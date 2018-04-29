Pierce Goes Back to Back in Illinois with win at Macon Speedway

MACON, IL (April 28, 2018) – Going back-to-back with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, Bobby Pierce fought his way to victory at Macon Speedway on Saturday night. Pierce held off a fiercely challenging Ryan Unzicker to win the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100.

Unzicker briefly took the lead coming off of turn number four on lap 93, but Pierce battled back regaining the top spot a lap later. Pierce held off a furious charge from Unzicker on the final lap to score the win. Shannon Babb took third, as the home state drivers swept the top three finishers. Jonathan Davenport came home in third just ahead of Josh Richards, last year’s event winner.

In Lucas Oil Victory lane for the seventh time in his career, Pierce commented on his win. “Heading into the weekend I didn’t think I would win two races. If I did win one I thought it might be here. I got a little nervous there in traffic and then I hit the wall coming out of turn four. I think Big C was looking down on me after that. Man, I am glad to be back home. We go to so many tracks this year that I have never been to before. You have got to have laps at these tracks and fortunately the last two nights that was the case. There is nothing that compares to this track. Just glad to get these wins, thanks to all my crew, family and sponsors,” said the 21-year-old before an appreciative crowd.

Unzicker thrilled the crowd with his daring moves throughout the race. “I couldn’t beat him [Pierce] in a Pierce car and now I can’t in the Rocket he’s driving. He [Pierce] is a tough competitor. Glad to see him back here. He has a nice team there. We have been busting our tails in the garage and it paid off here tonight. This is one of my favorite tracks to run on. I feel like our programs been pretty good and the finish tonight just proves it.”

Babb was in the hunt the entire distance as he came home in third. “I felt like we had a pretty good car. I was just biding my time there. I just let the laps go by. Ryan was good on the restarts. We got into traffic and he [Unzicker] got by me. It was a really good race and to run good here it’s always nice to come home again.”

The winner’s Dunn-Benson Motorsports, Rocket Chassis is powered by a Pro Power Racing Engine and sponsored by: Campbell University, Dunn-Benson Ford, Allgayer Inc., Hoker Trucking, Champion Spark Plugs, Premier Waste Services, Berger’s Marina, Carnaghi Towing, Sunoco Race Fuels, and Advanced Racing Suspension.

Completing the top ten were Tim McCreadie, Jimmy Owens, Don O’Neal, Hudson O’Neal, and Jason Feger.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Saturday, April 28th, 2018

St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100

Macon Speedway – Macon, IL

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 10.468 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Josh Richards / 10.426 seconds (overall)

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Shannon Babb, Josh Richards, Tim McCreadie, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Earl Pearson, Jr., Don O’Neal, Jason Feger, Mason Zeigler

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Bobby Pierce, Jimmy Owens, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Bloomquist, Jose Parga, Hudson O’Neal, Gregg Satterlee, Guy Taylor

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, All Transfer): Jonathan Davenport, Ryan Unzicker, Dennis Erb, Jr., Kyle Bronson, Myles Moos, Brian Shirley, Kolby Vandenbergh, Greg Kimmons, Cody Maguire

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (100 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 2 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $12,700 2 6 24 Ryan Unzicker El Paso, IL $5,500 3 1 18 Shannon Babb Mowequa, IL $3,500 4 3 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $3,650 5 4 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $3,350 6 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,500 7 5 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $2,300 8 16 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,100 9 17 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,900 10 19 25F Jason Feger Bloomington, IL $1,100 11 10 99JR Frank Heckenast, Jr. Frankfort, IL $1,075 12 8 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,750 13 9 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $1,025 14 20 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,700 15 13 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $1,800 16 22 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,100 17 21 15V Kolby Vandenbergh Ashland, IL $1,000 18 11 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,800 19 12 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,700 20 24 27 Greg Kimmons Pleasant Plains, IL $1,000 21 18 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,000 22 14 6P Jose Parga New Berlin, IL $1,000 23 23 4T Guy Taylor Springfield, IL $1,000 24 25 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville, IL $1,000 25 15 84 Myles Moos Lincoln, IL $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 25

Lap Leaders: Bobby Pierce (Laps 1 – 100)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Bobby Pierce

Margin of Victory: 0.361 seconds

Cautions: Myles Moos (Lap 11); Hudson O’Neal (Lap 29); Debris (Lap 31); Kyle Bronson (Lap 37); Brian Shirley (Lap 64)

Series Provisionals: N/A

Series Emergency Provisionals: N/A

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Don O’Neal (Advanced 8 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Jason Feger

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Bobby Pierce

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Pro Power Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Danny Meyers (Bobby Pierce)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Bobby Pierce (Lap #2 – 11.4365 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Bobby Pierce (100 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Bobby Pierce

Time of Race: 38 minutes 10 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2540 $68,500 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2425 $63,300 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2325 $59,875 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2285 $46,050 5 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 2230 $45,900 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2210 $32,725 7 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2160 $28,900 8 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2095 $28,925 9 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 2060 $39,325 9 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2060 $22,750 11 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2055 $29,675 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 1915 $25,075 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 1830 $18,400 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 1825 $14,300

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*