VAUGHT BOUNCES BACK WITH MLRA WIN IN “LAND OF LINCOLN 40”

Media Contact: Billy Rock

LaSalle, Illinois (May 5, 2018) – Looking to recover from a disappointing finish on Friday night at the Davenport Speedway, Will Vaught fired from the DirtonDirt.com pole to pick up his first MLRA win of the season. The win for Vaught would not come easy, even though he would lead all 40 laps in the “Land of Lincoln 40” at the LaSalle Speedway.

A lap one caution would quickly bunch the field back up with Friday nights 3rd place driver Mitch McGrath making an early move into second, with Chris Simpson third. The race would go back under the green until a second caution waved on lap eight for a four car incident in turn four.

On the ensuing restart, series point leader Chad Simpson would take off on the high line of the ¼ mile speedway making his way around McGrath and Chris Simpson into the second position. It appeared that Chad Simpson was about achieve back to back wins as he attempted to take the race lead from Vaught off the exit of turn four.

However, as Simpson tried to cut the exit of turn four he would get completely sideways, almost coming to a stop in front of the field. Simpson did a great job of regaining control and avoided disaster, only falling to 5th on the track as the race continued under green.

The race would see another pair of cautions on laps 15 and 22, both of which placed heavy pressure on the 1V of Vaught. The lap 22 caution would see Dennis Erb, Jr. coming to a stop on the speedway following a solid move into the top three near the midpoint of the night’s main event.

Vaught would end up catching the tail of the field with about eight circuits remaining which allowed Chad Simpson to again eliminate the margin between himself and Vaught. However, it was Vaught’s night as he would work all lines on the speedway to maintain the top spot and secure the win in his Scott Bailey powered machine.

The win for Vaught is his first with the Lucas Oil MLRA since the 2017 series opener at the Lucas Oil Speedway. Following the win Vaught said, “We were very fortunate to be able to start up front for once. We’re out here to chase these points and with two DNF’s right off the bat it’s just been a real struggle. This win might help get our momentum going a little better as we head into the Show-Me.”

Chad Simpson came home in the runner up spot, notching his 5th consecutive top five with the series, as he maintains the points lead in his quest for a second title. Simpson commented, “It was another good night for us. I got up high in three and four that one time and about lost it, but the car was just real maneuverable and we’re able to move anywhere on the race track and race where we have to. That makes it easy on me.”

Tony Jackson, Jr. came home in third followed by Chris Simpson and Billy Drake who picked up his second top five in just three MLRA starts this season. Jackson who started ninth said of his run, “We had a really good car. This new Longhorn really fits me and we keep getting good results with it. Racing with this group of guys you’ve got to be able to take the spots when you can get them when you start deep in the field.”

Following three consecutive weekends of action across four states, the MLRA will now take a short two week pause, as drivers prepare for the prestigious “Show-Me 100” coming up May 24th through the 26th at the Lucas Oil Speedway in Wheatland, MO. This will be the MLRA’s first stop of the season at the Lucas Oil Speedway, following an early season rain-out of the Spring Nationals.

LaSalle Speedway Contingencies 5/5/18

Andy’s Frozen Custard Victory Lane – Will Vaught

Casey’s General Store’s “Hard Charger of the Race” – Luke Goedert

DirtonDirt.com “Pole Award” – Will Vaught

Hooker Harness “11th Place Finisher” – Jay Johnson

Malvern Bank “Most Laps Led” – Will Vaught

Midwest Sheet Metal “Points Leader Spoiler Challenge” -Chad Simpson

Mittler Brothers Machine and Tool “Crew Chief of the Race” – Eric Barnes

Performance Bodies “Performer of the Race” – Will Vaught

Sunoco “Rookie of the Race” – Mitch McGrath

Wehrs Machine – Payton Looney

RacingJunk.com “Hard Luck Award” – Spencer Diercks

Allgaier Motorsports Racing Shocks Award – Tony Jackson, Jr.

Lucas Cattle Copmany A Feature (40 Laps): 1.Will Vaught 2.Chad Simpson 3.Tony Jackson, Jr. 4.Chris Simpson 5.Billy Drake 6.Dave Eckrich 7.Tyler Bruening 8.Mitch McGrath 9.JoeGodsey 10.Luke Goedert 11.Jay Johnson 12.Mike Mataragas 13.Cole Swibold 14.Jeff Roth 15.Jeremy Grady 16.Payton Looney 17.Jeff Riddell 18.Dennis Erb, Jr. 19.Rickey Frankel 20.J.C. Wyman 21.Jonathan Brauns 22.Paul Parker 23.Rob Toland 24.Spencer Diercks

Swift Springs Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1.Will Vaught 2.Chad Simpson 3.Mike Mataragas 4.Tony Jackson, Jr. 5.Jeff Roth 6.Joe Godsey 7.J.C. Wyman 8.Jeff Riddell

Chix Gear Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1.Chris Simpson 2.Dennis Erb, Jr. 3.Payton Looney 4.Jay Johnson 5.Dave Eckrich 6.Paul Parker 7.Cole Swibold 8.Spencer Diercks

Casey’s General Stores Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1.Mitch McGrath 2.Tyler Bruening 3.Rickey Frankel 4.Jonathan Brauns 5.Billy Drake 6.Rob Toland 7.Jeremy Grady 8.Luke Goedert

For all of the latest news and information fans are encouraged to visit the series website at www.MLRARacing.com.

Fans may also “like” the Lucas Oil MLRA Facebook page by clicking www.Facebook.com/lucasoilmlra or follow us on Twitter at www.Twitter.com/MLRA.