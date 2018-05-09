POWRi Midgets Making First 2018 Macon IL Speedway Visit Saturday

Californian Leads Midget Charge Into Macon Speedway Saturday

Top Open Wheelers To Make First Visit Of 2018

(Macon, IL) Most race fans know that Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, is at the top of the list when it comes to action packed race tracks. When they think of wild and crazy racecars, Midgets are a popular vote. Put those two together and you always have a show to remember. This Saturday, May 12 will be the first of four appearances for the Midgets of POWRi, as the quick and nimble racers keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Foresthill, California driver, Ryan Robinson, leads the tight point battle for the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets, coming into the Macon event. Teammate, Tucker Klaasmeyer, of Paola, KS is just 30 points behind Robinson and has two feature wins, something Robinson hasn’t been able to garner in the six events so far. Robinson has been able to secure the point lead with great consistency, having six top five’s in the six races. Zach Daum, from Pocahontas, IL, Andrew Felker, of Carl Junction, MO, and Sutter, CA, Logan Seavey, complete the top five.

Last year, POWRi held three events at the 1/5-mile oval with Tyler Thomas, Michael Pickens, and Logan Seavey ending up in victory lane. The races were, as always, crazy with slide jobs, crossovers, and plenty of passes for the lead, right up until the checkered flag fell. This year should be no different with another stout field of open wheelers from all over the country, heading for Central Illinois. It is a two day weekend for the series, as they race in nearby Jacksonville, IL on Friday night.

POWRi not only provides the excitement of the Midgets, they will also have the Speedway Motors Micros this Saturday night. The Micros have run just three events to this point of the season but have already had 78 different participants. Millersville, MO driver, Joe B. Miller, leads the standings by 60 points over Tulsa, OK’s Harley Hollan. Missouri drivers, Jordan Howell and Austin Schaeffer are third and fourth, while Iowa’s, Jackson Frisbie is fifth. Miller, Schaeffer, and Gage Robb have won feature events on this year’s tour.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models have a special event on tap this Saturday night, as well, as it’s the second Big Ten Series race of the year. Springfield, IL driver, Guy Taylor, leads not only the Macon standings but the Big Ten points as well. Taylor ran only part time in 2017 but has made a splash in his full-time return this spring. In addition to winning the Big Ten race at Lincoln, Taylor also won the opener at Macon and picked up a top five last weekend. Others to watch for will be Dakota Ewing, of Warrensburg, who came off of wins at Farmer City and Macon last weekend, Kyle McMahon, Cody Maguire, and Roben Huffman. The Pro Late fields have been up and very competitive early this season.

The Macon Speedway DIRTcar Street Stocks will also be on track this weekend. Decatur, IL driver, Billy Nail, is off to a good start with finishes of 7th and 3rd to start the year. Nail leads the standings by four, over last year’s champion and fellow Decatur, IL resident, Brian Dasenbrock. Justin Crowell is third in points after nabbing a top five finish last Saturday night. Nick Justice and Kevin Lewis complete the top five in points.

Rounding out Saturday’s classes will be the much improved DIRTcar Hornet class. The division is averaging 20 cars, after two nights of racing this season. Decatur, IL’s Jeremy Reed leads the standings after claiming both feature wins. Fellow Decatur driver, Jerad Matherly, has had a good start and is second in points, 12 back of the lead. Mike Eskew, Marty Sullivan, and Steve Stine complete the top five.

Pit gates will open this Saturday at 3:00, grandstands at 5:00, local pill draw ends at 5:45 when the driver meeting begins, hotlaps will start at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15 for adults and free for kids 11 and under.

About Macon Speedway:

For more information, follow Macon Speedway online at www.maconracing.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/maconracing) and Twitter (@maconspeedway). It’s easy to join the Macon Speedway text service. Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.

Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Pro Late Models

Pos Car # Last Name City State Points Gap

1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 60 0

2 45 Kyle McMahon Mt. Vernon IL 58 2

3 67R Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 56 4

4 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 54 6

5 7M Adam Mefford Jacksonville IL 52 8

6 7Z Michael Maestus Lincoln IL 50 10

7 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 48 12

8 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 46 14

9 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 44 16

10 25 Tucker Finch Jacksonville IL 42 18

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 118 0

2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 114 4

3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 104 14

4 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 94 24

5 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 94 24

6 14 Donnie Koehler Macon IL 80 38

7 67R Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 58 60

8 45 Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 56 62

9 14 Braden Johnson Taylorville IL 54 64

10 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 52 66

DIRTcar Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 23B Billy Nail Decatur IL 104 0

2 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 100 4

3 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 96 8

4 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 90 14

5 3T Kevin Lewis Decatur IL 88 16

6 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 86 18

7 31 Roy Beal Springfield IL 84 20

8 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 60 44

9 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 58 46

10 22T Timmy Dick Monticello IL 58 46

DIRTcar Hornets

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap

1 33 Jeremy Reed Decatur IL 120 0

2 J4 Jerad Matherly Decatur IL 108 12

3 21 Mike Eskew Springfield IL 108 12

4 39M Marty Sullivan Decatur IL 90 30

5 04 Steve Stine Stonington IL 90 30

6 64CK Cook Crawford Lincoln IL 88 32

7 44 John Lewis Cerro Gordo IL 84 36

8 4 Matt Reed Decatur IL 70 50

9 12K Kodi Landholt Buffalo IL 68 52

10 98 Ken Reed Decatur IL 66 54