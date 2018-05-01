St. Francois County Raceway Results – 4/28/18

By Chris Boyd – Hello race fans! St Francois County Raceway was back in action this past Saturday for the 2018 Season Opener. This is the first recap of many on the season. For the opening night, we had six classes on hand including the 410 Sprint Cars, A-Modifieds, B-Modifieds, 600cc Micros, Super Streets, and the Vintage Cars. Now, that is enough of that, let’s get to what everyone is ready for.

The first class for the night was the Super Street class. There were 19 Super Streets in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars scheduled to start, but only six took the green flag. Taking the win was the sixth place start of Mike Crader in the 7c car. Finishing behind him was Brandon Nixon in the 20 car. Nixon started in the fifth position. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 14 car with Steven Stamper behind the wheel.

Heat race number two had six cars take the green flag. Taking the win in heat race number two was the 26 car driven by Kasey Nations. Finishing behind him was the 94n of Jason Neel with Brad Callahan finishing in third place in the 21w car.

The third and final Super Street heat race also had six cars take the green flag. This time it was Chuck Adams coming out on top in the 99 car. Finishing in second place was the 76 car of Travis Goodman with Tony Wyatt finishing in third place in the 67 car.

The Super Street main event was a scheduled 15 lap race that, unfortunately, only lasted for five laps do to the class hitting their time limit. In those five laps, the 26 car of Kasey Nations managed to pull off the win. Taking second place was the 94n car driven by Jason Neel. Bringing it across the finish line in third place was the 76 car driven by Travis Goodman with Brandon Nixon finishing in fourth place in the 20 car. Bringing home the top five finish was Mike Crader behind the wheel of the 7c car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the Super Streets was the 44m car of Marty McCullough for passing seven cars.

Running second for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 15 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag with the rookie Chasten Boen taking the early lead and walking away for the win in the 21 car. Finishing in second place was the 32j car driven by Terry Johnson with Brian Worley finishing in third place in the 23w car.

The second heat race for the A-Modifieds had seven cars take the green flag with Tim Nash taking the win in the number 7 car. Finishing in second place was the 2017 B-Modified Track Champion Shane Blair in the 10s car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 15 car of Danny Resinger.

The A-Modified main event was a 20 lap race with Tim Nash in the number 7 car. Finishing behind him in second place was the 23w car driven by Brian Worley with Danny Resinger finishing in third place in the number 15 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 69x car of David Chilton with Chasten Boen making his way back up to fifth in the 21 car after an early spin out. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner went to the 227 of Bobby Despain after passing seven cars to finish seventh.

Running third for the night was the 600cc Micros class. After not running this class for several years, the 600cc Micros have made a return to the starting line-up for the 2018 season. For their first night back on the schedule, there were 14 cars in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with Joe B Miller finishing out front in the 51b car. Finishing in second place was the 08c car driven by Allen Cope with the 10k car of Brian Wampler II finishing in third place.

The second heat race had seven cars scheduled to start but only six took the green flag. Of those six, Josh Fisher picked up the checkered flag in the 95j car with Dustin Clay finishing in second place in the 22 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 20m car with Mattison Uenemann behind the wheel.

The main event was a 15 lap race to the finish with Joe B Miller picking up the win in the 51b car. The close battle was for second and third place with Allen Cope finishing second in the 08c car and Josh Fisher finishing third in the 95j car. Fourth place went to the 22 car driven by Dustin Clay while the 20m car finished fifth with Mattison Uenemann behind the wheel. The Hard Charger Award Winner for the 600cc Micros class went to the 66m of Scott Moore for passing four cars.

Up next was the Sprint Car class. There were 19 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag. Finishing on top, just like in the 600cc Micros, was the 51b of Joe B Miller. The 7c of Tommy Worley Jr. finished in second place with the 88 of Jeff Wurst finishing in third place.

Heat race number two had six cars scheduled to take the green flag but only four of them made the cut. Of those four, the 35 of Joey Montgomery took the win with Joey Boyd finishing in second place in the 67 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 87 car driven by Kent Buckley.

The third heat race for the Sprint Cars had six cars take the green flag. Finishing on top of this heat race was the 79j car driven by Jacob Patton. Finishing in second place was the 5 car of Kory Bales with Jeff Asher finishing third place behind the wheel of the 56 machine in his Sprint Car debut.

