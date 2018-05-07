Zach Daum wins at Double X Speedway

Double X Speedway

California, MO

May 6, 2018

For Immediate Release–

By: Dean Reichel

The 2018 season of Sunday Night Thunder kicked off with the roar of engines and the cheers of the crowd in California, MO Sunday night at Double-X Speedway. The usual four class card of cars and drivers were on tap for the opening night entertainment of the fans in the stands. Several new faces joined the old veterans to put on great show for the fans.

In the 360 Winged Sprint Cars, Gravois Mills, MO shoe Ayrton Gennetten took the lead from his outside front row starting spot and opened up a comfortable margin over Riley Kreisel. The lead would steadily grow until the leader encountered lapped traffic in turn one leaving him no place to go, as a result Gennetten tumbled off of turn one ending his evening. On the restart, Kreisel inherited the lead, but it too was short lived as the #90 machine would slow heading into turn 3 a lap later. This put Pocohontas, IL driver Zach Daum at the point. With a clear track ahead for several laps, Daum would run the cushion and looked like he had it in the bag. A lap 22 caution, would reset the field and gave Daum the advantage of a clear track once again as he would race to the victory in the 25 lap main event. Tyler Blank put together a great run from his 10th starting position to finish second. Brandon Hanks finished third, Nathan Benson came home fourth and Frank Brown completed the top five. Benson and Gennetten claimed the heat races.

The 600cc Micro Sprints were the largest attended class of the evening, and at the completion of the feature event it was “Monster” Miles Paulus standing tall in victory lane. Paulus made an impressive early race pass on the fleet #05 machine of Jordon Howell and never looked back,claiming the opening night checkers. Nick Rasa claimed second with Howell third, Jackson Frisbie was fourth and Philip Dietz claimed fifth. Howell and Rasa were victorious in the heat races.

The Hobby Stock class feature event came right down to the wire as Kevin Prall edged Cole Canada at the checker to pick up the win. Sportsmanship was evident in victory lane as the two shook hands. Prall also claimed the heat race victory.

Cole Henson picked up the victory in the Street Stock feature event. After an early race altercation with then leader Mark Davis, Henson came back through the field to take the victory. Destiny Dowell put up an impressive run to claim second place. Davis recovered to finish third and Brandon Hays crossed the finish stripe in fourth. Henson and Davis won the heat races.

Next week be sure to make plans to celebrate Mothers Day at Double-X for the second edition of Sunday Night Thunder for 2018!

Double X Speedway Results-

360 Winged Sprint Cars-

Feature Event: 1) 5D-Zach Daum, Pocohontas,IL; 2) 75-Tyler Blank, California; 3) 84-Brandon Hanks, Burlison,TN; 4) 22-Nathan Benson, Concordia; 5) 43-Frank Brown, Marshall; 6) 49-Tyler Elliott, California; 7) 49B-Ben Brown, Marshall; 8) 1P-Curtis Evans, Norborne; 9) 12C-Faron Crank, Sedalia; 10) 8-Jeff Wingate, Centerown; 11) 90-Riley Kreisel, Warsaw; 12) 3-Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mille.

Heat 1- 1) Benson; 2) B. Brown; 3) Hanks; 4) Evans; 5) Crank; 6) Elliott

Heat 2- 1) Gennetten; 2) Kreisel; 3) Daum; 4) F.Brown; 5) Blank; 6) Wingate

600cc Micro Sprints-

Feature Event: 1) 98P-Miles Paulus, Marshall; 2) 26B-Nick Rasa, Sedalia; 3) 05-Jordan Howell, Columbia; 4) 38-Jackson Frisbie; 5) 14-Philip Dietz, Lake Ozark; 6) 11X-Tom Curran, Kansas City; 7) 11G-Riley Goodno, Knoxville,IA; 8) 35-Aubrey Smith, Houstonia; 9) 15-Chris Koch, Sweet Springs; 10) 88J-Tyler Dowell, Boonville; 11) 81T-Rudy Reyes, Marshall; 12) 22L-Marty Ballenger, Malta Bend; 13) 75-Travis Arnold, Pilot Grove; 14) 41B-Mackenzie Borchers, Marshall; 15) 3G-Garet Williamson, Columbia.

Heat 1- 1) Howell; 2) Goodno; 3) Dietz; 4) Frisbie; 5) Arnold; 6) Williamson; 7) Dowell; 8) Koch

Heat 2- 1) Rasa; 2) Paulus; 3) Curran; 4) Reyes; 5) Smith; 6) Ballenger; 7) Borchers

Hobby Stock-

Feature Event: 1) 14-Kevin Prall, Sedalia; 2) 1-Cole Canada, Fulton; 3) 7X-Aaron Brookshier, Warsaw; 4) 11-Mike Schrader, Sedalia; 5) 82-Chris Brockert, Versailles; 6) 21-Nathan Tully, Carrollton; 7) 84-Jeremiah Wallingford, Prairie Home

Heat Race- 1) Prall;2) Brockert; 3) Schrader; 4) Wallingford; 5)Canada; 6) Tully; 7) Brookshier

Street Stocks-

Feature: 1) 31C-Cole Henson, Russellville; 2) 29D-Destiny Dowell, Tipton; 3) 56-Mark Davis, Grovespring; 4) 54-Brandon Hays, California; 5) 409-Joe Miller, Centertown; 6) 10-Steve Beach, Eldon; 7) 90-John Ketterer, Treloar; 8)2-Aaron Chambers, California

Heat 1- 1) Henson; 2) Miller; 3) Dowell; 4) Hays

Heat 2- 1) Davis; 2) Ketterer; 3) Beach; 4) Chambers