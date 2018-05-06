Harrison Scores Summit Racing Equipment AMS Victory at Fayette County

Brownstown, IL (May 5, 2018): The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would roll into Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, IL on Saturday evening. Mike Harrison would pick up his first AMS victory of the 2018 season in his Impressive #24h entry and bag the $2,000 first place prize money.

Josh Harris would take the lead at the start of the 30 lap A-Main event followed closely by Danny Schwartz. The first caution of the event waved on lap four when Matt Cooper would slow off turn two. On the restart, Harris would rocket back to the lead off turn two but the race would be slowed once again one lap later for a multi-car pileup in turn two. This restart would see Harris maintain his lead once again but would be heavily pressured for several laps by Danny Schwartz and new challenger Mike Harrison. The event’s final caution would be on lap seventeen for an accident in turn four involving Chris Smith and Gary Bentley. Harris would once again maintain his lead on the restart; however, his night would come to end on lap-19 with a mechanical failure thus forfeiting the lead to Mike Harrison. Mike Harrison would not relinquish the top spot on his way to the $2,000 victory. Trent Young finished in the runner-up position, with Rick Conoyer driving to a third-place finish. Danny Schwartz would finish in the fourth position and Tommie Seets would finish fifth.

The remainder of the top ten at the completion of the Summit Racing Equipment A-Main at Fayette County Speedway Robbie Eilers, Rich Dawson, Michael Bolyard, Matt Markham, and Gabriel Kirtley.

The next events for the Summit Racing Equipment Modified Series will be Saturday, May 18, 2018 at Daughtery Speedway in Boswell, IN and May 19, 2018 at Kickapoo Speedway in Danville, IL. The event will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

Race Summary

Saturday, May 5, 2018

Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL)

Quick Car Racing Products Overall Fast Time: Tait Davenport (14.327 seconds)

Fast Time Group A: Tommie Seets (14.568 seconds)

Fast Time Group B: Tait Davenport (14.327 seconds)

Summit Racing Equipment Heat #1 Finish (10 laps): Jimmy Payne, Tommie Seets, Robbie Eilers, Rich Dawson, Kelly Riggs, Mark Cole, Chris Smith

Hypercoils Heat #2 Finish (10 laps): Danny Schwartz, Trent Young, Brian Shaw, Gary Bentley, Michael Bolyard

Fast Shafts Heat #3 Finish (10 laps): Mike Harrison, Will Krup, Gabriel Kirtley, Larry Anderson, Tait Davenport, Lucas Lee, Phil Bible

FAST Ignition Heat #4 Finish (10 laps): Josh Harris, Rick Conoyer, Matt Cooper, Blaze Melton, Matt Markham, Joey Lee

Out-Pace Racing Products B-Main Finish (12 laps): Michael Bolyard, Tait Davenport, Chris Smith, Matt Markham, Joey Lee, Phil Bible, Mark Cole, Kelly Riggs

A-Main Finish (30 laps):

FINISH CAR # DRIVER NAME

1 24h Mike Harrison

2 10y Trent Young

3 14c Rick Conoyer

4 21s Danny Schwartz

5 9s Tommie Seets

6 3e Robbie Eilers

7 80 Rich Dawson

8 28 Michael Bolyard

9 19m Matt Markham

10 K7 Gabriel Kirtley

11 81 Mark Cole

12 55 Blaze Melton

13 95 Larry Anderson

14 22 Josh Harris

15 1s Brian Shaw

16 18 Matt Cooper

17 A1 Gary Bentley

18 15 Chris Smith

19 3 Kelly Riggs

20 18 Tait Davenport

21 662 Joey Lee

22 K9 Will Krup

23 68 Jimmy Payne

Race Statistics

Entrants: 26

Race Leaders: 2 (Josh Harris 1-18) & (Mike Harrison 19-30)

Cautions: 4

Red Flags: 1

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Provisionals: Kelly Riggs and Mark Cole

