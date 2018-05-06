Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Powrie, Foster, Raffurty, Prevete, and Martin Rule on Cliff Harris Ford Race Night at CMS!

Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event 3, Weekly Racing, May 5, 2018

During week three of weekly championship racing at Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) 27 Modifieds, 17 Street Stocks, 18 Midwest Mod-Lites, 28 B-Mods, and 14 Pure Stocks checked in for Extreme Action Athlete competition in five racing divisions totaling 104 drivers.

The night began with three Pure Stock heat races as Zach Johnson, Scott Martin, and Rodger Detherage collected the wins. In B-Mod preliminaries, Brad Smith, Russell Niehoff, Don Marrs, and Rex Harris recorded victories while Dwight Niehoff grabbed the B-Mod B-Main win. Midwest Mod-Lites continued to impress with another solid car count in three heat races with Travis Alexander, Dillon Raffurty, and Jeff Raffurty taking heat-race wins. Street Stock competition saw Clayton Campbell return for the first time this year in victory lane, along with another returning driver, Cody Frazon taking the win in heat two as March Carter collected the final Street Stock heat win.

Modified drivers competed in four heat races to sort out their line-up for the night’s main event. A random draw at the beginning of the night led to the drivers competing for the normal $1,000-to-win, $160-to-start payout. When there are 24 or more Modifieds, a random draw is conducted to determine if the drivers race for regular pay, $1,200-to-win pay, or $1,500-to-win pay, on this night, the random draw by a randomly picked person to draw had the drivers competing for their normal pay. Heat-race victories went to Lewis Jackson, Lance Town, Gunner Martin, and Jimmy Eaton. Brian Johnson took the win in the B-Main.

Fifth-starting Jaren Powrie of Nevada, Missouri bested former champion Rodger Detherage in the Pure Stock A-main to take his first-ever CMS victory. Zach Johnson, Joey Harper and David Doelz rounded out the top five. The B-Mods ran strong for the first three-quarters of their main event but then a series of cautions slowed the race pace as Dakota Foster prevailed for his third trip to CMS victory lane ahead of former champion Brad Smith, Jake Richards, Russell Niehoff, and Cody Brill. Dillon Raffurty collected his eighth-career CMS victory in Mod-Lite by outgunning Donnie Dannar, Ed Griggs, Jeff Raffurty and David Raffurty for the win. The Street Stock main event was an interesting race to say the least with several drivers experiencing problems in the main event. In the end, Jay Prevete of Windsor, Missouri prevailed for the victory, redeeming himself from last week’s disqualification. Behind Prevete at the line were Brett Wood, Chad Eickleberry, Devin Irvin, and Allen Perryman. Modifieds closed out the night with Gunner Martin collecting his fifth-career CMS win, the former track champion held off a late charge by Terry Schultz to collect the win, Shultz was second followed by a rare appearance from Lance town in third and Austin Siebert in fourth, while Tyler Shaw recorded his best-ever CMS finish in fifth.

Pure Stocks: 1) 74 Jaren Powrie, 2) 25x Rodger Detherage, 3) 43Zach Johnson

B-Mods: 1) 05x Dakota Foster, 2) 99 Brad Smith, 9) #71 Jake Richards

Mod-Lites: 1) 46 Dillon Raffurty, 2) 171 Donnie Dannar, 3) 47 Ed Griggs

Street Stocks: 1) 25xxx Jay Prevete, 2) 7 Brett Wood, 3) 09 Chad Eickleberry

Modifieds: 1) 75 Gunner Martin, 2) 90 Terry Schultz, 3) 21t Lance Town, 4) 16 Austin Siebert, 5) 85s Tyler Shaw, 6) 38c Jason Pursley, 7) 88j Jimmy Dowell, 8) 16s Chad Lyle, 9) 3j Lewis Jackson, 10) 03 Johnny Fennewald, 11) 75rpc Scotty Martin, 12) 30 Dalton Kirk, 13) 92 Danny Scrogham, 14) 1k Tim Karrick, 15) 68 Dean Wille, 16) 17k Kyle Westerhold, 17) 24jr Jimmy Eaton, 18) 19b Kaleb Bray, 19) 97k Brian Johnson, 20) 160 Michael Maggard , 21) 00 Jim Moody, 22) 77 Jeff Douty, 23) 21s Steve Tiedeman, 24) 12v Nathan Vaughn.

