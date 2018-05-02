STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 5.2.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which included Lucas Oil Series domination by Bobby Pierce at Tri-City and Macon. Bobby moved up to 9th in the rankings with the two victories in Illinois last weekend. Tim McCreadie finished second at Tri-City and his team continues to be very consistent. Chris Madden is on fire. He has the World of Outlaw point lead and picked up another win last week at Smokey Mountain Raceway in Eastern, Tennessee. Madden moved up to second in the STLRacing.com Rankings. Dale McDowell won the Saturday night feature over Chris Madden at Smokey Mountain.

How about the great run Ryan Unzicker had at Macon last Saturday night finishing second behind Bobby Pierce !! Shannon Babb was good strong as well taking third. It was a sweep for the Illinois boys at Macon. It was great to see the weather cooperate last weekend and Tri-City and Macon packed the joints both nights.

This week the Lucas Series heads to Tazewell and Florence Speedway for a pair of $12,000 to win races. The World of Outlaws have a trio of $10,000 to win races kicking off Thursday in Lavonia, Georgia before heading to Cherokee and Senoia. Maybe this is the week that Jimmy Owens gets it going at Tazewell, and look for a strong outing from Scott Bloomquist at Florence. Dale McDowell and Chris Madden will be strong again down south at the Outlaw Shows. Madden is very stout at Cherokee and Dale should be good at Senoia.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/2/2018

1 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

2 Chris Madden S. Carolina

3 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

4 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

5 Josh Richards W. Virginia

6 Dale le McDowell Georgia

7 Tim McCreadie New York

8 Chris Simpson Iowa

9 Bobby Pierce Illinois

10 Shannon Babb Illinois

11 Kyle Bronson Florida

12 Ricky Weiss Canada

13 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

14 Mike Marlar Tennessee

15 Brandon Overton Georgia

16 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas

17 Shane Clanton Georgia

18 Don O’Neal Indiana

19 Rusty Schlenk Michigan

20 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

21 Michael Page Georgia

22 Don Shaw Minnesota

23 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas

24 Donald McIntosh Georgia

25 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

Our local area this week MARS Dirt Late model series invades Belleville and Fayette County for a pair of $3,000 to win shows. The MLRA series is at LaSalle for a $5,000 to win event.

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don