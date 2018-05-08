STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 5.8.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which includes a change at the top. Chris Madden is on fire, two more podium finishes last weekend including the World of Outlaw win at Senoia. Mike Marlar and Shane Clanton each moved up six spots in the rankings with podium finishes. Marlar ripped off the World of Outlaw win at Cherokee and finished second at Lavonia. It was only a matter of time til Marlar got rolling. He has a great team and is one of the most underrated drivers on the planet. Dale McDowell with his podium finish at Senoia moved into the top five dropping Josh Richards out of the top five. The Lucas series was only able to get one race in over the weekend due to a rainout in Florence. Jonathan Davenport won the Lucas event at Tazewell Tennessee.

This week the Lucas Series is off and the World of Outlaws have a huge event in Fayetteville North Carolina paying $25,000 to win and also a tribute to Carlton Lamm who passed away a few weeks ago. Carlton was the owner of the Dunn-Benson Motorsports Team and was true pioneer in Dirt Late Model Racing. He fielded cars for Clint Smith, Rodney Combs, Shannon Babb, Earl Pearson Jr., and Bobby Pierce is the current wheel man just to name a few.

A pair of $10,000 to win shows at Farmer City and Fairbury, Illinois will also take place this weekend. Also even though it is not a late model event, Tim McCreadie, Chris Simpson, and Scott Bloomquist will be racing IMCA Modifieds at Farley Speedway this weekend for $50,000 grand to win.

Also planning your summer the North South 100 week just got even bigger. The rainout over the weekend at Florence will now be made up the week of the North South. August 8-11 – Wednesday and Thursday will be full complete shows paying over 10 grand to win and of course Friday preliminaries will take place for the $50,000 to win feature on Saturday.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/8/2018

1 Chris Madden S. Carolina

2 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

3 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

4 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

5 Dale McDowell Georgia

6 Josh Richards West Virginia

7 Tim McCreadie New York

8 Mike Marlar Tennessee

9 Chris Simpson Iowa

10 Bobby Pierce Illinois

11 Shane Clanton Georgia

12 Shannon Babb Illinois

13 Kyle Bronson Florida

14 Ricky Weiss Canada

15 Michael Page Georgia

16 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

17 Brandon Overton Georgia

18 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas

19 Don O’Neal Indiana

20 Rusty Schlenk Michigan

21 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

22 Don Shaw Minnesota

23 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas

24 Devin Moran Ohio

25 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don