STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

by Don Martin 5.15.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which includes Brandon Sheppard taking over second from Scott Bloomquist. Sheppard finished second at the big show in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jimmy Owens was the big winner in the event taking home over $25,000. Jimmy with the win also jumped up over a dozen spots in the rankings moving him to 12th. David Breazeale of Mississippi finished third at Fayetteville moving him into the top 25. Shannon Babb picked up the win last weekend with a heroic last lap pass on Billy Moyer to take the win at Farmer City last Friday night. The race paid $10,000 to win and moved Babb into the Top 10 in the rankings.

This week the Lucas Series heads to three states in three days kicking off with a new track 141 Speedway located in Wisconsin before heading to Deer Creek in Minnesota and wrapping up at I-80 in Greenwood, Nebraska on Sunday. The World of Outlaws will be in Chilicothe, Ohio for a pair of $10,000 to win shows at Atomic Speedway. Richmond, Kentucky has a special late model race paying $10,000 to win this weekend as well.

We are just over a week away, and then it is Show-Me 100 time at Wheatland, Missouri. How big will the Show-Me be next weekend, well there are no World of Outlaws races scheduled next weekend. The race already has one of the biggest fields of the year, just got bigger and the facility rivals any in the country. I will have a preview of the race next weekend of what we can expect at one of America’s premier dirt tracks.

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/8/2018

1 Chris Madden S. Carolina

2 Brandon Sheppard Illinois

3 Scott Bloomquist Tennessee

4 Jonathan Davenport Georgia

5 Dale McDowell Georgia

6 Josh Richards West Virginia

7 Tim McCreadie New York

8 Mike Marlar Tennessee

9 Shannon Babb Illinois

10 Shane Clanton Georgia

11 Chris Simpson Iowa

12 Jimmy Owens Tennessee

13 Bobby Pierce Illinois

14 Michael Page Georgia

15 Ricky Weiss Canada

16 Kyle Bronson Florida

17 Earl Pearson Jr. Florida

18 Brandon Overton Georgia

19 Billy Moyer Jr. Arkansas

20 Don O’Neal Indiana

21 Billy Moyer Sr. Arkansas

22 Rusty Schlenk Michigan

23 Hudson O’Neal Indiana

24 David Breazeale Mississippi

25 Devin Moran Ohio

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

Dirty Don