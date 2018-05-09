Dunn Benson Motorsports and Bobby Pierce to Pay Tribute to Carlton Lamm by Changing the Car Number back to the #1 this Weekend at Fayetteville Motor Speedway

DUNN, NC­ (MAY 9, 2018) – Dunn Benson Motorsports and driver Bobby Pierce will honor Mr. Carlton Lamm aka “Big C” and the Lamm Family this weekend at Fayetteville Motor Speedway by changing the car number back to the famous #1. Mr. Lamm and the Dunn Benson Motorsports Team cars displayed the #1 on the door panels for many years with several different drivers at events all across the country. This weekend’s World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series event at Fayetteville Speedway is titled- First in Flight 100 – Presented by Hoker Trucking, in memory of Carlton Ray Lamm. The event is paying $25,001 to win with the addition $1 in the amount-to-win in memory of co-owner of the No.1 Dunn-Benson Motorsports team, Carlton Lamm.

This weekend’s event located in Fayetteville, NC is just 30 minutes from the Dunn Benson Ford Dealership and the Dunn Benson Motorsports Race Shop which was owned by the late Carlton Lamm and his son Kemp Lamm. Mr. Lamm at one time many years ago owned Fayetteville Motor Speedway and later in life became a huge supporter of FMS while sponsoring many events, racers and a friend to so many people that raced and attended the facility.

“With the track honoring Mr. Lamm at this weekend’s event, we decided to display the car #1 back on the car for this special event. Mr. Lamm loved Red and he loved the number 1 on his cars, so we will run a Red #1 during this weekend’s events at Fayetteville Motor Speedway to honor the entire Lamm Family. Special thanks to all our sponsors that agreed to allow us to go back to the #1 for this event. We hope all our fans can attend this weekend and cheer for the famous #1 again for this special event”, stated Wayne Castleberry, Marketing and PR Director for Dunn Benson Motorsports.

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series will headline this weekend’s event at Fayetteville Motor Speedway in celebrating its 50th season during the inaugural First in Flight 100-Presented by Hoker Trucking. Friday, May 11 night will consist of World of Outlaws qualifying, heats and the $1,001-to-win “Big C Dash for Cash”. Also on Friday will be U-Cars, Camping World Pure Stocks, Super Streets and Legends. On Saturday, May 12 will be World of Outlaws Last Chance Showdown(s), a $2,000-to-win non-qualifiers race, and the $25,001-to-win, $2,000-to-start main event – First in Flight 100. Also racing on Saturday will be the Budweiser Late Models, DIRTcar UMP Diet Mtn Dew Modifieds, and Super Stock 4.

Fayetteville Motor Speedway is located at 3035 Whitman Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. For tickets, camping, hotels and information about the “First in Flight 100-Presented by Hoker Trucking” call 910-223-RACE (7223) or visit: www.fayettevillemotorspeedway.com.

