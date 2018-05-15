St. Francois County Raceway Race Recap – 5/12/18

By Chris Boyd – Hello race fans! This is your race recap for the May 12th night at St. Francois County Raceway. The night started off with the free steak dinners for the first 100 mothers to walk through the gate. From there, we made our way into the racing action. There were six classes on the night including the 410 Sprint Cars. A-Modifieds, B-Modifieds, Super Streets, 600cc Micros, and the 206 Karts. It was a great night of race so let’s get to the action.

The special appearance for the night was the 206 Kart class. There were four karts that made their debut for the 2018 season at St. Francois County Raceway. In the heat race, the 1 car of Karson Kennedy finished in first place with Kayne Buckley finishing in second in the 87jr car. Third place went to the18r car driven by Rodney Greenwalt. The main event had the 1 of Karson Kennedy taking the win with Rodney Greenwalt finishing in second place in the 18r car. Finishing in third place was the 14b car of Brody Bridgeman with Kayne Buckley crossing the line in fourth place in the 87jr car.

Kicking the night off, for our regular classes, was the Super Street class. There were 19 Super Streets in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars taking the green flag with the 20 car taking the win with Brandon Nixon behind the wheel. Finishing in second place was the 76 car of Travis Goodman with Marty McCullough finishing in third place behind the wheel of the 44m car.

Heat race number two had six cars scheduled to start the race, but there were only five cars that took the green flag. Crossing the finish line in first place was the 21w car of Brad Callahan. Finishing in second place was the 44r car driven by Ricky McCullough. Even though he did not finish the race, Garrett Mathis finished in third place in the 44 car.

The third heat race also had six cars scheduled to start the race with only five of them taking the green flag. Taking another heat race win on the season was the 26 car driven by Kasey Nations. Second place went to the 50 car of Kent Nations while Jeff Parmer crossed the line in third place in the 7c car.

The main event for the Super Streets was an interesting on to say the least. Taking the main event win was the 50 car of Kent Nations with brother Kasey Nations finishing in second place in the number 26 car. Scheduled to start 19th, but managed to start 12th due to several scratches before the start of the main event, was the third place finisher and BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner of Chris Boyd in the number 70 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the pole setter Brandon Nixon in the number 20 car while Travis Goodman finished in fifth place in the number 76 car.

Running second for the night was the A-Modified class. There were 12 A-Modifieds in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had six cars take the green flag with Terry Johnson picking up a win in the number 32j car. Finishing in second place was the 44 car driven by Darryll Dickerson with Chasten Boen finished in third place in the 21 car.

Heat race number two also had six cars scheduled to start, but only five of them took the green flag. Picking up the win was the 7 car with Greg Swaringim behind the wheel. Second place went to Danny Resinger in the 15 car while Randy Forster finished in third place in the r7 car.

The main event for the A-Modifieds was all about the number 7 car. Taking an early lead and not really looking back, Greg Swaringim picked up the win. Finishing in second place was the 32j car driven by Terry Johnson while Danny Resinger finished in third place in the 15 car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the 44 car with Darryll Dickerson behind the wheel, and finishing in fifth place was Randy Forster in the r7 car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the sixth place finisher, Ben Gerdes in the 12m car for passing four cars.

Running third for the night was the 600cc Micros class. There were 15 Micros in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had eight cars scheduled to take the green flag while only seven of them did so. Taking the win in the first heat race was the 08c car of Allen Cope. Finishing in second place was Mattison Lienemann in the 20m car while Jake Cheatham finished in third place in the 71 car.

Heat race number two had seven cars scheduled to start the race yet only five of them took the green flag. Taking the win in heat race number two was the 00 car of Cole Tinsley while Josh Fisher finished in second place in the 95j car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 18f of Steve Finn.

The main event was a fun one to watch between the top cars. Taking his second main event of the season was Josh Fisher in the 95j car while Allen Cope finished in second place in the 08c car. Third place went to Jake Cheatham in the 71 car with Brian Wampler II finishing in fourth place in the 10k car. Crossing the finish line in fifth place was the 20m car driven by Mattison Lienemann. The Hard Charger Award Winner was the 81h car of Braydan Homan for passing four cars.

The fourth class for the night was the Sprint Car class. There were 14 Sprint Cars in attendance divided into two heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag. Taking the win was the 7c car of Tommy Worley Jr while Kent Buckley finished in second place in the 87 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 72 car of Kevin Petty

Heat race number two had seven cars scheduled to start the race, but only five cars took the green flag. Of those five, Dustin Homan came out on top in the 10 car with Jimmy Bridgeman finishing in second place in the 14t car. Finishing in third place was the 56 car driven by Jeff Asher.

The dash consisted of the top three cars from each heat for a six lap race to see who starts where within the top three rows. Finishing up front and starting on the pole for the main event was Tommy Worley Jr in the 7c car with Dustin Homan starting on his outside with a second place dash finish in the 10 car. Finishing in third place was Kent Buckley in the 87 car.

The main event was a 25 lapper with Tommy Worley Jr picking up the triple-crown in the 7c car. Second place went to Dustin Homan, after making contact with the wall mid-race, in the number 10 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 87 car of Kent Buckley with Jeff Asher picking up a fourth place finish in the 56 car. Finishing in the top five was Joey Boyd in the 67 car. The Hard Charger Award Winner for the Sprint Cars was the 44t car of Adam Carlyon for passing five cars.

Running last for the night was the B-Modified class. There were 20 B-Modifieds in attendance divided into three heat races. The first heat race had seven cars take the green flag with John Frohwitter finishing out front in the 58 car. Second place went to the 2m car driven by Allen Meyer Jr with Eddie Lowry finishing in third place in the 8 car.

Heat race number two also had seven cars take the green flag. This time, it was Kyle Jarrett picking up the heat race win in the number 10 car. Behind him was Patrick DeNoyer in second place in the number 25 car with Gary Gross finishing in third place in the 84g car.

The third heat race for the night was the scheduled to start six cars, but only five of them took the green flag. Taking the win was Eddie Smith in the 20s car with Kyle Stolzer finishing in second place in the 147 car. Crossing the finish line in third place was the 3d car of Lou Driemeier.

The main event was a great race between the top three cars with Kyle Stolzer taking the lead in the closing laps to pick up the win in the 147 car. Finishing in second, and leading most of the race, was the 10 car driven by Kyle Jarrett. Third place went to Lou Driemeier behind the wheel of the 3d car. Crossing the finish line in fourth place was the Eddie Smith in the 20s car with Allen Meyer Jr finishing in fifth place in the 2m car. The BSB Manufacturing Go Fast Award Winner was the 12e car of Duane Eckhoff for passing seven cars.