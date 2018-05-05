KREISEL GOES BACK TO BACK WITH WAR SPRINTS

By Chad Buford – GRAIN VALLEY, MO (May 4, 2018) – Continuing the momentum from his first career win last weekend in Eldon, MO, Riley Kreisel picked up his second career win at Valley Speedway on Friday night with the POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints. The freshly turned eighteen-year-old has been victorious at Valley Speedway in a midget multiple times, but this was his first trip to victory lane in a sprint car.

Joe B. Miller led early as he battled with Terry Richards and Slater Helt. Richards took over the lead fiercely and led confidently until Kreisel made his charge toward the front. Kreisel, who started tenth, quickly moved to the lead and took command from Richards on lap eight. Kreisel set a hectic pace as the action was hot and heavy behind him.

Kreisel was the class of the field in his Smith Motorsports/Weather Tech Renovations/Certain Teed XXX with Engine Connection power. Richards ran second in his C&L:Automotive/Riha Lawn Mechanix XXX with Spanel power. TJ Artz picked up a career best third in his Carpet Land/Tecumseh Animal Care Speedway Motors-powered Eagle. Running fourth was Zach Daum with Quinton Benson rounding out the top five. Helt ran sixth as he was followed by Miller in seventh. Rounding out the top ten were Cannon McIntosh, Chris Parkinson, and Korey Weyant.

The POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints are back in action on Saturday, May 5th at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO.

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprint League

5/4/18

Valley Speedway – 35 cars

Hinchman Racewear Heat 1 – 8 laps

1. 22S- Slater Helt, Cactus Flats, MO (1); 2. 15B-Quinton Benson, Sweet Springs, MO (4); 3. 38-Cody Baker, Oak Grove, MO (3); 4. 18-Terry Richards, Denton, NE (9); 5. 9X-Chad Goff, Spring Hill, KS (3); 6. 24C-Craig Carroll, Collinsville, OK (7); 7. 7R-JD Black, Grain Valley, MO (6); 8. 30-Ryan Kent, Blue Springs, MO (8); 9. 14-John Strickler, Odessa, MO (8)

Bell Racing USA Heat 2 – 8 laps

1. 31-Joe B. Miller, Millersville, MO (1); 2. 37-Brian Beebe, Oak Grove, MO (2); 3. 77K-Katlynn Leer, Moulton, IA (3); 4. 24H-Ty Hulsey, Owasso, OK (4); 5. 42-Warren Johnson, Overland Park, KS (6); 6. 21M-Michael Moore, Grain Valley, MO (8); 7. 88-Chad Tye, Independence, MO (5); 8. 7JR-Braydon Cromwell, Lone Jack, MO (7); 9. 48-Jake Riley, Oak Grove, MO (9)

Schure Built Suspension Heat 3 – 8 laps

1. 5D-Zach Daum, Pocahontas, IL (1); 2. 12-Wesley Smith, Nixa, MO (5); 3. 9-Casey Baker, Lone Jack, MO (3); 4. 08-Cannon McIntosh, Bixby, OK (6); 5. 41-Brad Wyatt, Kearney, MO (2); 6. 16-Anthony Nicholson, Millington, TN (7); 7. 2H-Luke Howard, Overland Park, KS (8); 8. 77-Jack Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (9); 9. 82C-Christie Thomason, Holden, MO (4)

Wilwood Disc Brakes Heat 4 – 8 laps

1. 99-Korey Weyant, Springfield, IL (1); 2. 90-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw, MO (3); 3. 57-TJ Artz, Lincoln, NE (7); 4. 65-Chris Parkinson, Gladstone, MO (8); 5. 82-Vinny Ward, Warrenton, MO (4); 6. 73-Samuel Wagner, Lone Jack, MO (5); 7. Zach Clark, Lenexa, KS (6); 8. 55J-Jason Pardock, Melrose, IA (2)-DNF

B-Main – 12 laps (Top 4 transferred to A-Main)

1. 24C-Carroll (4); 2. 16-Nicholson (5); 3. 41-Wyatt (7); 4. 82-Ward (3); 5. 77-Wagner (12); 6. 73-Wagner (8); 7. 7R-Black (10); 8. 30-Kent (15); 9. 2-Clark (11); 10. 88-Tye (13); 11. 7JR-Cromwell (14); 12. 2H-Howard (9); 13. 82C-Thomason (17); 14. 14-Strickler (16); 15. 21M-Moore (2)-DNF; 16. 9X-Goff (6)-DNF; 17. 42-Johnson (1)-DNF; DNS-55J-Pardock and 48-Riley

POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints A-Main – 25 laps

1. 90- Riley Kreisel (10); 2. 18 – Terry Richards (3); 3. 57 – TJ Artz (4); 4. 5D – Zach Daum (7); 5. 15B-Quinton Benson (5); 6. 22S – Slater Helt (2); 7. 51B – Joe B. Miller (1); 8. 08 – Cannon McIntosh (12); 9. 65 – Chris Parkinson (9); 10. 99 -Korey Weyant (8); 11. 38 -Cody Baker (15); 12. 24C -Craig Carroll (17); 13. 16 -Anthony Nicholson (18); 14. 77K -Katlynn Leer (13); 15. 9 -Casey Baker (14); 16. 12 -Wesley Smith (6); 17. 82 -Vinny Ward (20); 18. 41 -Brad Wyatt (19); 19. 24H -Ty Hulsey (16); 20. 37 -Brian Beebe (11)