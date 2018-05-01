Bobby Pierce and the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team Wins Two Events in the State of Illinois over the Weekend

DUNN, NC (May 1, 2018) – The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce picked up their first and second wins of 2018 this past weekend on the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Both events were in Bobby’s home state of Illinois at Tri-City Speedway in Pontoon Beach, IL on Friday and Macon Speedway in Macon, IL on Saturday. Friday’s event at Tri-City Speedway was taped for a MAVTV Network Broadcast that will air on June 14th. Bobby also picked up the Miller Welders Fast Time Award at Tri-City Speedway earning his first Fast Time Award of 2018 as well.

“What a great weekend for our race team! To get my first win with Dunn Benson Motorsports Team on the Lucas Series is huge and then to win back to back Lucas Oil Series events on the same weekend is just incredible against the competition that is on this series. I have to especially thank Kemp Lamm and the entire Lamm family for giving me this opportunity to drive for them. I know Mr. Lamm (Big C) was looking down on us this weekend and smiling. I can’t thank all our sponsors enough that support us this year and make all this come together. I also have to thank my dad, mom and my crew, Danny, Kent, Richard and Wayne for all their hard work each week”, stated Bobby Pierce.

With Bobby’s two wins this past weekend Bobby has moved into 5th place in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Point Standings up from 15th place just two months ago. The Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and Bobby Pierce will be back in action again this weekend with two more Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt series sanctioned events. Friday May 4th the Team will be at Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, TN for a 50-Lap $12,000 to win Feature event. Then on Saturday May 5th the Team will be at Florence Speedway in Union, KY for another 50-Lap $12,000 to win Feature event. For the latest breaking news about the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the 2018 tour schedule, TV schedule, drivers, sponsors and all the information about the series visit the official website at www.lucasdirt.com.

In 2018 the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce will have primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Berger Marina, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Pro Power Racing Engines, Roush/Yates Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, FLUIDYNE, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle Promos, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, XS Batteries, Jones Racing Products, Dyers Top Rods, Budda BERT Transmission Repair and Phenom Wraps.

For all the latest news, schedule, pictures, sponsors, crew or anything related to Dunn Benson Motorsports and driver Pierce visit our Team website at www.DunnBensonMotorsports.com and make sure to “Like” our Facebook page as well.