Lucas Oil Speedway Spotlight: Young Klaasmeyer one to watch at Open Wheel Showdown

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 3, 2018) – It’s shaping up to be a memorable 2018 for Tucker Klaasmeyer, who already has served notice that he is one of the rising stars in the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League.

The 22-year-old from Paola, Kansas, is second in series points, just 30 behind Californian Ryan Robinson. This after Klaasmeyer captured his first national-tour victories, last month on back-to-back nights at the Arnie Knepper Memorial in Belleville, Illinois, and at I-55 Speedway in Pevely, Missouri.

“That was pretty cool. Probably the best weekend of my life,” Klaasmeyer said of the breakthrough wins. “It’s been a long time trying to get them. It was pretty cool to get them done.”

Klaasmeyer, in his first season driving a Toyota-powered car for the Keith Kunz Motorsports team, is eager to return to Lucas Oil Speedway on Saturday night for the 7th annual Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps Open Wheel Showdown.

“It’s one of my favorite weekends of the year,” Klaasmeyer said. “I think this will be my fourth time at Wheatland. Last year, we broke a motor leading the heat race and had to run the B Feature. We made the (A) Feature and it was pretty slick and we couldn’t really get anything going after that.

“But I always enjoy going there. I get a lot of family and friends because it’s fairly close to home.”

Returning to Lucas Oil Speedway with his new team gives Klaasmeyer a certain swagger that might have been missing in the past. He said driving for Kunz, who has helped launch careers of young drivers like Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell among others, “is pretty awesome.”

“He has a hell of on operation,” said Klaasmeyer, who moved to Indianapolis full time earlier this year. “They really do things right and they keep everything maintained good. Keith, he’s a pretty cool guy.”

Klaasmeyer said being based in Indiana and focusing on racing full time has made a huge difference in his mind-set.

“I don’t have anything else going on than racing and being at the shop,” he said. “Your mind is in it all the time, rather than skating off to something different. I think that really helps.”

Klaasmeyer grew up a race fan admiring open-wheel stars Steve Kinser, Sammy Swindell, Joey Saldana and Brian Brown. But unlike many youngsters who aspire to get into the sport, he didn’t begin racing until the age of 15.

Trips to the Chili Bowl Nationals, with his dad and uncle further fueled his desire to get behind the wheel.

“We stepped into the racing world a little late, I guess, but then we got pretty hooked,” Klaasmeyer said. “I’ve never raced anything with a fender on it, pavement or dirt. I ran micros and a few sprint shows. But mainly midgets the last couple of years and before that, micros.”

After finishing second in POWRi National Midget League points a year ago, the early success in 2018 has him thinking about chasing a championship.

“The first goal was to get a national win,” he said. “I guess now the goal is a USAC win and a points championship definitely is in the thoughts. I think it’s do-able with these guys and this team. I just have to step up. I know that I have the right car. It’s definitely worth pursuing.”

Saturday at Lucas Oil Speedway is a tripleheader for open-wheel fans with a combination of winged and non-winged cars. On the program will be the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region Winged Sprints Presented by Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps along with the ASCS Red River Region Winged Sprint Cars; the Lucas Oil POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League.

For more information on the Speedway Motors ASCS Warrior Region Winged Sprints Presented by Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps along with the ASCS Red River Region Winged Sprint Cars visit ascsracing.com. For info on the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League visit POWRi.com.

Gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Tickets prices:

Adults (16 and over) $25

Seniors (62 and over) and military $22

Youth (ages 6-15) $10

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $50

Pit pass $40

About Impact Signs: Impact Signs Awnings Wraps is a proud supporter of racing. In addition to its support of Lucas Oil Speedway and the ASCS Warrior Series, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps also are fantastic supporters of area sports teams, non-profit groups and various kids activities. Contact Impact for all of your signs, banners, awnings, vehicle wraps and decal needs. Visit Impact4800.com or call (660) 829-4800.

For ticket information for any event in 2018 at Lucas Oil Speedway, including general admission or three-day reserved seats for the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com. Tickets also can be purchased online for any event during the 2018 season.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can purchase general admission tickets for any 2018 event on the web.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri. A campground with shower and bathroom facilities is also available. With its entrance located just outside the pit gate this sprawling scenic camping facility will continue to enhance the racing experience at the Diamond of Dirt Tracks.

Click LucasOilSpeedway.com for more information and detailed directions to the speedway or call the Track Hotline at (417) 282-5984.

In addition, fans can get social with Lucas Oil Speedway by following @LucasSpeedway on Twitter, clicking “Like” at www.facebook.com/LucasOilSpeedway and on www.youtube.com/LucasOilSpeedway