Pepsi Scotland County Speedway Will Try Again This Friday Night

by Brian Neal

Memphis, MO (Sunday, April 29, 2018) – They say that third time is a charm, well that hasn’t been the case so far in 2018 for the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri. In three attempts to get their 2018 racing season started, mother nature has claimed all three events. So they are going to try for the fourth time this Friday, May 4th.

In action on Friday will be the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. All drivers will draw for there starting spot in the heat races, with a redraw being used to help determine the feature line-ups.

The gates will open at 5:30 PM, with Hot Laps at 7 PM, and Racing at 7:30 PM. Grandstand admission will be adults $12, students (7-16) $6, and kids 6 & under FREE! Pit passes will be $25, ages (7-13) $15, ages (4-6) $10, and ages 3 & under $3.

The following rules will apply for this weekend: A Working Raceceivers Mandatory In All Classes – 454.000……NO GROOVED TIRES ON REAR IN ANY CLASS!!!…MODIFIEDS – IMCA Rules Apply except for the following: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Non IMCA legal cars must run 25 lbs. in front of mid plate…All Aluminum headed motors must add 50 lbs. of lead on front by the motor…Roller motors and stud girdles are legal…Quick change rear ends are legal…Fuel pump on transmission is legal…Front tubular is okay…7800 RPM chip with all open motors…Rear suspension must be IMCA legal…Lift arms must add 25 lbs. extra!…STOCK CARS – IMCA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…Aftermarket blocks are okay…SPORTMODS – IMCA or USRA Rules Apply with the following allowed: IMCA Stamped Hoosier or American Racer G60 tires may be grooved on the front…USRA legal SportMods must run NO Spoiler…HOBBY STOCKS – IMCA Rules Apply with floater rend ends allowed….SPORT COMPACTS – IMCA Rules Apply.

Other rules clarifications will include: All Stock Cars must follow IMCA carb rules….No mixing and matching of rules in Stock Cars or SportMods. Any cars with quick change in these classes and Brinn transmission may be more restricted than USRA rules. Extra weight or less chip if we feel it’s needed….Hobby Stock and Sport Compacts can only use legal tire. No performance enhancing items allowed….Chip Rules in effect for all classes whether open or crate….38″ deck height strictly enforced for Modifieds and SportMods. Will be measured in line up area. Must pass to enter race track….Modifeds: Legal from any sanctioning body with our restrictions.*****IMCA cars must be 100% legal to run 2 inch spoiler and run 7000 chip if utilizing the blade****** Without blade 7800. No switching during the night. Open or crate. That means everything except tires. UMP, USRA, WISSOTA, NASCAR, and USMTS cars add 50 for aluminum motor and 25 more for lift arm. No spoilers. No 525 crate motors.

Any and all classes will be changed as we see needed. Whether it be chips or weight added in front of the cars. Our goal is for all cars from all across the Midwest to be equal no matter what sanctioning body they race.

Something new for the 2018 season at the Pepsi Scotland County Speedway will be a crowning of a track champion at the end of the season. In all race nights during this season driver’s will earn points to go towards their year end points total to help determine the champion in the Modifieds, Stock Cars, SportMods, Hobby Stocks, and Sport Compacts. Here is the following schedule in which driver’s will be awarded points:

Friday, May 4th – Regular Race Night

Friday, June 15th – “Sprint Invaders”

Friday, July 13th – Fair Race

Friday, September 28th and Saturday, September 29th – “2nd Annual Jerry Barrickman Memorial”

Friday, October 19th and Saturday, October 20th – “Fall Nationals”

For more information you can contact Mike Van Genderen at 641-521-0330 or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Scotland-County-Speedway-531042493650646/?ref=br_rs.

