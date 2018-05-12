Brian Rickman Claims COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Win at Greenville



Magnolia Motor Speedway on Deck for Saturday Night



Greenville, Mississippi (05/11/18) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) tackled Wesley Washington’s Greenville Speedway on Friday night, and Mississippi’s Brian Rickman wired the field to claim the $2,000 payday.

“I hated to see that late-race caution because I’ve run second here a bunch, but tonight luckily that wasn’t the case,” Rickman said. “I always love coming to Greenville, and this is a nice way to backup our Gumbo Nationals win here last year.”

Brian Rickman started his night by setting fast time in MSR Mafia Qualifying, and he backed it up by winning Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 to lock into the New Vision Graphics Pole Position for the 35-lap feature. He was joined on the front row by Gavin Landers.

As the finale went green Brian Rickman shot to the lead in the first corner as third-starting Tanner Kellick quickly worked into the second spot and fourth-starting Clay Fisher jumped to third.

Working the low side of the speedway, Rickman drove to a 4.5-second advantage by the time that the race’s only caution waved on lap 28.

On the ensuing restart seventh-starting Ashley Newman worked past Kellick for the runner-up spot but would be unable to catch leader Rickman.

Brian Rickman went on to score the $2,000 victory, which was his second-career triumph with the tour.

Newman, Kellick, Hunter Rasdon and Gavin Landers rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

David Payne advanced five spots to claim the Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger Award. Chandler Petty received the Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award after mechanical issues forced him to relinquish a straightaway lead in his heat race.

On Saturday night the action shifts to Johnny Stokes’ Magnolia Motor Speedway (Columbus, Mississippi), where a $2,500-to-win/$400-to-start feature will take center stage. NeSmith Dirt Late Models, NeSmith Late Model Sportsman, Street Stocks, and Factory Stocks will also be part of the program.

Pits open at 3:00 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 5:00 p.m. and racing action at 7:00 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $20 with kids (10-and under) free with a paying adult. Pit admission is $35 with kids (6-to-10 years of age) $25 and children (5-and-under) free with a paying adult.

For more information on the events, please visit www.MagnoliaDirt.com .

The tire rule for the event is:

Front Tires: Hoosier 1350

Rear Tires: Hoosier 1350 with LM40 and WRS55 option on the right rear

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Hoosier Racing Tires, Larry Shaw Race Cars, New Vision Graphics, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Beene Oil Co., Quarter Master, Allen Manufacturing, Mid State Golf Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mark Martin Automotive Group, Mark Martin Powersports, Henryetta Ford, Central Arkansas Pest Services, Beach Veterinary Services, Racing Head Service, Kellick Farms, Midwest Automation, P&W Sales, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – May 11, 2018

Greenville Speedway (Greenville, MS)

Feature Results (35 Laps)

1)Brian Rickman 2)Ashley Newman 3)Tanner Kellick 4)Hunter Rasdon 5)Gavin Landers 6)Clay Fisher 7)Jack Sullivan 8)B.J. Robinson 9)Rob Litton 10)Robby Moore 11)Chandler Petty 12)David Payne 13)Robert Baker 14)Doug Showah 15)Rick Rickman 16)Rick Duke 17)Joseph Long 18)Mark Edwards

DNS: Bubba Harrison, Richard Sanders, Derrick Nichols, Justin Paxton

Entries: 22

MSR Mafia Fast Qualifier: 14.413 seconds

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Brian Rickman

Allen Manufacturing Heat Race #2 Winner: Gavin Landers

ROCKHARD Powder Coating Heat Race #3 Winner: Tanner Kellick

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Brian Rickman

Henryetta Ford Hard Luck Award: Chandler Petty

Larry Shaw Race Cars Hard Charger: David Payne (17th-12th)

COMP Cams Top Performer: Brian Rickman

Lap Leaders: Brian Rickman (1-35)

Cautions:1

Red Flag: 0

