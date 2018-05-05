Josh Harris Bags First Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory of 2018

Bloomington, IN (May 4, 2018): The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series visited the Bloomington Speedway in Bloomington, IN Friday night for the annual JB Robinson Memorial. Josh Harris would pick up the $2,000 payday in his MBR #22 entry.
Front row starter Devin Gilpin would jump to the early lead of the 40-lap event at the drop of the green flag. The first of three cautions would take place on lap 2 for Tait Davenport’s spin in turn two. Gilpin rocketed back to the lead on the restart and would maintain the lead until lap 11. Unfortunately, Gilpin’s night would end early as he slowed off turn 4 with a mechanical failure, which slowed the event for the second time. Gilpin’s misfortune would relinquish the lead to Will Krup for the restart. Shortly after the lap 12 restart, Trent Young would begin to pressure Krup for the lead utilizing the top side of the Bloomington Speedway. Young would manage to take over the top spot on lap 15 as Josh Harris would move into the second position. Young and Harris would duel for the race lead with Harris eventually taking control on lap 21. The event would be slowed for the final time on lap 35 as Jeff Deckard would spin in turn 3 to setup the final dash to the finish. Harris would have no issues pulling away on the restart and would take the victory by 1.194 seconds. Ryan Thomas would settle for the runner-up position. Trent Young would finish third. Will Krup would finish in the fourth position, while Matt Hamilton would complete the top five.
The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Bloomington Speedway would be Blaze Melton, Kent Robinson, Brian Shaw, Derek Groomer, and Rich Dawson.
The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be Saturday, May 5, 2018 at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL. The event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.
Race Summary
Friday, May 4, 2018
Bloomington Speedway (Bloomington, IN)
Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Will Krup (12.494 seconds)
Fast Time Group A: Will Krup (12.494 seconds)
Fast Time Group B: Devin Gilpin (12.796 seconds)
Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Will Krup, Josh Harris, Kent Robinson, Sam Wray, Rich Dawson, Jason Clark, Chris Cole
Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Trent Young, Jacoby Hines, Matt Hamilton, John Clippinger, Jordan Wever, Chad Combs
Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Devin Gilpin, Tait Davenport, Blaze Melton, Jeff Deckard
FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Brian Shaw, Ryan Thomas, Derek Groomer, Jay Humphrey, Jr., David Riggs, Mark Cole
Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main Finish (12 laps): Rich Dawson, Chad Combs, Jordan Wever, David Riggs, Jason Clark, Mark Cole, Jason Sims, Chris Cole
JB Robinson Memorial A-Main Finish (40 laps):
FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME
1 22 Josh Harris
2 T9 Ryan Thomas
3 10y Trent Young
4 K9 Will Krup
5 9H Matt Hamilton
6 55 Blaze Melton
7 9H Kent Robinson
8 1s Brian Shaw
9 D48 Derek Groomer
10 80 Rich Dawson
11 29j Jordan Wever
12 72 Sam Wray
13 3 David Riggs
14 661 Jay Humphrey, Jr
15 16c John Clippinger
16 28 Jeff Deckard
17 09 Chad Combs
18 81c Chris Cole
19 81 Mark Cole
20 1g Devin Gilpin
21 18 Tait Davenport
22 115 Jacoby Hines
Race Statistics
Entrants: 26
Race Leaders: 4 (Devin Gilpin 1-11), (Will Krup 12-14), (Trent Young 15-20), (Josh Harris 21-40)
Cautions: 3
Red Flags: 0
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Mark Cole & Chris Cole
Time of Race: 23 mins 59 secs
Margin of Victory: 1.194 seconds
Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Will Krup
Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Jordan Wever
Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Matt Hamilton
Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Kent Robinson
Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Will Krup
Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner (certificate for one spring): Trent Young
Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner ($75 certificate): Devin GilpinFAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner ($250 certificate): Brian Shaw
Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): Jason Clark
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/04/18)
1 22 Josh Harris 710
2 10y Trent Young 640
3 80 Rich Dawson 570
4 18 Tait Davenport 555
5 55 Blaze Melton 555
6 K9 Will Krup 550
7 16c John Clippinger525
8 81c Chris Cole 505
9 68 Jimmy Payne 450
10 25 Tyler Nicely 395
*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events
May 5 (Saturday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
May 18 (Friday) Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
May 19 (Saturday) Kickapoo Speedway (Danville, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
May 25 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
May 26 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
May 27 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start
May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event
June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD
June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700 to start – Mega 100
July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to start
July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start
August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start
August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start
September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals
September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start
September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors
Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”
ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events
FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”
KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series
Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor
Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events
VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series
Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor
Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners
Bandit Race Cars
Brucebilt Performance
Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)
Fox Shocks
Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)
Impressive Race Cars
Maximum Energy Development
Mullins Race Engines
Oakley Motorsports
Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)
Print Worx
RACEceiver
Reaper Race Cars
UMP Dirt Car