Time of Race: 29 mins 54 secs

Margin of Victory: 1.525 secs

Quick Car Racing Products Fast Time Award ($100 cash): Tait Davenport

Allstar Performance Hard Charger Award ($100 certificate): Matt Markham

Maxima Racing Oil Tough Fifth Place Finisher ($50 Certificate): Tommie Seets

Wilwood Lucky Seven Award ($50 certificate): Rich Dawson

Summit Racing Equipment Heat Race #1 Winner ($50 certificate): Jimmy Payne

Hypercoil Springs Heat Race #2 Winner (certificate for one spring): Danny Schwartz

Fast Shafts Heat Race #3 Winner ($75 certificate): Mike Harrison

FAST Ignition Systems Heat Race #4 Winner ($250 certificate): Josh Harris

Out Pace Racing Products B-Main Awards ($75 certificate): none

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Top Ten Point Standings (after 05/05/18)

POS CAR # DRIVER NAME POINTS

1 10y Trent Young 870

2 22 Josh Harris 870

3 80 Rich Dawson 765

4 55 Blaze Melton 725

5 18 Tait Davenport 695

6 K9 Will Krup 675

7 K7 Gabriel Kirtley 575

8 68 Jimmy Payne 575

9 81c Chris Cole 555

10 81 Mark Cole 545

*Points are unofficial until close of business on the Tuesday following race day*

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series Upcoming 2018 Schedule of Events

May 18 (Friday) Daugherty Speedway (Boswell, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 19 (Saturday) Kickapoo Speedway (Danville, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 25 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 26 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

May 27 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

May 31 (Thursday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): invitational event

June 1 (Friday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): TBD

June 2 (Saturday) Tyler County Speedway (Middlebourne, WV): 100 laps/$15,000 to win/$700 to start – Mega 100

July 1 (Sunday) Mansfield Motor Speedway (Mansfield, OH): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$200 to start

July 13 (Friday) Windy Hollow Speedway (Owensboro, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 14 (Saturday) Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, IN): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 20 (Friday) Paducah International Speedway (Paducah, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

July 21 (Saturday) Cedar Ridge Speedway (Morgantown, KY): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 17 (Friday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 30 laps/$2,000 to win/$200 to start

August 18 (Saturday) Charleston Speedway (Charleston, IL): 50 laps/$5,000 to win/$500 to start

August 31 (Friday) Farmer City Speedway (Farmer City, IL): 35 laps/$3,000 to win/$250 to start

September 1 (Saturday) Fairbury American Legion Speedway (Fairbury, IL): 50 laps/$10,000 to win/$600 to start – 6th Annual Casey’s AMS Modified Nationals

September 2 (Sunday) Fayette County Speedway (Brownstown, IL): 40 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start

September 28 (Friday) Tri City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, IL): 35 laps/$5,000 to win/$300 to start – Summit Racing Equipment Modified Mania/American Modified Series Championship

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Official Sponsors

Summit Racing Equipment: “Title Sponsor for the American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #1”

ALLSTAR Performance: “Official Hard Charger of the Race” Award Sponsor at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

FAST Fuel/Air/Spark/Technology: “Official Ignition System” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Sponsor of Heat Race #4”

KBC Graphics: “Official Graphics Company” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Maxima Racing Oil: “Official Oil” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and Tough Fifth Place Award Sponsor

Quick Car Racing Products: “$100 Fast Qualifier Award” at all Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series events

VP Racing Fuels: “Official Race Fuel” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series

Wilwood: “Official Brakes” of the Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series and “Lucky 7” Award Sponsor

Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series 2018 Marketing Partners

Bandit Race Cars

Brucebilt Performance

Fast Shafts (“Sponsor of Heat Race #3”)

Fox Shocks

Hypercoils (“Sponsor of Heat Race #2”)

Impressive Race Cars

Maximum Energy Development

Mullins Race Engines

Oakley Motorsports

Out-Pace Race Products (Official B-Mains Sponsor)

Print Worx

RACEceiver

Reaper Race Cars

UMP Dirt Car

For the latest breaking news concerning the American Modified Series, including the latest series standings, 2018 tour schedule, and more visit the official website at www.americanmodifiedseries.com.

