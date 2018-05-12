Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Farmer City Raceway --> Mike Harrison takes win at Farmer City Raceway!

Mike Harrison takes win at Farmer City Raceway!

Mike Harrison – Jim Denhamer photo

A Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 3 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
3 14 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
4 6 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
5 5 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
6 16 Mike Chasteen Jr Creue Coeur, IL C2
7 4 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
8 9 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
9 8 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
10 11 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162
11 10 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
12 19 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
13 20 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
14 15 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
15 17 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
16 13 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z
17 2 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12
18 12 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
19 7 Chris Arnold Matoaca, PA 99W
20 18 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148

B Feature 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Mike Chasteen Jr Creue Coeur, IL C2
2 1 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
3 4 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
4 7 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
5 5 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
6 6 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
7 10 Charles Hess Peoria, IL 97
8 8 Danny Smith Argenta, IL D98
9 14 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
10 15 Troy Dodson Hammond, IL 21
11 11 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
12 12 Chad May Rockford, MI 16
13 9 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14
DNS Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59
DNS Chris Osborne, Jr. East Peoria, IL 61JR
DNS Randy Shuman Danville, IL 62

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H
2 2 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
3 3 Chris Arnold Matoaca, PA 99W
4 4 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W
5 5 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z
6 6 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
7 7 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148
8 8 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32
9 9 Charles Hess Peoria, IL 97
10 10 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59
11 11 Chris Osborne, Jr. East Peoria, IL 61JR

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12
2 1 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18
3 3 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S
4 4 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162
5 5 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
6 6 Randy Shuman Danville, IL 62
7 7 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80
8 9 Danny Smith Argenta, IL D98
9 10 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43
10 8 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 1 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B
3 3 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D
4 6 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L
5 7 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A
6 9 Mike Chasteen Jr Creue Coeur, IL C2
7 5 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
8 4 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14
9 10 Chad May Rockford, MI 16
10 8 Troy Dodson Hammond, IL 21

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 22 Mike Harrison Highland, IL 24H 14.240
2 5 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18 14.270
3 11 Ray Bollinger Kewanee, IL 77B 14.300
4 25 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 14.300
5 30 Lucas Lee Paris, TN 12 14.340
6 4 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 14.350
7 1 Chris Arnold Matoaca, PA 99W 14.370
8 12 Brian Shaw Robinson, IL 1S 14.380
9 7 Danny Schwartz Ashmore, IL 21D 14.410
10 27 Allen Weisser Peoria, IL 25W 14.420
11 23 Logan Moody Catlin, IL 162 14.440
12 21 Brian Lynn Mason City, IL 14 14.470
13 6 Nate Zimmer Mattoon, IL 32Z 14.560
14 29 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25 14.560
15 3 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2% 14.590
16 14 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61 14.590
17 26 Randy Shuman Danville, IL 62 14.600
18 10 Jeff Leka Buffalo, IL 3L 14.620
19 9 Gabe Menser Charleston, IL 148 14.640
20 8 Rich Dawson Schererville, IN 80 14.680
21 20 Austin Lynn Mason City, IL 72A 14.790
22 16 Donovan Lodge Andover, IL 32 14.860
23 18 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45 14.890
24 17 Troy Dodson Hammond, IL 21 14.910
25 28 Charles Hess Peoria, IL 97 14.940
26 15 Danny Smith Argenta, IL D98 15.010
27 31 Mike Chasteen Jr Creue Coeur, IL C2 15.020
28 13 Chevy Miller Clinton, IL 59 15.090
29 2 Jared Thomas Edinburg, IL 43 15.220
30 19 Chad May Rockford, MI 16 15.340
31 24 Chris Osborne, Jr. East Peoria, IL 61JR 0.000
