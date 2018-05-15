Lucas Oil Speedway Weekly Racing Series resumes Saturday with ULMA Late Models headlining program

By Lyndal Scranton – WHEATLAND, Missouri (May 15, 2018) – Coming off a weekend in which two features were decided with passes in the final turn of the final lap, Lucas Oil Speedways Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series is ready for more hot action on Saturday night.

Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company along with OnMedia/DISH/DirecTV team up to present the evening of racing, with the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models running a special 25-lap, $1,000-to-win feature. The Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds, Big O Tires Street Stocks and Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods also will be in action.

“What a terrific program we had last week with those two thrilling finishes and now we’re ready to carry that momentum into another big Saturday,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Dan Robinson said. “The points battles are starting to take shape and it’s our final Weekly Racing Series event before Show-Me 100 weekend.

“We look forward to seeing everyone Saturday for a full day of racing.”

Robinson noted that fans wishing to take in a full day of action can do so by coming early and attending the Kansas City Off Road Racing Association event on the off road track. Practice there is set for 10 a.m. with the opening ceremony and first round of races set for noon. Features in the seven scheduled divisions are set for approximately 3 p.m.

There is no on-track action on Friday at the off road track.

Those purchasing off road tickets will be admitted free to the evening’s dirt-track program.

The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series finds some razor-close margins in the points chases. Lance Town of Wellsville, Kansas, leads four-time defending champion Jeff Cutshaw by a single point in the Pitts Homes USRA Modified division and Darron Fuqua – who won the feature on the final turn last week – is just 14 back.

Kris Jackson of Lebanon holds a five-point lead over JC Morton atop the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mod division. David Hendrix of Waynesville, after his second feature win of 2018, leads Brian Schutt by 13 in the Big O Tires Street Stocks. In the Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models, Aaron Marrant of Richmond is 38 ahead of Larry Ferris and 39 in front of Josh Poe.

Gates at the oval track open at 4 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and opening ceremonies at 7.

Dirt track admission prices:

Adults (16 and over) $12

Seniors (62 and over) and Military $9

Youth (ages 6-15) $5

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Family pass $25

Pit pass $30

Off Road track admission

(Includes admission to dirt-track races Saturday night)

Adults (16 and over) $15

Seniors (62 and over) and Military $12

Youth (ages 6-15) $

Kids (5 and under) FREE

Racer pit pass $30

For ticket information for any event in 2018 at Lucas Oil Speedway – including the 26th annual Show-Me 100 Presented by Protecttheharvest.com May 24-26, contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or via email at Nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com.

Complete Lucas Oil Speedway event information, archived stories, ticket information and 2018 schedule can be found by visiting LucasOilSpeedway.com.

Lucas Oil Speedway is located at Highways 83 and 54 in Wheatland, Missouri.

