Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce Heading to Biggest Race in History of Fayetteville Motor Speedway this Weekend that Pays Tribute to Carlton Lamm

DUNN, NC (MAY 8, 2018) – Dunn Benson Motorsports and driver Bobby Pierce will be headed to Fayetteville Motor Speedway to compete in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series on May 11-12 , the inaugural First in Flight 100 presented by Hoker Trucking, paying $25,001-to-win and $2,000-to-start. This is the biggest payout for an event in the track’s 50-year history.

“We wanted to do something special this year to celebrate the 50th Year Anniversary of Fayetteville Motor Speedway,” said track promoter, Jim Long Jr. “This historic event will be the largest payout ever at Fayetteville Motor Speedway and there is no better way to celebrate then to have the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series as the main event. With the schedule of events over two days, race fans will get plenty of exciting racing action and see the top super late model drivers from all over the country compete right here in Fayetteville, NC. We also wanted to pay tribute to a great man, Mr. Carlton Lamm who has done so much for the sport of racing in this area and been a great friend to all of us here at Fayetteville Motor Speedway.”

The one dollar addition in the amount-to-win is in memory of co-owner of the No.1 Dunn-Benson Motorsports team, Carlton Lamm. A “Big C Dash for Cash” on Friday evening will pay $500-to-win and lock in the first three or four rows (depending on car count) of the main event on Saturday evening. Lamm is a former owner of Fayetteville Motor Speedway and has continued to sponsor the track with his Dunn-Benson Ford dealership located only 30 minutes away from the half-mile speed plant.

“Dunn Benson Motorsports is excited to attend this huge event as the Lucas Oil Series has the weekend off. Dunn Benson Motorsports has a long history of success at the track with various drivers over the years but we will be looking for our first ever win at the track with our new driver Bobby Pierce. We are looking forward to racing in front of all our local fans and friends but at the same time it will be an emotional night for the Lamm family as the track pays tribute to Carlton Lamm who passed away April 16th “, stated Wayne Castleberry, Marketing Director for Dunn Benson Motorsports.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will headline the event at Fayetteville Motor Speedway in celebrating its 50th season during the inaugural First in Flight 100. Friday, May 11 night will consist of World of Outlaws qualifying, heats and the $500-to-win “Big C Dash for Cash”. Also on Friday will be U-Cars, Camping World Pure Stocks, Super Streets and Legends. On Saturday, May 12 will be World of Outlaws Last Chance Showdown(s), a $2,000-to-win non-qualifiers race, and the $25,001-to-win, $2,000-to-start main event – First in Flight 100. Also racing on Saturday will be the Budweiser Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Diet Mtn Dew Modifieds, and Super Stock 4.

Pit gates will open at 3:00 pm EST on Friday and 2:00 pm EST on Saturday. Grandstand gates will open at 5:00 pm EST on Friday and 3:00 pm EST on Saturday. Friday General Admission Tickets: Adults $25, Kids 11-15 $15, 10-and-under are free. Friday pit-passes: Adults $35, Kids 11-15 $15, 10-and-under free. Saturday General Admission Tickets: Adults $35, Kids 11-15 $15, 10-and-under are free. Saturday pit-passes: Adults $45, Kids 11-15 $20, 10-and-under free. Two-day Advanced Reserved Seating: $60. Two-day General Admission: $55. Two-day Pit Pass: $75.

The purse for the “First in Flight 100” Feature event.

First in Flight 100 – Super Late Models

$25,001 2. $10,000 3. $6,000 4. $5,000 5. $4,000 6. $3,000 7. $2,750 8. $2,500 9. $2,400 10. $2,300 11. $2,250 12. $2,200 13, $2,175 14. $2,150 15. $2,125 16. $2,100 17. $2,075 18. $2,050 19. $2,025 20. $2,000 21. $2,000 22. $2,000 23. $2,000 24. $2000

Fayetteville Motor Speedway is located at 3035 Whitman Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. For tickets, camping, hotels and information about the “First in Flight 100-Presented by Hoker Trucking” call 910-223-RACE (7223) or visit: www.fayettevillemotorspeedway.com.

In 2018 the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team and driver Bobby Pierce will have primary sponsorship from Campbell University, Premier Waste Services, Dunn Benson Ford along with associate sponsorship from Hoker Trucking, Allgayer Inc., Carlton Cattle Company, Champion Spark Plugs, Berger Marina, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Carnaghi Towing, Airplus, Queen City Appraisal and Hot Rod Processing. Product Sponsors include: Rocket Chassis, Pro Power Racing Engines, Roush/Yates Engines, Sunoco Race Fuel, Tiger Rear Ends, Sweet Mfg, Advanced Suspensions, Eibach Springs, Performance Bodies, Velocita, Fast Shafts, FK Rods, Richardson Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Weld Wheels, Miller Welders, Bell, Quickcar, Lucas Oil Products, Schoenfeld Headers, Hoosier Tire, Strange Oval, BERT, Robert & Son Aluminum, FLUIDYNE, Wilwood, Keyser Mfg, Out-Pace, Allstar Performance, PEM, Powermaster, Outerwears, Goodridge, Hooker Harness, Fire Bottle, UniFirst, FELPRO, Full Throttle Promos, Arizona Sports Shirts, Steffes Group, Delph Communications, ASi Racewear, XS Batteries, Jones Racing Products, Dyers Top Rods, Budda BERT Transmission Repair and Phenom Wraps.

