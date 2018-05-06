Springfield Raceway Results – 5/5/18

Springfield Raceway Results-90 Cars plus in the pits
Rob Burgess Memorial For Midwest Modz
1) Colt Cheevers 2) John Lankton 3) Rob Muilenburg 4) DeWayne Hobbs 5) Elijah Keepper 6) James Lee 7) Jared McIntire 8) Kyle Bates 9) Melissa Duncan 10) Ken Walker 11) Jeremy Lahey 12) Cory Carter 13) Scott Campbell 14) Ron McClellan 15) Gilbert Roland 16) Donnie Aust 17) Doug Scism 18) Andy Aust DNS-Jack Owens, Cody Rogers, Kraig Morgan
USRA Modifieds-1) Ryan Gilmore 2) Mitch Keeter 3) Jim Body 4) James Thompson 5) Jody Tillman 6) Evan Hubert 7) Mike Camarillo 8) Nathan Gold 9) John Yeoman 10) Brian Green 11) Shawn Strong 12) Jerry Lankton 13) Danny Martin 14) Nick Whitehead 15) James Hartman 16) Adam Kaltenbach 17) Shane Bias 18) Phil Harris 19) Dairan Hendrix
USRA B-Modifieds
1) Jackie Dalton 2) Justin Comer 3) Taylor Moore 4) Jared Whitney 5) Lexy Vanzandt 6) Rex Merritt 7) Mike Hailman 8) Shawn Duncan 9) Casey Thomas 10) Dillion McCowan 11) Andy Beauchamp 12) Richard Magee 13) Ron Scroggins 14) Cody Ryden 15) Jace Parmley 16) Bobby Pearish 17) Tony Fincher 18) Cory Johnson 19) Aaron Scroggins 20) Clint Johnson DNS-Ryan Gilmore,Rod Inman, Bill Schahuber, Kelly Hicks, Donnie Jackson, Ryan Thomas
Pure Stocks
1) Garrett Tillman 2) Tyrel Jones 3) Kyle Purvis 4) Richard Sparks 5) Christopher Sawyer 6) Jack Hamer 7) Richard Harrington 8) Jacob Cater 9) Robert Yount 10) Brandon Sanders 11) TJ Whited 12) Anthony Kalman 13) Dave Wagy 14) Dusty Sardenson
INEX Legends
1) Justin Comer 2) Trenton Simon 3) Wayne Johnson 4) Richard Powell 5) Brad Ives 6) Steve Harshbarger 7) Dave Comer 8) Shane Lee 9) Mike Gilbert 10) Chance Gilbert.
3- wide racing all night another great show by the drivers in all classes. Next Week-Military Appreciation night.