The Sprint Car dash consisted of the top two cars for each heat race. This race determines where these drivers will start within the top two rows of the main event. Finishing up front in the dash, and earning the pole in the main event, was the 5 car of Kory Bales. Finishing in second place was the 7c car driven by Tommy Worley Jr. Third place went to the 51b car of Joe B Miller.

The main event for the Sprint Cars was a 25 lap action packed race to the finish with Joe B Miller going two for two by picking up the win in the 51b car once again. Second place went to the 5 car driven by Kory Bales with Tommy Worley Jr. finishing in third place in the 7c car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 79j car of Jacob Patton with Jeff Wurst finishing in fifth place in the 88 car. The Hard Charger Award Winner for the Sprint Car class was the 72 car of Kevin Petty for passing seven cars.

Bringing up the rear for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 19 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race was scheduled to start seven cars, but only six of them took the green flag. Finishing out front was the 20s car driven by Eddie Smith with Gary Gross finishing in second place in the 84g car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 02m car with Allen Meyer Sr. behind the wheel.

Heat race number two was scheduled to have six cars start the race, but only five cars took the green flag. Finishing on top of this heat was the 58 car of John Frohwitter. Finishing in second place was the 67h car driven by Jim Hartzell while third place went to Josh Gibson in the 8g1 car.

The third and final heat race for the night was scheduled to start six, but only four of them took the green. Finishing out front of those four was Jeremy Welborn in the 27w car with Patrick DeNoyer finishing in second place in the 25 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 2m car driven by Allen Meyer Jr.

The main event was a 15 lap race with Jeremy Welborn taking the checkered flag in the 27w car. Finishing in second place was Eddie Smith in the 20s car while John Frohwitter finished in third place in the 58 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 8g1 car with Josh Gibson behind the wheel. Finishing in the top five was Tyler Helm behind the wheel of the 69h car. That fifth place finish was enough for Helm to win BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award for the B-Modified class.

SUPER STREETS:

Heat 1:

1. 7c Mike Crader

2. 20 Brandon Nixon

3. 14 Steven Stamper

4. 45jr Nate Yount

5. 732 Jason Owens

6. 44c Chris McCullough

Heat 2:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 94n Jason Neel

3. 21w Brad Callahan

4. 5c Collin Parmer

5. 44m Marty McCullough

6. 572 Keith Young DNF

Heat 3:

1. 99 Chuck Adams

2. 76 Travis Goodman

3. 67 Tony Wyatt

4. 76j Cody Hendrix

5. 44r Ricky McCullough

6. 71 Joe Merritt

A-Main:

1. 26 Kasey Nations

2. 94n Jason Neel

3. 76 Travis Goodman

4. 20 Brandon Nixon

5. 7c Mike Crader

6. 21w Brad Callahan

7. 44m Marty McCullough

8. 76j Cody Hendrix

9. 44r Ricky McCullough DNF

10. 44c Chris McCullough DNF

11. 45jr Nate Yount DNF

12. 732 Jason Owens DNF

13. 5c Collin Parmer DNF

14. 67 Tony Wyatt DNF

15. 71 Joe Merritt DNF

16. 14 Steven Stamper DNF

17. 572 Keith Young DNS

18. 99 Chuck Adams DNS

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER- 44m Marty McCullough- 7 spots

A-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 21 Chasten Boen

2. 32j Terry Johnson

3. 23w Brian Worley

4. 69x David Chilton

5. 51 Dean Resinger

6. 2 Erik Sarakas

7. 4m Chuck Huff

8. 4g Eddie Gross DNF

Heat 2:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 10s Shane Blair

3. 15 Danny Resinger

4. 80 Tony Walker

5. r7 Randy Forster

6. 12m Ben Gerdes

7. 227 Bobby Despain

A-Main:

1. 7 Tim Nash

2. 23w Brian Worley

3. 15 Danny Resinger

4. 69x David Chilton

5. 21 Chasten Boen

6. 80 Tony Walker

7. 227 Bobby Despain

8. 12m Ben Gerdes

9. 2 Erik Sarakas

10. r7 Randy Forster

11. 10s Shane Blair DNF

12. 4m Chuck Huff DNF

13. 51 Dean Resinger DNF

14. 32j Terry Johnson DNF

15. 4g Eddie Gross DNS

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER- 227 Bobby Despain- 7 spots

