Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin                    5.8.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which includes a change at the top.   Chris Madden is on fire, two more podium finishes last weekend including the World of Outlaw win at Senoia.   Mike Marlar and Shane Clanton each moved up six spots in the rankings with podium finishes.   Marlar ripped off the World of Outlaw win at Cherokee and finished second at Lavonia.   It was only a matter of time til Marlar got rolling.   He has a great team and is one of the most underrated drivers on the planet.   Dale McDowell with his podium finish at Senoia moved into the top five dropping Josh Richards out of the top five.  The Lucas series was only able to get one race in over the weekend due to a rainout in Florence.    Jonathan Davenport won the Lucas event at Tazewell Tennessee.

 

This week the Lucas Series is off and the World of Outlaws have a huge event in Fayetteville North Carolina paying $25,000 to win and also a tribute to Carlton Lamm who passed away a few weeks ago.   Carlton was the owner of the Dunn-Benson Motorsports Team and was true pioneer in Dirt Late Model Racing.   He fielded cars for Clint Smith, Rodney Combs, Shannon Babb, Earl Pearson Jr., and Bobby Pierce is the current wheel  man just to name a few.

 

A pair of $10,000 to win shows at Farmer City and Fairbury, Illinois will also take place this weekend.    Also even though it is not a late model event, Tim McCreadie, Chris Simpson, and Scott Bloomquist will be racing IMCA Modifieds at Farley Speedway this weekend for $50,000 grand to win.

 

Also planning your summer the North South 100 week just got even bigger.   The rainout over the weekend at Florence will now be made up the week of the North South.   August 8-11 – Wednesday and Thursday will be full complete shows paying over 10 grand to win and of course Friday preliminaries will take place for the $50,000 to win feature on Saturday.

 

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/8/2018

1              Chris Madden                    S. Carolina

2              Scott Bloomquist              Tennessee

3              Jonathan Davenport       Georgia

4              Brandon Sheppard          Illinois

5              Dale McDowell                  Georgia

6              Josh Richards                     West Virginia

7              Tim McCreadie                  New York

8              Mike Marlar                       Tennessee

9              Chris Simpson                    Iowa

10           Bobby Pierce                     Illinois

11           Shane Clanton                   Georgia

12           Shannon Babb                   Illinois

13           Kyle Bronson                     Florida

14           Ricky Weiss                         Canada

15           Michael Page                     Georgia

16           Earl Pearson Jr.                 Florida

17           Brandon Overton             Georgia

18           Billy Moyer Jr.                    Arkansas

19           Don O’Neal                         Indiana

20           Rusty Schlenk                    Michigan

21           Hudson O’Neal                 Indiana

22           Don Shaw                            Minnesota

23           Billy Moyer Sr.                   Arkansas

24           Devin Moran                      Ohio

25           Jimmy Owens                    Tennessee

 

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

 

Dirty Don

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  2. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  3. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  4. Daniel Baggerly Set to Make Trip to 441 Speedway with Ultimate Super Late Model Series
  5. RJ BASHES AHEAD WITH BAMA WIN: McCOOL FOLLOWS in SOUTHERN POWER RANKINGS
  6. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Kicks off 2015 with Super Bowl of Racing at Golden Isles Speedway

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy