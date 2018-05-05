Owens’ Misfortune Spells Victory for Davenport

TAZEWELL, TN (May 4, 2018) – The fastest car doesn’t always win the race and that was the case in the Toyota Knoxville 50 on Friday night at Tazewell Speedway.

Jonathan Davenport inherited the lead when Jimmy Owens left the race on lap 46 with terminal issues. Davenport then held off a hard-charging Tim McCreadie for his fifth series win of the season. McCreadie finished a close second, with Don O’Neal coming home in third. Dennis Erb Jr. and Earl Pearson Jr. rounded out the top five.

Owens bolted to the lead at the start of the event and dominated much of the race in the Ramirez Motorsports entry. He led by almost a straightaway on several occasions as Davenport and McCreadie battled for second.

No one appeared to have anything for Owens, who was looking for the sixth Toyota Knoxville 50 win of his career. Unfortunately, with four laps to go Owens retreated to the pits off turn four in a cloud of smoke. McCreadie pressured Davenport in the final laps, but Davenport held on for first Tazewell Speedway victory since his record-setting 2015 season.

“I hate for anybody to have any bad luck, especially when you are leading. We were running second there at the end, early on I don’t know if I could have gotten by Josh Richards or Jimmy Owens.” Richards pulled out of the race on lap 18 while running second to Owens.

“I don’t know how much Jimmy was saving. This place is so fast. The top went away, and the bottom was coming back in at the end. Man, I love this place. I didn’t see anything coming from the 20 car. I thought he had a tire going down or something. Josh was smoking for several laps there early on. Man, it was heartbreak for those two. We will take it, it was a good points night for us.”

“Thanks to Lance Landers for putting together this wonderful race team. The sky is the limit. The first time I ever came here I loved it. This place is so unique. There is nothing like it. I wish we could come back here two or three times.”

McCreadie’s Sweeteners Plus, Longhorn maintained for a solid podium finish. “We had a good race there with JD. He [Davenport] got by me and then I was pinned in the middle. We just didn’t get any breaks tonight. We had a good enough car to win. This is my best run here, so I am happy. ”

O’Neal in the Peak Antifreeze and Coolant, Club 29 reached the podium again with his third-place run. “It was a good solid run for us. Man, I thought I had something for them. We were a little too free. It was a good points night for us. We will head to Florence tomorrow where we have had a lot of success in the past.”

The winner’s Lance Landers Motorsports Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by: Crop Production Services, Spartan Mowers, Valvoline, ASC Warranty, Penske Shocks, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, Hawkeye Trucks, Midwest Sheet Metal and Sunoco Race Fuels.

Completing the top ten were Hudson O’Neal, Eric Wells, Mason Zeigler, Chad Ogle, and Jason Jameson.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Friday, May 4th, 2018

Toyota Knoxville 50

Tazewell Speedway – Tazewell, TN

Miller Welders Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 11.180 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Jason Jameson / 11.060 seconds (overall)

Eibach Springs Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Josh Richards, Jason Jameson, Don O’Neal, Dennis Erb, Jr., Scott Bloomquist, Chad Ogle, Jeff Neubert, Vic Hill, Gregg Satterlee, Darrell Lanigan

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Jimmy Owens, Dakotah Knuckles, Jonathan Davenport, Ryan King, Forrest Trent, Bobby Pierce, Mason Zeigler, Carder Miller, Robby Moses

Simpson Performance Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 6 Transfer): Hudson O’Neal, Tim McCreadie, Earl Pearson, Jr., Eric Wells, Eric Webber, Brian Smith, Chicky Barton, Shanon Buckingham, Kyle Bronson

Penske Racing Shocks B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Top 2 Transfer): Mason Zeigler, Jeff Neubert, Carder Miller, Robby Moses, Chicky Barton-DNS, Vic Hill-DNS, Shanon Buckingham-DNS, Gregg Satterlee-DNS, Kyle Bronson-DNS, Darrell Lanigan-DNS

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

FINISH START CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN EARNINGS 1 8 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $12,900 2 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $6,200 3 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN $4,300 4 10 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL $2,750 5 9 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL $3,050 6 3 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $2,500 7 12 18E Eric Wells Hazard, KY $1,500 8 19 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA $1,400 9 16 10C Chad Ogle Sevierville, TN $1,200 10 4 12J Jason Jameson Lawrenceburg, IN $1,100 11 25 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $775 12 13 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN $1,850 13 5 21K Dakotah Knuckles Ewing, VA $1,025 14 23 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL $1,700 15 21 69* Carder Miller Salem, VA $1,000 16 11 1G Ryan King Seymour, TN $1,000 17 2 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,800 18 22 21 Robby Moses Maryville, TN $1,000 19 15 25 Eric Webber Morristown, TN $1,000 20 17 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL $1,700 21 1 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,000 22 14 101 Forrest Trent Talbott, TN $1,000 23 20 86 Jeff Neubert Rockford, TN $1,000 24 18 7b Brian Smith Barbourville, KY $1,000 25 24 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY $1,700

Race Statistics

Entrants: 28

Lap Leaders: Jimmy Owens (Laps 1 – 45); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 46 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 0.610 seconds

Cautions: Dakotah Knuckles (Lap 2); Jason Jameson (Lap 6); Carder Miller, Darrell Lanigan (Lap 6); Scott Bloomquist (Lap 14); Josh Richards (Lap 18)

Series Provisionals: Kyle Bronson, Darrell Lanigan

Series Emergency Provisionals: Gregg Satterlee

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Gregg Satterlee (Advanced 14 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Jonathan Davenport

Allstar Performance Power Move of the Race: Mason Zeigler

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Jonathan Davenport

Hot Rod Processing Rookie of the Race: Mason Zeigler

COMP Cams Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Ohlins Shocks Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Fastest Lap of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Lap #2 – 11.5729 seconds)

STEEL-IT Most Laps Led: Jimmy Owens (45 Laps)

Dirty Girl Racewear Farthest Traveler: Kyle Bronson

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Josh Richards

Time of Race: 24 minutes 36 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME HOMETOWN POINTS EARNINGS 1 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 2790 $81,400 2 1R Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 2550 $65,300 3 0 Scott Bloomquist Mooresburg, TN 2495 $61,725 4 1 Earl Pearson, Jr. Jacksonville, FL 2490 $49,100 5 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 2450 $38,925 6 32 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 2360 $47,600 7 5 Don O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2315 $33,225 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 2305 $30,700 9 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 2255 $32,175 10 40B Kyle Bronson ® Brandon, FL 2220 $41,025 11 14 Darrell Lanigan Union, KY 2185 $24,450 12 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA 2090 $25,850 13 28 Dennis Erb, Jr. Carpentersville, IL 2040 $21,150 14 25Z Mason Zeigler ® Chalk Hill, PA 2015 $15,700

*Points are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*