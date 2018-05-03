Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford Race Night Saturday at Central Missouri Speedway!

May 2, 2018

(Warrensburg, Missouri) Last week’s events at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) are pinned to the top of social media race headlines after 103 drivers and teams pulled through the CMS gates. An intense battle ensued in the ‘Mighty’ Modified class and left drivers and fans wanting more as four drivers battled for the win before defending track champion Jim Moody eventually emerged as the winner.

For this weekend’s action on Cliff Harris Warrensburg Ford Race Night, Extreme Action Athletes return to the field of play with ‘Mighty’ Modifieds along with Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks for event number three of the weekly championship racing series.

Another solid field of cars is expected for Saturday’s events, which could mark the first time this year that 24 or more ‘Mighty’ Modifieds show up. If so, a random draw will take place to determine the night’s payout for the division. The pay will either be the normal $1,000-to-win payout or the two bonus options of $1,200 or $1,500-to-win, with pay increased throughout the field.

Looking at the early season standings, multiple-time champion Terry Schultz leads the Modified division ahead of Kevin Blackburn and Gunner Martin. Defending Street Stock champion Brett Wood holds a lead over Devin Irvin and Allen Perryman. Ed Griggs is two-for-two on main event wins in Mod-Lites and leads the standings ahead of defending champion Dillon Raffurty and Donnie Dannar. Odessa, Missouri’s Steven Clancy sits atop the B-Mod standings over Kansan Jake Richards and Jeremy Lile. Veteran racer Darrin ‘the Bear’ Christy has a slim one-point advantage over David Doelz and Dakkota Brisbin, who are tied for second.

Drivers wishing to get a head start on their track registration for the year can head to the CMS website at www.centralmissourispeedway.net and hover over the DRIVERS heading, then choose the Registration Form option. CMS was often asked, “What does registering my car do for me at the track?” Recently, CMS made a change to its policy on car registration and special event entries and now offers reduced entry fees to Track Registered Drivers for all car class special events. Track registration is $60 for all divisions.

For regular season racing, pit gates open at 4:30 followed by spectator grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15 (no passing points if driver checks in late), the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