600CC MICROS:

Heat 1:

1. 51b Joe B Miller

2. 08c Allen Cope

3. 10k Brian Wampler II

4. 92a John Adams

5. 8s Isaiah Latham

6. 21 Austin Nixon

7. 10 Bill Tripp DNF

Heat 2:

1. 95j Josh Fisher

2. 22 Dustin Clay

3. 20m Mattison Uenemann

4. 71 Jake Cheatham

5. 12 Dave Couch

6. 66m Scott Moore

7. 44 Brady Parmley DNS

A-Main:

1. 51b Joe B Miller

2. 08c Allen Cope

3. 95j Josh Fisher

4. 22 Dustin Clay

5. 20m Mattison Uenemann

6. 10k Brian Wampler II

7. 12 Dave Couch

8. 66m Scott Moore

9. 92a John Adams

10. 21 Austin Nixon

11. 44 Brady Parmley

12. 8s Isaiah Latham DNF

13. 71 Jake Cheatham DNF

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER- 66m Scott Moore- 4 spots

SPRINT CARS:

Heat 1:

1. 51b Joe B Miller

2. 7c Tommy Worley Jr.

3. 88 Jeff Wurst

4. 53 Brayden Fox

5. 21p Adam Parmley

6. 44t Adam Carlyon

7. 0 Butch Lyons DNF

Heat 2:

1. 35 Joey Montgomery

2. 67 Joey Boyd

3. 87 Kent Buckley

4. 3b Dakota Greer

5. 32 Tim Montgomery DNS

6. 72 Kevin Petty DNS

Heat 3:

1. 79j Jacob Patton

2. 5 Kory Bales

3. 56 Jeff Asher

4. 81 Andy Phillips

5. 7d Dylan Derjourett

6. 2k Kaylon McEntire

Dash:

1. 5 Kory Bales

2. 7c Tommy Worley Jr.

3. 51b Joe B Miller

4. 79j Jacob Patton

5. 67 Joey Boyd

6. 35 Joey Montgomery DNF

A-Main:

1. 51b Joe B Miller

2. 5 Kory Bales

3. 7c Tommy Worley Jr.

4. 79j Jacob Patton

5. 88 Jeff Wurst

6. 87 Kent Buckley

7. 67 Joey Boyd

8. 56 Jeff Wurst

9. 32 Tim Montgomery

10. 72 Kevin Petty

11. 53 Brayden Fox

12. 81 Andy Phillips

13. 21p Adam Parmley

14. 44t Adam Carlyon

15. 0 Butch Lyons DNF

16. 7d Dylan Derjourett DNF

17. 3b Dakota Greer DNF

18. 2k Kaylon McEntire DNF

HARD CHARGER AWARD WINNER- 72 Kevin Petty- 7 spots

B-MODIFIEDS:

Heat 1:

1. 20s Eddie Smith

2. 84g Gary Gross

3. 02m Allen Meyer Sr.

4. 2h Brian Hazlett

5. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

6. 75r Joe Riffee DNF

7. 13 Ronnie Savage DNS

Heat 2:

1. 58 John Frohwitter

2. 67h Jim Hartzell

3. 8g1 Josh Gibson

4. 67 Scott Winters

5. 69h Tyler Helm

6. 12 Doug Scheidle DNS

Heat 3:

1. 27w Jeremy Welborn

2. 25 Patrick DeNoyer

3. 2m Allen Meyer Jr.

4. 12e Duane Eckhoff

5. 27j Johnny Crump DNS

A-Main:

1. 27w Jeremy Welborn

2. 20s Eddie Smith

3. 58 John Frohwitter

4. 8g1 Josh Gibson

5. 69h Tyler Helm

6. 12e Duane Eckhoff

7. 75r Joe Riffee

8. 2h Brian Hazlett

9. 67 Scott Winters

10. 12 Doug Scheidle

11. 11k Kaemyn Halbert

12. 02m Allen Meyer Sr. DNF

13. 67h Jim Hartzell DNF

14. 25 Patrick DeNoyer DNF

15. 84g Gary Gross DNF

16. 2m Allen Meyer Jr. DNF

17. 27j Johnny Crump DNS

18. 13 Ronnie Savage DNS

BSB MANUFACTURING GO FAST AWARD WINNER- 69h Tyler Helm-9 spots