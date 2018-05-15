Discount tickets for Gateway Motorsports Park’s June 22-23 ARCA-NASCAR doubleheader on sale now at Menards stores in the greater St. Louis area

Race sponsor PapaNicholas Coffee launches ARCA-branded packaging chain-wide at Menards

May 15, 2018, St. Louis Region — Discounted tickets for the June 22-23 ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards Papa Nicholas 150 and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Gateway 200 presented by CK Power doubleheader weekend at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, are now on sale at 19 Menards stores in the greater St. Louis area. The start of the discounted ticket sales promotion coincides with the introduction of ARCA Racing Series race entitlement sponsor, PapaNicholas, launching specially-marked, ARCA-branded packaging for their single-serve coffee products.

“Papa Nicholas is the race entitlement sponsor of our event at Gateway Motorsports Park and has also become the “Official Coffee Supplier of ARCA,” said Mark Gundrum, Vice President of Business Development and Corporate Partnerships for ARCA. “Papa Nicholas has activated their sponsorship very nicely with the introduction of the ARCA-branded packaging on their single-serve products.”

Race fans can “Save Big Money” by purchasing tickets to the Papa Nicholas 150 ARCA event through June 21. Advance-sale tickets are just $20, a $10 savings off the gate price at the track. Menards also is offering a two-day ticket, good for both the June 22 Papa Nicholas 150, and the Saturday, June 23 NASCAR Gateway 200 presented by CK Power, for just $45. Kids 15 and under will be admitted free either, or both days, when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.

Fans are also encouraged to look for the new ARCA-branded packaging on the Papa Nicholas single-serve coffee products, located in the grocery section at the more than 300 Menards stores chain-wide. Flavors include a Restaurant Blend, Breakfast Blend and an Italian Espresso dark roast blend.

“We are very excited about our association with the ARCA Racing Series and Menards,” said Chris Papanicholas, President of PapaNicholas Coffee. “The ARCA Racing Series provides an excellent means for us to reach and connect with our own consumers and provide exciting in-store sales-building opportunities for Menards.”

Fans will have the opportunity to meet ARCA Racing Series drivers at the Menards in O’Fallon, Missouri, at 1179 Central Park Drive on Wednesday, June 20. Drivers will be signing autographs from 6 to 7 p.m. and the Menards show cars will appear at the O’Fallon store from 6-7:30 p.m.

About Gateway Motorsports Park

Gateway Motorsports Park is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 340 acres, Gateway Motorsports Park is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. Gateway Motorsports Park’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, 1.6-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. Gateway Motorsports Park was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from St. Louis Attractions Association.

About Papanicholas Coffee

For over 100 years and 4 generations, the Papanicholas family has worked to perfect the art and science of roasting coffee. Our founder, Nicholas A. Papanicholas, had a goal to give the world the freshest premium whole bean and ground coffees at a reasonable price. The highest level of this commitment is what we work hard to live up to every day.

About Menards

Menards home improvement stores are well known throughout the Midwest for a complete selection of high-quality, name brand merchandise and all the tools, materials and supplies for any job. Whether just needing a light bulb, a gallon of paint or household supplies, or building a deck, fence or new home, there is something for everyone at Menards whether a beginning do-it-yourselfer or more experienced contractor.

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards currently operates 306 stores located in 14 Midwestern states. Menards is known throughout the home improvement industry as the low-price leader; it’s no wonder their famous slogan – “SAVE BIG MONEY” – is so widely known and easy to remember. Menards does things right – the company’s strength and success can be seen in the well-stocked and maintained stores, the lowest prices in town, and the way guests are always treated like family.

About Track Enterprises

Track Enterprises is a racing promotion company that oversees popular events that feature top touring series like the ARCA Racing Series, USAC Racing, Dirtcar UMP, POWRi Racing, All Star Circuit Of Champions, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, CRA, Southern Super Series, and more. The company also oversees all racing promotions at Macon Speedway, Lincoln Speedway, and the Terre Haute Action Track. For more information on the upcoming racing schedule, visit www.trackenterprises.com

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) is among the leading and most versatile auto racing sanctioning bodies in the country. Founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum, the organization administers nearly 100 events each year in multiple racing series, including the ARCA Racing Series presented by Menards, the ARCA/CRA Super Series and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways.