Seven Divisions Of Action Set To Race Saturday At Macon Speedway



Kid’s Bike Races Part Of CEFCU Kid’s Club

(Macon, IL) This coming Saturday night, May 5, will be an action packed evening at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, as seven divisions of action are set to race in addition to bike races and other fun activities for kids. It’s the third night of action at the 1/5-mile dirt track for the 2018 season.

Last Saturday night, one of the biggest crowds in Macon Speedway history converged to watch the St. Louis U-Pic-A-Part 100 for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The racing was, as always, action packed. This Saturday night, all of the staple divisions at the track will be back in action for a full show of stock car racing.

Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, is off to a hot start in his #4T Pro Late. In addition to the opening night victory in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Model feature, Taylor has also won at Lincoln Speedway in strong fashion. Jeremy Nichols, of Lovington, IL, finished second on opening night, while Kyle McMahon, Dakota Ewing, and Roben Huffman also had strong runs in the opener.

New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr., is off to a good start in the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds. Sheppard, who was last year’s track champion in the Pro Late divisions, won on opening night and backed it up with a third place finish against a strong field of Modifieds last Saturday night. Blake Thompson sits second in the standings, while Danny Smith, Guy Taylor, and Jimmy Sinkhorn complete the top five.

It’s starting to look like the DIRTcar B-Mods will have a different track champion in 2018, as Tim Hancock, who won the last two titles, was not in attendance last week. Godfrey, IL driver, Cody Stillwell, who has been in the championship hunt the last couple of seasons, leads this year’s points by just four over Jerry Thompson of Troy, IL. Each of those two drivers have been in victory lane early this year. Tim Riech, Tom Riech, and JR Wiltermood round out the top five.

For the Sportsman, this Saturday night will be their second of 10+ events at the track this year. On opening night, Arlington, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch took the victory over Tim Bedinger, Scott Landers, Scott Williams, and Ty Nation. Last year’s top two point contenders, Timmy Dick and Danny Smith, did not have their cars ready for the opener.

The Street Stock track points are currently led by Lovington, IL’s Jeremy Nichols after his opening night win, which was also a Big Ten race. Nick Macklin, Chris Dick, Darrell Dick, and Terry Reed were top five finishers that night. It was a strong field that boasted nearly 20 cars.

Rounding out the regular classes this Saturday night will be the DIRTcar Hornets. Opening night surprised a number of people, as a field of 22 drivers were on hand, much bigger than in recent years for opening night. Decatur, IL driver, Jeremy Reed winning, wasn’t as much of a surprise, as he is always fast. Andrew Dudash, Mike Eskew, Jerad Matherly, and Caleb Branch completed the top five.

Making their one and only visit this season will be the KidModz Racing Series. The KidModz are geared toward 8-16 year old kids interested in Dirt Modified racing.

At intermission, kids 15 and under will have their opportunity to get on the race track for the kids bicycle races. Kids who want to participate are asked to bring their bikes and helmets. The participants will be split into different age groups to race for trophies.

Pit gates open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw ends at 5:45 when the driver meeting begins, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $12 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 60 0 2 67R Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 58 2 3 45 Kyle McMahon Mt. Vernon IL 56 4 4 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 54 6 5 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 52 8 6 84 Jeff Ray Springfield IL 50 10 7 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 48 12 8 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 46 14 9 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 44 16 10 77 Patrick Younger Decatur IL 42 18



Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 116 0 2 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 98 18 3 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 92 24 4 99 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 92 24 5 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 76 40 6 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 72 44 7 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 66 50 8 28S Joe Strawkas Buffalo IL 62 54 9 24H Mike Harrison Highland IL 60 56 10 37 Dave Crawley Decatur IL 58 58



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 118 0 2 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 114 4 3 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 98 20 4 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 96 22 5 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 96 22 6 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 66 52 7 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 58 60 8 42 Clint Young Ava IL 52 66 9 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 52 66 10 2 Eric Brackett Brighton IL 50 68



Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington IL 60 0 2 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 58 2 3 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 56 4 4 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 54 6 5 93 Ty Nation Taylorville IL 52 8 6 21 Brad Bedinger Taylorville IL 50 10 7 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 48 12 8 21 Randy Dickman Troy MO 10 50



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 60 0 2 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 58 2 3 22 Chris Dick Deland IL 56 4 4 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 54 6 5 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 52 8 6 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 50 10 7 23B Billy Nail Decatur IL 48 12 8 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 46 14 9 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 44 16 10 3T Kevin Lewis Decatur IL 42 18



Hornets