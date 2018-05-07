Brian Shirley Sweeps MARS Weekend with Fayette County Speedway Victory

BROWNSTOWN, ILLINOIS – May 5, 2018 – The MARS Super Late Model Racing Series would complete its doubleheader weekend of racing competition in the state of Illinois at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Ill. and Brian Shirley of Chatham, Ill. would sweep the weekend of the tour’s racing action, picking up another $3,000 payday.

The win for Shirley would be second of the season with the MARS tour and his tenth career series victory and would come behind the wheel of the Bob Cullen owned Thomason Express, Kid’s Castle Learning Center, Jayco Construction, Cheap Cars, Vallejo Inc., KBC Graphics sponsored #3s Rocket Chassis, Andy Durham Race Engines powered entry.

The drop of the green flag on the 40 lap, $3,000 to win contest would see Brian Shirley shoot to the early race lead, with Tanner English, Frank Heckenast, Jr., Tim Manville, and Michael Kloss in tow. The first of three caution flags would wave as the field worked lap two when Caleb Ashby would spin his machine in turn three and be finished for the night. The restart would see the top three positions unchanged, while Kloos would challenge Manville for the fourth spot and would claim the position on lap three. Shirley would extend his lead over English by lap ten and would start working slower traffic on lap twelve. As the race neared the halfway mark, Shirley would start to encounter more traffic, however, the caution would wave again on lap twenty-two when one of the tire barriers inside turn one would get knocked out onto the racing surface. The restart would see Manville work back past Kloos for the fourth position, as Shirley would begin to work the high side of the racing surface and put some distance back to second place running English. The final caution of the event would wave on lap twenty-nine when Logan Martin would slow in turn four and pull pitside for the night. The restart would see Shirley maintain the race lead, while Heckenast, Jr. would pressure English for the second position and take it on lap thirty. Manville and Kloss would battle for the fourth spot and Kloos would take the spot for good on lap thirty-one. Shirley would maintain a comfortable advantage over the final few circuits over Heckenast, Jr. and would claim the victory, while Heckenast, Jr. would settle for runner-up honors, with English coming home in the third position. Kloos and Manville would complete the top five finishers. The remainder of the top ten in the final running order would be Kent Robinson, Gordy Gundaker, Myles Moos, David Seibers, and Dean Carpenter.

The MARS Super Late Model Racing Series next events will be Friday May 11 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Ill and Saturday May 12 at Fairbury’s American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, Ill., with both events paying $10,000 to win.

Further information on the MARS Super Late Model Racing Series can be obtained by calling Promoter/Race Director Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or by visiting the official series website located atwww.marsracingseries.com.

Official Summary of Results

Feature Results for MARS Super Late Model Racing Series at Fayette County Speedway in Brownstown, Ill. on May 5, 2018

1. Brian Shirley-Chatham, Ill.

2. Frank Heckenast, Jr.-Frankfort, Ill.

3. Tanner English-Benton, Ky.

4. Michael Kloos-Trenton, Ill.

5. Tim Manville-St. Jacob, Ill.

6. Kent Robinson-Bloomington, Ind.

7. Gordy Gundaker-St. Charles, Mo.

8. Myles Moos-Lincoln, Ill.

9. David Seibers-Chapel Hill, Tenn.

10. Dean Carpenter-Coldwater, Miss.

11. Richard Frost-Clarksville, Tenn.

12. Brent McKinnon-Carlyle, Ill.

13. Dane Dacus-Lakeland, Tenn.

14. Logan Martin-West Plains, Mo.

15. Tim Ratajczyk-Millstadt, Ill.

16. Charlie Cole-Wynne, Ark.

17. Caleb Ashby-Cunningham, Tenn.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 48 seconds

Margin of Victory: N/A

Yellow Flags: 3 (lap 2, 22, 29)

Red Flags: None

Lap Leaders: Brian Shirley 1-40

Entries: 17

Wiles Driveshafts Top Qualifier: Brian Shirley 13.052 seconds

Provisional Starters: None

Heat One Finish (10 laps/all transfer)- Brian Shirley, Michael Kloss, Kent Robinson, Tim Ratajczyk, Dean Carpenter, Charlie Cole

Heat Two Finish (10 laps/all transfer)- Tanner English, Tim Manville, Myles Moos, Logan Martin, Brent McKinnon (DNS-Caleb Ashby)

Heat Three Finish (10 laps/all transfer)- Frank Heckenast, Jr., Gordy Gundaker, Dane Dacus, David Seibers, Richard Frost

Current MARS Racing Series Points (after May 5)

1. Tanner English-653

2. Tim Manville-635

3. Dean Carpenter-625

4. David Seibers-621

5. Caleb Ashby-619

6. Jason Jameson-388

7. Dennis Erb Jr.-386

8. Austin Rettig-380

9. Levi Ashby-366

10. Roben Huffman-358