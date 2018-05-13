Springfield Raceway Results – 5/12/18

Springfield Raceway Results And Shorts

USRA Modifieds

1) Ryan Gilmore 2) Jody Tillman 3) James Thompson 4) Jim Body 5) Jason Hughes 6) Jerry Lankton 7) Mickey Burrell 8) Daniel Franklin 9) Danny DeMasters 10) Nathan Gold 11) Danny Martin 12) Phil Harris 13) Shane Bias DNS-Tony Fincher

Thompson high passing point car with Gilmore 2nd. Thompson jumps to the top side and is looking strong. The duo run clean high and low for 5 laps until “Kid” Gilmore makes the pass on lap 10. Tillman and Body are really dicing it out. Gilmore gets about a 5-6 car advantage as Tillman and Thompson dice it out with Tillman getting the spot and tries to close in-20 laps-Green, White, Checkered and great racing all over.

USRA B mods

1) Ryan Gilmore 2) Jackie Dalton 3) Justin Comer 4) Aaron Scroggins 5) Rex Merritt 6) Shawn Duncan 7) Jace Parmley 8) Bill Schahuber 9) Cody Rider 10) Aaron Speck 11) Kelly Hicks 12) Andrew Hendren 13) Ron Scroggins 14) Rod Inman 15) Tylor Black 16) Lexy Vanzandt

Gilmore and comer on the front row as Gilmore took the opening lead with National and Track point leader Jackie Dalton and Comer in tow. As they were sorting it out, Merritt, Scroggins, Duncan and others were swapping spots. Gilmore fends back Dalton to take the win with Dalton just a few cars back and Comer righit in the mix.

Midwest Modz

1) John Lankton 2) Gary Krebs 3) Scott Campbell 4) Elijah Keepper 5) Ken Walker 6) Jeremy Lahey 7) Jerad McIntire 8) Rob Muilenburg 9) Melissa Duncan 10) Austin Treadway 11) Cory Carter 12) Kyle Bates 13) Donnie Aust 14) Jeremy Short 15) Andy Aust 16) Johnny Bettes 17) Shawn Carlberg 18) Caleb Starnes DNS-Jonathon Dean, Greg Borden, Cody Rogers,Kraig Morgan, Kevin Yount

Andy Aust on the pole and jumped out early as a crash sent drivers scrambling including Carlberg, Starnes and Bettes. Aust to the early lead with Krebs running a solid 2nd with 2 wide behind. Lankton began to make a run after starting outside pole and smoothly into 2nd place. Aust had problems and slowed putting Lankton in the top spot and was locked and loaded leaving the battle for 2nd place with 3-4 cars making moves. Big Movers-Muilenburg from 16 to 8th after winning the B Ft., Melissa Duncan from 17th and running 2nd in the B Ft.to 9th and Cory Carter from 18th to 11th. Used his head in the B feature and went to Tech when the 4th place car didnt and a DQ from the ft putting him in the Main.Strong run tonight by Walker also as defending champion Campbell has found the level of talent rising each week.

Pure Stocks

1) Tyrel Jones 2) Kyle Purvis 3) Garrett Tillman 4) James Redus 5) Jacob Cater 6) Richard Sparks 7) Christopher Sawyer 8) Richard Harrington 9) Dave Wagy 10) Robert Yount 11) Danny Vasquez 12) Jack Hamer 13) Dusty Sanderson 14) Nathan Grady.

Last lap turn 4 pass for the narrow win as Jones played the patient game. Cater to the early lead with alot of 2 wide racing. Purvis always a front runner takes the top spt middle of the feature as Tillman and Jones keep close. A late caution bunched everyone up setting up the exciting finish. Tough night for Hamer as damage in the heat set him back and was coming to the front pack when he got caught up in a spin. Wrong place wrong time tonight.

Legends

1) Justin Comer 2) Wayne Johnston 3) Trenton Simon 4) Steve Harshbarger 5) Grayson McKiney 6) Mike Gilbert 7) Ryan Sullivan 8) Colin Bowen 9) Chance Gilbert

Despite a smaller field than normal great race as Johnston pulls the early lead when Comer inally decides to start his forward progress. 20 laps caution Free, Comer gets the top spot at half way point and then Johnston threw everything but the kitchen sink at Comer and fell short with Simon gaining late in the race

Sharp Mini-Lates

1) Dustin Walker 2) Angela Sopha 3) Wyatt Sopha 4) Art Westbrook 5) Mike Sopha 6) Scott Sopha.

Next Sat. Casey’s General Stores Night with USRA Summit Racing Seriesaction featuring USRA Modifieds, USRA B Mods, Midwest Modz, Pure Stocks and Legends.

WWW.SpringfieldRaceway.Com and Facebook for more information