Dennis Erb, Jr. Climbs to Top Five in Toyota Knoxville 50; Preps for Farmer City/FALS

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing ventured south to the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee on Friday night, May 4 for the annual running of the ‘Toyota Knoxville 50.’ The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series presided over the one-day throwdown in the Volunteer State and a $12,000 top prize was on the line. Dennis Erb, Jr. timed in thirteenth quickest overall during the qualifying session prior to placing fourth in his loaded heat race. Dennis then drove his #28 Black Diamond racecar past six competitors during the 50-lap affair to leave “The Taz” with an impressive fourth place showing behind only victor Jonathan Davenport, Tim McCreadie, and Don O’Neal!

After Saturday’s annual ‘Ralph Latham Memorial’ was washed out at Florence Speedway in Union, Kentucky in the early afternoon hours, the #28 team quickly headed back north to LaSalle Speedway in LaSalle, Illinois and barely made it in time to compete in the $3,000 to win ‘Land of Lincoln 40,’ which was sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA Series. Dennis ran second in heat race action and had vaulted up to third in the running order in the 40-lapper when he unfortunately slowed to draw a lap 22 caution flag. The culprit was a dirt clod or a rock that hit the fuel pump, which cut off the supply of fuel to the motor and relegated Dennis to a disappointing eighteenth place performance. Complete results from both weekend races can be accessed online at www.lucasdirt.com and www.mlraracing.com.

With the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series sitting idle over the upcoming Mother’s Day holiday weekend (May 11-12), Dennis will take the opportunity to race closer to home in a pair of $10,000 to win clashes at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, Illinois and at Fairbury American Legion Speedway in Fairbury, Illinois. The MARS Racing Series and American Late Model Series (ALMS) will co-sanction both the ‘Farmer City 74’ on Friday night and the 4th Annual ‘FALS Frenzy’ on Saturday evening. Dennis is the defending winner of the ‘FALS Frenzy’ at Fairbury American Legion Speedway and will look to add another race title to his resume this weekend! Additional information on both specials can be found online by clicking on www.marsracingseries.com.

In other news, Dennis has officially registered for the ‘Dirt Million’ on August 24-25 at Mansfield Motor Speedway in Mansfield, Ohio. Please visit https://www.dirtmillion.com/denniserbjr/ to purchase tickets, camping, merchandise, etc. for the ‘Dirt Million’ and help support the Dennis Erb Racing team. Each dollar spent at checkout selecting Dennis Erb, Jr. will earn him reward points and the top four drivers in the Driver Reward Points Rankings will receive provisionals into the ‘Dirt Million’ main event, which at this point will pay almost $162,000 to win! Dennis appreciates your support!!!

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, RhinoAg, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, PrintWorx, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Black Diamond Chassis, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, CV Products, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Jones Racing Products, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., T&D Machine Products, TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com