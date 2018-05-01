Open Wheel Showdown returns to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 1, 2018) – The high-speed thrills of old-school open-wheel racing return to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday with the 7th annual Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

“For me, it’s the purest, rawest form of race car,” said David Goodson, president of Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps. “They are open wheel, open cockpit and there is nothing on that car that is not about going fast. I love the horsepower-to-weight ratio. It’s incredible to watch.

“I love the simplicity of the car, yet how much technology there is at the same time. Everybody at Impact is excited to see the race fans and we are excited about this event. It’s going to be fun.”

It’s a triple treat for open-wheel fans with a combination of winged and non-winged cars. On the program will be the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region Winged Sprints Presented by Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps along with the ASCS Red River Region Winged Sprint Cars; the Lucas Oil POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League.

“When you put those three divisions of race cars together, when you have the Midgets and the non-wing (Sprints) you get a traditional race fan that loves that type of racing,” Goodson said. “Then you throw the winged cars in, and you get those fans, it makes for a great open-wheel racing event.”

Last year’s event saw Tyler Courtney (POWRi Midgets), Brad Loyet (Lucas Oil ASCS Red River/Warrior Region Winged Sprints) and Justin Grant (Lucas Oil POWRi WAR Sprints) post feature victories.

Loyet made a last-lap pass of Jonathan Cornell in a memorable finish to highlight last year’s Open Wheel Showdown. Cornell eventually went on to win the 2017 ASCS Warrior season championship.

In the early portion of the 2018 schedule, Ryan Robinson of Foresthill, California leads the POWRi National Midget League points standings with Riley Kreisel of Warsaw, Missouri atop the POWRi WAR Spring League. In the ASCS Winged Sprint Red River Region, Alex Sewell of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma leads the standings, with the Warrior Region debuting this weekend.

For more information on the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region Winged Sprints Presented by Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps along with the ASCS Red River Region Winged Sprint Cars visit ascsracing.com. For info on the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League visit POWRi.com.

Along with action on the track, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps is bringing the popular Pit Stop Challenge Simulator to the Lucas Oil Speedway midway. From 4 p.m. until intermission, fans can experience what it’s like to change a tire on a NASCAR stock car – with the clock ticking. It’s free and gives those ages 13 and older who are fastest a chance to win a prize.

“The Pit Stop Challenge Simulator has a NASCAR rear quarter panel with a NASCAR-style rear wheel on it,” Goodson said. “At intermission we’ll take the fastest times of the night and do a shootout to see who can pull that tire out and change it the fastest. It’s a lot of fun and it’s free. The winner will get $50 and a plaque, second gets a Casey’s (General Store) gift card and a plaque and third gets plaque and a t-shirt.”

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Tickets prices:

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over) and military $22

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $50

Pit pass $40

About Impact Signs: Impact Signs Awnings Wraps is a proud supporter of racing. In addition to its support of Lucas Oil Speedway and the ASCS Warrior Series, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps also are fantastic supporters of area sports teams, non-profit groups and various kids activities.

