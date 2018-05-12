California’s Seavey Claims Macon Checkered Flag

(Macon, IL) Logan Seavey of Sutter, California, took home his fourth POWRi Midget Series victory Saturday night at Macon Speedway. Thanks to a late race restart, Seavey took away the top honor from Jason McDougal and rode away with the win. Ryan Robinson, the points leader of the series, won his heat race and finished second to keep a strong lead in the early parts of the 2018 season. The race was full of action from slide jobs to flips and passing on both the top and bottom grooves, race fans were certainly entertained from the first night of three featuring the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget Series. 71 racecars from POWRi took to the pit areas between the Midgets and the Speedway Motors Micro Sprints, presented by Bailey Chassis.

Joe B. Miller from Millersville, Missouri, came to Macon Speedway ready for double duty. He brought his midget and his micro sprint and looked to get at least one checkered flag in his hand by night’s end. He would accomplish his goal after an upsetting finish during the midget feature. After leading the early half of the 30-lap feature, Miller’s car just stopped working on the top side and he pulled into the infield and would not finish the race. Miller regrouped and got back to business in the Speedway Motors Micro Sprint feature, presented by Bailey Chassis. Miller would lead and win the 20-lap race and bested 22 other drivers for another Macon Speedway checkered flag. Miller has had a knack for winning at the famed 1/5th mile dirt track and his winning ways continued.

Darrell Dick starved off the challenge from defending Street Stock points champion Brian Dasenbrock to take the win. Shawn Ziemer stayed within range but ran out of time as Dick and Dasenbrock started to pull away and finish off the race in the 15-lap Street Stock feature.

Jake Little returned to the winner’s circle at Macon Speedway with a Decatur Building Trades Pro Late feature win. The victory came as part of a ten-race Midwest Big Ten Series event which tabulates the points of the ten races into a separate points fund. Little was racing along with Dakota Ewing before a spinout by Ewing stuck the Warrensburg driver to the tail and Little raced away with the win. Ewing would rally for a top five finish.

The night was capped off with the 4-cylinder Hornet division. Mike Eskew was harassed by Jerad Matherly for 10 of the 15 laps in the feature but pulled away in the closing five laps to secure the feature win.

Over 100 cars fielded the pits on a windy and cool night in mid May. All mothers who came through the gates on the night before Mother’s Day received a carnation from The Secret Garden. Macon Speedway returns to action next Saturday night with the Armed Forces Night tribute along with a full stock car racing program featuring Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models, Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds, Sportsman, Street Stocks in the Midwest Street Stock Championship Series, B-Modifieds and Hornets. The Street Stocks will compete in the 2nd Dean Garland Memorial race as part of a touring series.

Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget Series: 1. Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA), 2. Ryan Robinson (Forest Hill, CA), 3. Jake Neuman (New Berlin), 4. Karter Sarff (Mason City), 5. Daniel Robinson (Wayne City), 6. Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, KS), 7. Blake Carrick (Lincoln, CA), 8. Kyle Schuett (Philo), 9. Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, CA), 10. Presley Truedson (Kennedy, MN)

Speedway Motors Micro Sprints Presented by Bailey Chassis: 1. Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO), 2. Harley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK), 3. Jordan Howell (Columbia, MO), 4. Eli Harris (Kokomo, IN), 5. Trevin Littleton (Jacksonville), 6. Austin Schaeffer (Columbia, MO), 7. Luke Verardi (Taylorville), 8. Molly Day (Atwood), 9. Michael Brummitt (Mt. Zion), 10. Jeremy Camp (Blue Mound)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models–1. Jake Little (Springfield), 2. Cody Maguire (Carlinville), 3. Guy Taylor (Springfield), 4. Kyle McMahon (Mt. Vernon), 5. Dakota Ewing (Warrensburg), 6. Colby Eller (Taylorville), 7. Kyle Van Dorn (New Berlin), 8. Donnie Koehler (Macon), 9. Patrick Younger (Decatur), 10. Jarod Shasteen (Macon)

Street Stocks–1. Darrell Dick (Monticello), 2. Brian Dasenbrock (Decatur), 3. Shawn Ziemer (Boody), 4. Jerit Murphy (Lodge), 5. Larry Russell, Jr. (Decatur), 6. Rudy Zaragoza (Jacksonville), 7. Brad Rexroad (Hammond)

Hornets–1. Mike Eskew (Springfield), 2. Jerad Matherly (Decatur), 3. Steve Stine (Stonington), 4. Ken Reed (Decatur), 5. Marty Sullivan (Decatur), 6. John Lewis (Cerro Gordo), 7. Tristin Quinlan (Decatur), 8. Alan Moore (Macon), 9. Cook Crawford (Lincoln), 10. Carson Dart (Springfield)