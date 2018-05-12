Mike Harrison takes win at Farmer City Raceway!

A Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|3
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|3
|14
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|4
|6
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|5
|5
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|6
|16
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Creue Coeur, IL
|C2
|7
|4
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|8
|9
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|9
|8
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|10
|11
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|11
|10
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|12
|19
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|13
|20
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|14
|15
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|15
|17
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|16
|13
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|17
|2
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12
|18
|12
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|19
|7
|Chris Arnold
|Matoaca, PA
|99W
|20
|18
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
B Feature 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Creue Coeur, IL
|C2
|2
|1
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|3
|4
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|4
|7
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|5
|5
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|6
|6
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|7
|10
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|97
|8
|8
|Danny Smith
|Argenta, IL
|D98
|9
|14
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|10
|15
|Troy Dodson
|Hammond, IL
|21
|11
|11
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|12
|12
|Chad May
|Rockford, MI
|16
|13
|9
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|DNS
|–
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59
|DNS
|–
|Chris Osborne, Jr.
|East Peoria, IL
|61JR
|DNS
|–
|Randy Shuman
|Danville, IL
|62
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|2
|2
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|3
|3
|Chris Arnold
|Matoaca, PA
|99W
|4
|4
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|5
|5
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|6
|6
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|7
|7
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|8
|8
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|9
|9
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|97
|10
|10
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59
|11
|11
|Chris Osborne, Jr.
|East Peoria, IL
|61JR
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12
|2
|1
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|3
|3
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|4
|4
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|5
|5
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|6
|6
|Randy Shuman
|Danville, IL
|62
|7
|7
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|8
|9
|Danny Smith
|Argenta, IL
|D98
|9
|10
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|10
|8
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|2
|1
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|3
|3
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|4
|6
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|5
|7
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|6
|9
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Creue Coeur, IL
|C2
|7
|5
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|8
|4
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|9
|10
|Chad May
|Rockford, MI
|16
|10
|8
|Troy Dodson
|Hammond, IL
|21
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|22
|Mike Harrison
|Highland, IL
|24H
|14.240
|2
|5
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18
|14.270
|3
|11
|Ray Bollinger
|Kewanee, IL
|77B
|14.300
|4
|25
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|14.300
|5
|30
|Lucas Lee
|Paris, TN
|12
|14.340
|6
|4
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|14.350
|7
|1
|Chris Arnold
|Matoaca, PA
|99W
|14.370
|8
|12
|Brian Shaw
|Robinson, IL
|1S
|14.380
|9
|7
|Danny Schwartz
|Ashmore, IL
|21D
|14.410
|10
|27
|Allen Weisser
|Peoria, IL
|25W
|14.420
|11
|23
|Logan Moody
|Catlin, IL
|162
|14.440
|12
|21
|Brian Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|14
|14.470
|13
|6
|Nate Zimmer
|Mattoon, IL
|32Z
|14.560
|14
|29
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|14.560
|15
|3
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|14.590
|16
|14
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|14.590
|17
|26
|Randy Shuman
|Danville, IL
|62
|14.600
|18
|10
|Jeff Leka
|Buffalo, IL
|3L
|14.620
|19
|9
|Gabe Menser
|Charleston, IL
|148
|14.640
|20
|8
|Rich Dawson
|Schererville, IN
|80
|14.680
|21
|20
|Austin Lynn
|Mason City, IL
|72A
|14.790
|22
|16
|Donovan Lodge
|Andover, IL
|32
|14.860
|23
|18
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|14.890
|24
|17
|Troy Dodson
|Hammond, IL
|21
|14.910
|25
|28
|Charles Hess
|Peoria, IL
|97
|14.940
|26
|15
|Danny Smith
|Argenta, IL
|D98
|15.010
|27
|31
|Mike Chasteen Jr
|Creue Coeur, IL
|C2
|15.020
|28
|13
|Chevy Miller
|Clinton, IL
|59
|15.090
|29
|2
|Jared Thomas
|Edinburg, IL
|43
|15.220
|30
|19
|Chad May
|Rockford, MI
|16
|15.340
|31
|24
|Chris Osborne, Jr.
|East Peoria, IL
|61JR
|0.000