St. Francois County Raceway Results – 5/5/18

By Chris Boyd – Hello race fans! Here is your race recap for the May 5th show at St. Francois County Raceway. It was the first $5 night of the 2018 season, and the drivers sure did put on a great show for the fans in the stands. We had our regular classes in attendance which include the 410 Sprint Cars, A-Modifieds, B-Modifieds, Super Streets, and 600cc Micros. Now, let’s get the action everyone is waiting for.

Up first for the night of racing was the Super Street class. There were 16 Super Streets in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars take the green flag. Coming out on top was the 26 car driven by Kasey Nations. Finish right behind him in second place was Kenny Kennedy in the number 70 car. Third place went to the 21w car which was driven by Brad Callahan.

Heat race number two also had eight cars take the green flag. Finishing out front, from the seventh starting position, was the number 50 car of Kent Nations. Nations put on a good show by creating a three wide situation going in to turn three after he nosed his way through a gab barely big enough for the car itself. Mike Crader finishing behind him in second place in the number 7c car with third place going to the 572 car with Keith Young behind the wheel.

The main event managed to go the full length this weekend with Kasey Nations going two for two on the season in the number 26 car. Finishing in second place was the 50 car of Kent Nations with Kenny Kennedy hot on his tail in the number 70 car for third. Finishing in fourth place was the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the night, Brandon Nixon in the number 20 car. Nixon earned the Go Fast Award for passing three cars. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 7c car driven by Mike Crader.

Up next for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 20 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven scheduled to start, but only five took the green flag. Finishing out front of those five was the 19c car driven by Aaron Canterberry. Second place went to the 75r car with Joe Riffee behind the wheel while Cole Sensel finished in third place in the 36 car.

Heat race number two had seven cars take the green flag with Gary Gross coming out on top in the 84g car. Finishing in second place was the 20s car driven by Eddie Smith with Tony Walker finishing in third place in the 80 car.

The third heat race for the B-Modifieds had six cars scheduled to start, and six cars did just that. Taking the win in heat race number three was the 147 car with Kyle Stolzer behind the wheel. Crossing the finish line in second place was the 58 of John Frohwitter with Patrick DeNoyer finishing in third place in the 25 car.

The main event was a close one with Kyle Stolzer coming out on top in the 147 car with Gary Gross not far behind him in second place in the 84g car. Finishing in third place was Tony Walker in the 80 car. Wheeling his 58 car to a fourth place finish was John Frohwitter with Jim Hartzell finishing in fifth place in the 67h car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the 12 car of Nolan Broeving. Broeving passed 9 cars to earn the award.

Running third on the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 21 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into three heat races. Heat race number one had seven cars take the green flag with the 22 of Dustin Barks finishing out front while the 70 car of Pete Palazollo finished in second place. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 56 car with Jeff Asher behind the wheel.

Heat race number two had seven cars scheduled to start the race, but, due to a car flipping in hot laps, only six took the green flag. Of those six cars, the 87 car driven by Kent Buckley finished out front. Behind him was second place finisher Tommy Worley Jr. in the 7c car with Adam Parmley finishing in third place in the 21p.

The third heat race was the also scheduled to start seven cars, but only six made the cut for the green flag. Taking the heat race win was Tim Crawley behind the wheel of the 12x car. Finishing in second place was the 67 of Joey Boyd while Joey Montgomery finished in third place in the 35 car.

The Sprint Car dash was a fun one to watch. There were six cars and six laps that determined the line-up for the first three rows on the main event. Taking the win and starting on the pole for the main event was the 12x car driven by Tim Crawley. Finishing in second place was the 87 car of Kent Buckley while Joey Boyd finished in third place in the 67 car.

The main event was definitely one to watch as the last lap was the deciding factor of who would take the win and pull into victory lane. Taking the win was the 12x car of Tim Crawley as he slid passed the second place finisher, Kent Buckley in the 87 car, in turns one and two of the last lap. Third place went to Tommy Worley Jr. in the 7c car. The fourth place finisher went to Joey Montgomery in the 35 car. Montgomery also picked up the Hard Charger Award for passing five cars. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 67 car of Joey Boyd.

The next class to run was the 600cc Micros class. There were 17 micros in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had six cars scheduled to start, but only five cars took the green flag. Finishing out front in heat race number one was the 95j car driven by Josh Fisher. Second place went to the 71 car of Jake Cheatham while Landon Crawley finished in third place in the 187 car.

Heat number two also had six cars scheduled to take the green flag but only five made the cut. The winner for heat race number two was the 22 car of Dustin Moser. Finishing behind him was the second place finisher Scott Moore in the 66m car. Third place went to the 92a car of Jon Adams.

The third heat race had five cars scheduled to start the race, and they all five did just that. Bringing in the heat race win for heat number three was Allen Cope behind the wheel of the 08c car. Second place went to Brian Wampler II in the 10k car with Aidan Homan finishing in third place in the 5 car.

The main event was a battle between the top three cars. Taking the win was Josh Fisher in the 95j car. Second place went to the 08c car of Allen Cope with Dustin Moser finishing in third place in the 22 car. Crossing the fourth place was the 20m car driven by Mattison Uenemann. Finishing in the top 5 was the number 5 driven by Aidan Homan. The Hard Charger Award for the Micros was the 21 car of Austin Nixon for passing eight cars.

The class that brought up the rear for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 14 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had seven cars scheduled to take the green flag but only five of them made the cut. Taking the win in heat race number one was the 15 car of Danny Resinger. Second place went to the 44 car with Darryll Dickerson behind the wheel while Terry Johnson finished in third place in the 32j car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars scheduled to start, but only six of them took the green flag. Finishing out front was the sixth place starter, Tim Nash in the 7 car, after making his way to the front in only three short laps. Finishing behind him was Chasten Boen in the 21 car while Brian Worley finished in third place in the 23w car.

The main event was all about Tim Nash in the 7 car as he took an early lead and never looked back while picking up the win. Second place went to the 15 car driven by Danny Resinger while Chasten Boen finished in third place in the 21 car. Fourth place went to the BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner for the night, David Chilton in the 69x car. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 32j car driven by Terry Johnson.