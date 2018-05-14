SCHNAPF – FIRST TIME MSCS WINNER AT TRI-STATE

Haubstadt, IN – May 12, 2018 – The Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series competed at Tri-State Speedway Saturday night. The racing program also included the wing sprints of the Built Ford Tough Midwest Open Wheel Association Wing Sprints. The combination provided a full measure of “Midwest Madness.”

The MSCS feature race was the final event of the evening. Nineteen non wing sprints took the green flag. Fourteen drivers would complete the 25 lap race. The yellow flag was extended twice in

efforts to get the first lap in. Once underway the pace quickened

and when the checkered flag waved Stephen Schnapf of Evansville, IN, had captured his first MSCS feature event. Schnapf led throughout after starting on the outside pole. He had set the overall fast time in qualifications and was equally fast in or out of traffic.

Schnapf drove the Edwards Concrete Construction Spec powered Maxim number 61m. Auto Wheel and Rim is a sponsor. He was greeted with cheers from throughout the stands as he emerged from the car in victory lane. His first words were to thank car owner Randy Edwards.

He believed in me! I am starting to get the hang of it.”

The runner-up spot became a contest. Carson Short would finish second after a renewed effort to retake the spot. He had started on the pole by virtue of winning the added 6 lap/6 car “Mad Dash” which paid $300 to win. Jarett Andretti was third, Kody Swanson finished fourth, and Garrett Aitken placed fifth. Chase Briscoe led the second five. Chet Williams, Brandon Morin, Collin Ambose, and Donny Brackett completed the top ten. Doc Wallace received the Wilwood Tiff Brakes Award in finishing eleventh.

The two MSCS heat races were victories for Carson Short and Brandon Morin. Morin’s car was damaged in a crash in the dash but repairs had it race worthy by feature time. The “Midwest Madness” Keizer Aluminum Wheels Hard Charger Award went to Dakota Jackson.

The next MSCS race will be held on Friday May 25 at Bloomington Speedway. The “Josh Burton Memorial Race” will kick off a triple header weekend of racing including other stops at Lincoln Park Speedway and Tri-State Speedway.

The MOWA feature winner was Mike Terry Jr. of Plainfield, IN. Terry was challenged in an exciting fast paced race to the finish line by Chase Briscoe and fast qualifier Justin Peck. Peck caught the two front runners late in the race after starting sixteenth. It became a close contest. Hunter Schuerenberg was fourth and Carson Short was fifth. Short pulled double duty and finished in the top five in both the wing and non wing feature. In all six drivers competed with both organizations.

The three MOWA heat races were captured by Max McGhee, Chase Briscoe, and Mike Terry Jr. Heat race action produced both red and yellow flags and damaged the cars and hopes of several drivers. Jeff Swindell’s crash in heat one left a hole at the end of the front stretch that had to be repaired.

Provided as News and Information for MSCS and Tri-State Speedway.

RACE SUMMARY

“Midwest Madness” at Tri-State Speedway

Haubstadt, IN, on May 12, 2018

Hoosier Tire Midwest Sprint Car Series (19 Entries):

Top Overall Qualifier – Stephen Schnapf, 13.675 seconds

First Heat – 21 Carson Short, 61m Stephen Schnapf, 32 Garrett Aitken,

__________5 Chase Briscoe, 38 Chet Williams, 23 Brian Karraker, _________ 28 Brandon Mattox, 70 Jordan Kinser, 10 Aric Gentry

Second Heat – 98 Brandon Morin, 18 Jarett Andretti, 3R Kody Swanson, ___________ 4B Donny Brackett, 5K Kellen Conover, 36 Collin Ambrose, ___________ 27 Brian Wallace, 45 Eric Perrott

Pole Dash – 21 Carson Short, 61m Stephen Schnapf, 18 Jarett Andretti, __________ 3R Kody Swanson, 32 Garrett Aitken, 98 Brandon Morin

Feature (25 Laps) – 61m Stephen Schnapf, 21 Carson Short, 18 Jarett Andretti, ________________3R Kody Swanson, 32 Garett Aitken, 5 Chase Briscoe, ________________ 38 Chet Williams, 98 Brandon Morin, 36 Collin Ambrose, ________________ 4B Donny Brackett, 27 Brian Wallace, 28 Brandon Mattox, ________________ 5k Kellen Conover, 45 Eric Perrott, 3 Dakota Jackson, ________________ 10 Aric Gentry, 23 Brian Karraker, 7 Critter Malone, ________________ 70 Jordan Kinser

MOWA Wing Sprints (26 Entries):

Top Qualifier – 5x Justin Peck, 12.368 seconds

First Heat -11 Max McGhee, 20 Hunter Schuerenberg, 21 Brinton Marvel, _________ 23d Trey Datweiler, 10s Jeremy Standridge, 10p James Perricone, _________ 14x Jeff Swindell, 5x Justin Peck, X Jordan Kinser

Second Heat – 5B Chase Briscoe, 15 Jason Keith, 3 Dakota Jackson, ___________ 7 Critter Malone, 83 Adam Cruea, 53 Brayden Fox, ___________ 21X Carson Short, 18 Jarett Andretti, 42 Cory Bruns

Third Heat – 85 Mike Terry Jr., 98 Clinton Boyles, 4K kody Kinser, __________ 8s Steve Short, 1M Jim Moughan, 79J Jacob Patton, __________ 22 Dustin Barks, 82 John Parker

Feature (25 Laps) – 85 Mike Terry Jr., 5B Chase Briscoe, 5X Justin Peck, ____ 20 Hunter Schuerenberg, 21x Carson Short, 11 Max McGhee, 4K Kody Kinser, ____ 7 Critter Malone, 1M Jim Moughan, 14x Jeff Swindell, 10p James Perricone, ____ 3 Dakota Jackson, 8s Steve Short, 15 Jason Keith, 83 Adam Cruea, ____ 53 Brayden Fox, 82 John Parker, 10s Jeremy Standridge, 79J Jacob Patton, ____ 23d Trey Datweiler, 98 Clinton Boyles, 21B Brinton Marvel