Josh Harris Bags First Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory of 2018

Bloomington, IN (May 4, 2018): The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series visited the Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, IN Friday night for the annual JB Robinson Memorial. Josh Harris would pick up the $2,000 payday in his MBR #22 entry.

Front row starter Devin Gilpin would jump to the early lead of the 40-lap event at the drop of the green flag. The first of three cautions would take place on lap 2 for Tait Davenport’s spin in turn two. Gilpin rocketed back to the lead on the restart and would maintain the lead until lap 11. Unfortunately, Gilpin’s night would end early as he slowed off turn 4 with a mechanical failure, which slowed the event for the second time. Gilpin’s misfortune would relinquish the lead to Will Krup for the restart. Shortly after the lap 12 restart, Trent Young would begin to pressure Krup for the lead utilizing the top side of the Bloomington Speedway. Young would manage to take over the top spot on lap 15 as Josh Harris would move into the second position. Young and Harris would duel for the race lead with Harris eventually taking control on lap 21. The event would be slowed for the final time on lap 35 as Jeff Deckard would spin in turn 3 to setup the final dash to the finish. Harris would have no issues pulling away on the restart and would take the victory by 1.194 seconds. Ryan Thomas would settle for the runner-up position. Trent Young would finish third. Will Krup would finish in the fourth position, while Matt Hamilton would complete the top five.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Bloomington Speedway would be Blaze Melton, Kent Robinson, Brian Shaw, Derek Groomer, and Rich Dawson.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL. The event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

Race Summary

Friday, May 4, 2018

Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Will Krup (12.494 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Will Krup (12.494 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Devin Gilpin (12.796 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Will Krup, Josh Harris, Kent Robinson, Sam Wray, Rich Dawson, Jason Clark, Chris Cole

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Jacoby Hines, Matt Hamilton, John Clippinger, Jordan Wever, Chad Combs

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Devin Gilpin, Tait Davenport, Blaze Melton, Jeff Deckard

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Brian Shaw, Ryan Thomas, Derek Groomer, Jay Humphrey, Jr., David Riggs, Mark Cole

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main Finish (12 laps): Rich Dawson, Chad Combs, Jordan Wever, David Riggs, Jason Clark, Mark Cole, Jason Sims, Chris Cole

JB Robinson Memorial A-Main Finish (40 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 22 Josh Harris

2 T9 Ryan Thomas

3 10y Trent Young

4 K9 Will Krup

5 9H Matt Hamilton

6 55 Blaze Melton

7 9H Kent Robinson

8 1s Brian Shaw

9 D48 Derek Groomer

10 80 Rich Dawson

11 29j Jordan Wever

12 72 Sam Wray

13 3 David Riggs

14 661 Jay Humphrey, Jr

15 16c John Clippinger

16 28 Jeff Deckard

17 09 Chad Combs

18 81c Chris Cole

19 81 Mark Cole

20 1g Devin Gilpin

21 18 Tait Davenport

22 115 Jacoby Hines

Race Statistics

Entrants: 26

Race Leaders: 4 (Devin Gilpin 1-11), (Will Krup 12-14), (Trent Young 15-20), (Josh Harris 21-40)

Cautions: 3

Red Flags: 0

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Mark Cole & Chris Cole

Time of Race: 23 mins 59 secs

Margin of Victory: 1.194 seconds

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Will Krup

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Jordan Wever

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Matt Hamilton

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Kent Robinson

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Will Krup

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner (certificate for one spring): Trent Young

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner ($75 certificate): Devin GilpinFAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner ($250 certificate): Brian Shaw

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Jason Clark

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/04/18)

1 22 Josh Harris 710

2 10y Trent Young 640

3 80 Rich Dawson 570

4 18 Tait Davenport 555

5 55 Blaze Melton 555

6 K9 Will Krup 550

7 16c John Clippinger525

8 81c Chris Cole 505

9 68 Jimmy Payne 450

10 25 Tyler Nicely 395

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

May 5 (Saturday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 18 (Friday) Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 19 (Saturday) Kickapoo Speedway (Danville, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 25 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 26 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 27 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event

June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD

June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700 to start – Mega 100

July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to start

July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

Bandit Race Cars

Brucebilt Performance

Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

Fox Shocks

Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

Impressive Race Cars

Maximum Energy Development

Mullins Race Engines

Oakley Motorsports

Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

Print Worx

RACEceiver

Reaper Race Cars

UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

Like us on Facebook (American Modified Series)

Follow us on Twitter (@AMSmodified)

View on Instagram (americanmodifiedseries)