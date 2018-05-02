Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin                    5.2.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which included Lucas Oil Series domination by Bobby Pierce at Tri-City and Macon.    Bobby moved up to 9th in the rankings with the two victories in Illinois last weekend.    Tim McCreadie finished second at Tri-City and his team continues to be very consistent.   Chris Madden is on fire.  He has the World of Outlaw point lead and picked up another win last week at Smokey Mountain Raceway in Eastern, Tennessee.    Madden moved up to second in the STLRacing.com Rankings.   Dale McDowell won the Saturday night feature over Chris Madden at Smokey Mountain.

How about the great run Ryan Unzicker had at Macon last Saturday night finishing second behind Bobby Pierce !!  Shannon Babb was good strong as well taking third.   It was a sweep for the Illinois boys at Macon.    It was great to see the weather cooperate last weekend and Tri-City and Macon packed the joints both nights.

This week the Lucas Series heads to Tazewell and Florence Speedway for a pair of $12,000 to win races.      The World of Outlaws have a trio of $10,000 to win races kicking off Thursday in Lavonia, Georgia before heading to Cherokee and Senoia.    Maybe this is the week that Jimmy Owens gets it going at Tazewell, and look for a strong outing from Scott Bloomquist at Florence.    Dale McDowell and Chris Madden will be strong again down south at the Outlaw Shows.   Madden is very stout at Cherokee and Dale should be good at Senoia.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/2/2018

1              Scott Bloomquist              Tennessee

2              Chris Madden                    S. Carolina

3              Jonathan Davenport       Georgia

4              Brandon Sheppard          Illinois

5              Josh Richards                     W. Virginia

6              Dale le McDowell             Georgia

7              Tim McCreadie                  New York

8              Chris Simpson                    Iowa

9              Bobby Pierce                     Illinois

10           Shannon Babb                   Illinois

11           Kyle Bronson                     Florida

12           Ricky Weiss                         Canada

13           Earl Pearson Jr.                 Florida

14           Mike Marlar                       Tennessee

15           Brandon Overton             Georgia

16           Billy Moyer Jr.                    Arkansas

17           Shane Clanton                   Georgia

18           Don O’Neal                         Indiana

19           Rusty Schlenk                    Michigan

20           Hudson O’Neal                 Indiana

21           Michael Page                     Georgia

22           Don Shaw                            Minnesota

23           Billy Moyer Sr.                   Arkansas

24           Donald McIntosh             Georgia

25           Jimmy Owens                    Tennessee

 

Our local area this week MARS Dirt Late model series invades Belleville and Fayette County for a pair of $3,000 to win shows.   The MLRA series is at LaSalle for a $5,000 to win event.

 

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

 

Dirty Don

