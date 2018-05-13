Central Missouri Speedway Extreme Action Race Report – Lewis Jackson, Marc Carter, Ed Griggs, Jake Richards, and Dakkota Brisbin Capture Wins on Pepsi Night at the Races!



Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, Pure Stocks

Central Missouri Speedway, Warrensburg, MO

Event 4, Weekly Racing, May 12, 2018

On the eve of honoring the great ladies in our lives for Mother’s Day, Central Missouri Speedway (CMS) hosted another strong night of racing in five divisions as two of the five winners on the night captured their first-ever main event victories. In racing, there’s nothing more thrilling than a driver capturing their first-ever victory. On Saturday at CMS, Lewis Jackson in the ‘Mighty’ Modifieds and Dakkota Brisbin in Pure Stocks each experienced the thrill of victory for the first time in their respective classes.

Drivers in each of the five divisions competed in three heat races to establish the total passing points lineups for the main event starting grids. David Doelz, Joey Harper, and Steve Evans were Pure Stock winners while Jacob Ebert, Brad Smith, and Jeremy Lile captured B-mod victories, Mod-Lite heat-victories went to Dillon Raffurty, Ed Griggs and Donnie Dannar while in Street Stock preliminaries John Brooks, Brett Wood, and Marc Carter captured the wins. Finishing out the final heats of the night in less than an hours’ time, Chad Lyle, Terry Schultz, and Brian Johnson commanded their respective races to capture Modified heat-race wins.

The Pure Stock main event had more twists and turns than a daytime soap opera as Joey Harper led early before tenth-starting Dakkota Brisbin of Richmond, Missouri took command of the event in a fierce battle with Steve Evans to record his first-ever feature win. Jake Richards’ stellar year continued Saturday night at CMS as he took control of the B-Mod field to record his second CMS main-event win of the season over Brad Smith and Cody Brill in dominating fashion. One of the largest weekly racing car counts of the year took place for the Mod-Lites with 22 cars in the house as Ed Griggs of Pleasant Hill, Missouri parked his familiar #47 in victory lane once again. After last week’s disappointment, Marc Carter roared back to life in Street Stock competition by capturing his 45th career CMS win in Street Stock competition over Bobby Ruff and Brett Wood. To close out the night, Kansas driver Lewis Jackson stalked race leader Kevin Blackburn over the final 10 laps and eventually overtook the former champion to come away with his first-ever feature event in yet another outstanding Modified finale. Terry Schultz was second for second-consecutive week with Blackburn in third.

Racing resumes Saturday, May 19th for KFKF Country 94.1 FM Night at the Races with ‘Mighty’ Modifieds, Street Stocks, Mod-Lites, B-Mods, and Pure Stocks. Pit Gates open at 4:30 followed by Spectator Grandstands at 5. Driver pill-draw ends at 6:15, the pit meeting takes place at 6:30, practice ‘hot laps’ begin at 7, and racing begins at 7:30. Adult general admission is $12, Active Military and Senior Citizens ages 65 to 74 $10, Kids ages 6 to 12 are $6. Seniors 75 and over and patrons permanently confined to a wheelchair are free in the grandstands. All pit passes are $30. Times and pricing are subject to change for special events.

Quick-view top-three results. For complete results visit www.centralmissourispeedway.net.

