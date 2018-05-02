With Show-Me 100 just three weeks away, a limited number of three-day reserved passes remain

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 2, 2018) – With just three weeks remaining until one of Late Model dirt racing’s crown jewel events rolls into Lucas Oil Speedway, fans are reminded that a limited number of three-day reserved seats remain for the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series major is set for May 24-26. Lucas Oil Speedway admissions director Nichole McMillan said the three-day passes, which include a prime-viewing location in the upper six rows of the front straightaway grandstand, are $100 apiece.

Should there be any reserved, three-day seating locations unsold they will go on sale each of the three race days as single-day reserved seats. They will be available to purchase from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. the day of the event with costs of $35 (May 24 and May 25) and $45 (May 26).

“So the best way to assure yourself a great seat each night is to take advantage of the three-day pass while they’re available,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “We hope fans who are considering that will give Nichole a call as soon as possible.”

McMillan added that handicapped seating is limited and unless purchased as a three-day reserved will also be considered first-come, first-served each race day.

To purchase three-day passes, contact McMillan at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com or call (417) 282-5984. Online purchases can be made on the Lucas Oil Speedway online ticketing link.

In addition to the Late Models, the Show-Me 100 will include Pitts Homes USRA Modified programs each night.

For the first time, the entire final-night of Show-Me 100 weekend, which will include two B-Mains and the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge plus the USRA Modified program’s B-Mains and A-Main, will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Winner of the 100-lap Show-Me 100, captured a year ago by Bobby Pierce, will earn $30,000. The USRA Modified 30-lap feature will see the winner taking home $1,200.

The first two nights of the Show-Me 100 weekend, on May 24 and May 25, will be available live on LucasOilRacing.TV on-demand and shown on a delayed basis later on MAVTV. Night one will be highlighted by the “Cowboy Classic” for the Late Models, a feature honoring the late Allen “Cowboy” Chancellor who was former owner of the MLRA.

Night two action will find the Late Model drivers chasing another $6,000-to-win feature, the “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” in honor of the former owners of West Plains Motor Speedway who founded the Show-Me 100 in 1993.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 24: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $50 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 25: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $50 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 26: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $70 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

For ticket information for any event in 2018 at Lucas Oil Speedway, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can purchase general admission tickets for any 2018 event on the web.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway