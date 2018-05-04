USAC’s “The Week Of Indy” Just A Few Weeks Away



Three Day Discount Again Available Via Superticket

(Indianapolis, IN) For the third straight year, USAC and Track Enterprises have combined forces for “The Week Of Indy”, three big events leading up to the Indy 500. This year’s events will be Wednesday-Friday, May 23-25. The three night show features open wheel cars from the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car tour and the USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars. The events will be held at the Terre Haute Action Track, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, and Lucas Oil Raceway. The superticket, which gives fans a 25% discount if they attend all three events, has also returned.

USAC’s “The Week Of Indy” begins at the Terre Haute Action Track on Wednesday, May 23. The Tony Hulman Classic will feature the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car tour and the Scott’s Custom Colors UMP Dirtcar Modifieds. Last year’s sprint car event was postponed until October, due to unseasonable conditions in May. Kevin Thomas, Jr. won the combined Tony Hulman/Don Smith Classic event in 2017.

Terre Haute pits are scheduled to open at 3:00, grandstands at 4:00, hotlaps at 6:30, and racing action is scheduled to begin at 8:00. General admission tickets for the Tony Hulman Classic will be sold at the gate for $25 on raceday. Infield tickets are also available for $15, while children 11 and under are free.

On Thursday, May 24, fans will make the short trek to the east and the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 63rd running of the Hoosier Hundred. The 100-mile race features the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series and the DIRTcar Modifieds, which return to this year’s schedule. The Hoosier Hundred has a rich history and is arguably Track Enterprises biggest one-day show of the year.

Hoosier Hundred pit gates will open at 12:00, grandstands at 3:00, hotlaps start at 5:00, racing begins for the Modifieds at 7:00, with the Hoosier 100 scheduled for an 8:00 green flag. Reserved seating is available for the Hoosier Hundred by calling the Track Enterprises office, the Indiana State Fairgrounds, or through Ticketmaster. Reserved seats for adults are being sold for $25 presale or $30 at the gate. Infield tickets will be available for $15 for adults and $5 for kids 11 and under.

The final event of the Track Enterprises promotion is on Friday, May 25 at Lucas Oil Raceway. For the third time, the USAC Silver Crown Series will be running at the Brownsburg, IN complex on Friday in an event that will be known as the Carb Night Classic. This year, the event also takes on the name of Dave Steele, a champion open wheeler, who passed away in a Florida racing crash last year. The Dave Steele Carb Night Classic will also feature action from the Pro Mazda and USF2000 classes, which return after a year away from Lucas Oil Raceway.

Lucas Oil Raceway pits will open at 12:00, grandstands at 2:45, with on track activity beginning at 3:00. Qualifying for the Silver Crown cars will be around 5:00 while their feature will be run at 8:15. Pro Mazda and USF2000 will run their feature events, starting at 6:00. General admission tickets will be available at the gate for $25 on raceday.

A great deal is available for those who don’t want to miss a single lap of “The Week Of Indy”. A Superticket is being sold for a savings of 25% off of the regular three day prices. For just $60, a savings of $20, a fan will receive general admission at Terre Haute and Lucas Oil Raceway as well as a reserved seat for the Hoosier Hundred. To purchase a Superticket, visit https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2018-week-of-indy or call 217-764-3200.

For more information on any of the events, visit www.trackenterprises.com, www.usacracing.com, or call the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