Pure Stocks: 1) 42 Dakkota Brisbin, 2) 89e Steve Evans, 3) 3b Darrin Christy

B-Mods: 1) 7j Jake Richards, 2) 99 Brad Smith, 3) 96 Cody Brill

Mod-Lites: 1) 47 Ed Grigg, 2) 171 Donnie Dannar, 3) 46 Dillon Raffurty

Street Stocks: 1) 21 Marc Carter, 2) x15 Bobby Ruff, 3) 7 Brett Wood

Modifieds: 1) 3j Lewis Jackson, 2) 90 Terry Schultz, 3) 26k Kevin Blackburn

A-Main Events from Central Missouri Speedway 5-12-18

Pure Stock Feature

1st- 74-Jaren Powrie, Nevada

2nd- 25x-Rodger Detherage, Windsor

3rd- 43-Zach Johnson, Sibley

4th- 21-Joey Harper, Buckner

5th- 4d-David Doelz, Warsaw

6th- 89-Jonathan Evans, Knob Noster

7th- 53k-Larry Norris, Lone Jack

8th- 42-Dakkota Brisbin, Richmond

9th- 13-Gary Akers, Independence

10th- 7-Spencer Reiff, Kansas City

11th- 12-Scott Martin, Warrensburg

12th- 296-Chuck Gard, Kingsville

13th- 22-Dustin Dillon, Warrensburg

DNS- 10-David Schirlls, Pleasant Hill

B-Mod Feature

1st- 7j-Jake Richards, Lansing, KS

2nd- 99-Brad Smith, Belton

3rd- 96-Cody Brill, Harrisonville

4th- 05-Jeremy Lile. Higginsville

5th- 68m-Joe Walker, Harrisonville

6th- 15s-Kody Bray, Archie

7th- 2j-Jason Billups, Holt

8th- 1-Dallas White, Centerview

9th- 20b-Michael Bixby, Harrisonville

10th- 10w-Doug Wetzel, Leeton

11th- 03-Chris Brockway, Knob Noster

12th- 13k-Chris Kitch, Belton

13th- 12c-Steve Clancy, Odessa

14th- 38-Gary McGinnis, Blue Springs

15th- 80-Ernie Walker, Sedalia

16th- 21-Kelly Keith, El Dorado Springs

17th- 12jr-Olen Stephens, Warrensburg

18th- 14k-Michael King, Warrensburg

19th- 94-Jacob Ebert, Oak Grove

20th- 14-Kameron Grindstaff, Independence

21st- 18-Zachary Whitaker, El Dorado Springs

22nd- 99L-Jeff Lockard, Butler

23rd- 99c-Jack Cunningham, Wellington

24th- 2-Rick Anderson, Slater

DQ- 7b-Bobby Russell, Smithville

Mod-Lite Feature

1st- 47-Ed Griggs, Pleasant Hill

2nd- 171-Donnie Dannar, Oak Grove

3rd- 46-Dillon Raffurty, Kansas City

4th- 64-David Raffurty, Kansas City

5th- 41-Mike Raffurty, Kansas City

6th- 7-Cody Miller, Kansas City

7th- 36-Travis Alexander, Tonganoxie, KS

8th- 33-Kevin White, DeSoto, KS

9th- 3-Nathan Wolfe, Lee’s Summit

10th- 98-Jeff Raffurty, Holt

11th- 8v-Cody Vail, Louisburg KS

12th- 73-Tony Kerr, Kansas City

13th- 88-John Sharp, Vassar KS

14th- 02-Anthony Lane, Belton

15th- 4r-Robert Baslee, Holden

16th- 09-Josh Guy, Knob Noster

17th- 12v-Kellie Vail, Louisburg KS

18th- 85-Dave Thomas, Kansas City

19th- 78-Renee Sharp, Vassar KS

20th- 02T-Tyler Furrell, Belton

21st- 75-Justin Raffurty, Kansas City

22nd- 33L-Mark Lane, Grain Valley

Street Stock A-Main

1st- 21-Marc Carter, Warrensburg

2nd- x15-Bobby Ruff, Raymore

3rd- 7-Brett Wood, Warrensburg

4th- 30c-Clayton Campbell, Otterville

5th- m20-Michael Mullins, Kingsville

6th- 28k-Chris Kircher, Drexel

7th- 67-Devin Irvin, Cleveland

8th- 27-John Brooks, Warrensburg

9th- 77-Danny Mckenzie, Warrensburg

10th- 09-Chad Eickleberry, Warrensburg

11th- 93-Sam Scott, Polo

12th- 7b-Stewart Burton, Cenrtalia

13th- 3p-Allen Perryman, Belton

14th- 25xxx-Jay Prevete, Windsor

15th- 51-Randy Jester, Odessa

‘Mighty’ Modified Feature

1st- 3j-Lewis Jackson, Wellsville KS

2nd- 90-Terry Schultz. Sedalia

3rd- 26k-Kevin Blackburn, Fulton

4th- 88j-Jimmy Dowell, Boonville

5th- 16s-Chad Lyle, Oak Grove

6th- 00m-Jim Moody, Odessa

7th- 75-Gunner Martin, Sugar Creek

8th- 68-Dean Wille, Warrensburg

9th- 24jr-Jimmy Eaton, Bates City

10th- 85s-Tyler Shaw, Mexico

11th- 75rpm-Scotty Martin, Independence

12th- 69-Zach Zanders, Kearney

13th- 19b-Kaleb Bray, Archie

14th- 17k-Kyle Westerhold, Blue Springs

15th- 97k-Brian Johnson, Independence

16th- 30-Dalton Kirk, Edgerton KS

17th- 77-Jeff Douty, Butler

18th- 82-David Wood, Richmond