miller Branson, Mo. DNS. Terry Kirk Urbana, Mo.

Heat 1 – 1. Ronnie Woods Mexico, Mo. 2. Jeff Cutshaw Bolivar, Mo. 3. Trevor Latham Rogers, Ar. 4. Tracy Wolf Buffalo, Mo. 5. Jessy Willard Prescott, Ks. 6. Scotty Bough Nevada, Mo. DNF. Kyle Thompson Joplin, Mo. DNF. Fred Slagle Pierce City, Mo. DNF. Daniel Wosoba El Dorado Springs, Mo. DQ. Darron Fuqua Mayetta, Ks. USRA Modifieds

Heat 2 – 1. Brandon Lennox New London, Mo. 2. Jason Pursley Hermitage, Mo. 3. Chase Domer Nevada, Mo. 4. Donnie Fellers Wheatland, Mo. 5. Rusty Skaggs Ft. Scott, Ks. 6. Robert Reed Mexico, Mo. 7. Ryan Middaugh Fulton, Mo. 8. Mike Striegel Hermitage, Mo. 9. Terry Kirk Urbana, Mo. 10. Skip Miller Branson, Mo. USRA Modifieds

Heat 3 – 1. Lance Town Wellsville, Ks. 2. Steve Muilenburg Sparta, Mo. 3. Michael Maggard Republic, Mo. 4. Brian Green Pierce City, Mo. 5. Lucas Gibbs Udall, Ks. 6. Jon Sheets Liberal, Mo. 7. Chase Jones Eldorado Springs, Mo. 8. Gene Nicholas Lowell, Ar. 9. Kyle Davis Siloam Springs, Ar. DNF. Evan Hubert