A-Main Events from Central Missouri Speedway 5-5-18

PURE STOCK A-Feature PLACE START DRIVER 1 5 Jaren Powrie (74) Nevada, Mo. 2 2 Rodger Detherage (25x) Windsor, Mo. 3 3 Zach Johnson (43) Sibley, Mo. 4 4 Joey Harper (21J) Buckner, Mo. 5 6 Dave Doelz (4D) Warsaw, Mo. 6 13 Jonathan Evans (89) Knob Noster, Mo. 7 7 Larry Norris (53K) Lone Jack, Mo. 8 9 Dakkota Brisbin (42) Richmond, Mo. 9 12 Gary Akers (13) Independence, Mo. 10 11 Spencer Reiff (7) Kansas City, Mo. 11 1 Scott Martin (12) Warrensburg, Mo. 12 8 Chuck Gard (296) Kingsville, Mo. 13 10 Dustin Dillon (22) Warrensburg, Mo. DNS. 14 David Schrills (10) Pleasant Hill, Mo.

B-MOD A-Feature PLACE START DRIVER 1 1 Dakota Foster (05x) 2 2 Brad Smith (99) Belton, Mo. 3 9 Jake Richards (7J) Lansing, Ks. 4 3 Russell Niehoff (10) Lockwood, Mo. 5 14 Cody Brill (96) Harrisonville, Mo. 6 4 Don Marrs (9) Shawnee, Ks. 7 12 Brent Fielder (32) Kansas City, Mo. 8 18 Dwight Niehoff (9D) Lockwood, Mo. 9 6 Steve Clancy (12c) Odessa, Mo. 10 7 Jeremy Lile (05) Higginsville, Mo. 11 16 Barry White (20) Mexico, Nv. 12 19 Dallas White (1) Centerview, Mo. 13 10 Joe Walker (68m) Harrisonville, Mo. 14 22 Richard Brainard (3B) Sedalia, Mo. 15 17 Jacob Callahan (27) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 16 23 Chris Brockway (03) Knob Noster, Mo. 17 20 Kody Bray (15s) Archie, Mo. 18 11 Kameron Grindstaff (14) Independence, Mo. 19 5 Rex Harris (30) Mack’s Creek, Mo. 20 13 Michael Bixby (x20) Harrisonville, Mo. 21 21 Bill Small (28s) Holden, Mo. 22 8 Gary McGinnis (38) Blue Springs, Mo. 23 24 Ernie Walker (80) Sedalia, Mo. 24 15 Jack Cunningham Iii (99c) Wellington, Mo.

MOD LITE A-Feature PLACE START DRIVER 1 2 Dillon Raffurty (46) Kansas City, Mo. 2 1 Donnie Danner (171) Oak Grove, Mo. 3 17 Ed Griggs (47) Pleasant Hill, Mo. 4 3 Jeff Raffurty (98) Holt, Mo. 5 4 David Raffurty (64) Kansas City, Mo. 6 5 Travis Alexander (36) Tonganoxie, Ks. 7 9 Cody Miller (7) Kansas City, Mo. 8 6 Michael Raffurty (41) Kansas City, Mo. 9 7 Justin Raffurty (75) Kansas City, Mo. 10 13 Kevin White (33) Desoto, Ks. 11 8 Nathan Wolfe (3) Lee’s Summit, Mo. 12 11 Anthony Lane (02) Belton, Mo. 13 10 Tony Kerr (73) Grandview, Mo. 14 14 Mark Lane (33L) Grain Valley, Mo. 15 12 Tommy Garrett (16) Ga\rand Rivers, Ky. 16 15 Josh Guy (09) Knob Noster, Mo. 17 16 Cody Vail (8V) Louisburg, Ks. 18 18 David Thomas (85) Kansas City, Mo.

STREET STOCK A-Feature PLACE START DRIVER 1 4 Jay Prevete (25xxx) Windsor, Mo. 2 11 Brett Wood (7) Warrensburg, Mo. 3 10 Chad Eickleberry (09) Warrensburg, Mo. 4 12 Devin Irvin (67) Cleveland, Mo. 5 9 Allen Perryman (3P) Belton, Ms. 6 1 Marc Carter (21) Warrensburg, Mo. 7 7 Chris Kircher (28K) Drexel, Mo. 8 3 Clayton Campbell (30c) Otterville, Mo. 9 13 Stewart Burton (7B) Centralia, Mo. 10 2 Daniel McKenzie (77) Warrensburg, Mo. 11 15 Randy Jester (51) Odessa, Mo. 12 5 Cody Frazon (04) LaMonte, Mo. 13 6 Robert Ruff (X15) Raymore, Mo. 14 8 Eric Hammons (5H) Smithton, Mo. 15 14 Jay Flinn (6) Lebanon, Mo. 16 16 Jerry Schmidt (11X) Lee’s Summit, Mo. DNS. 17 Michael Mullins (M20) Kingsville, Mo.