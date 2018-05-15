Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings

 by Don Martin                    5.15.2018

Below are the rankings thru last week which includes Brandon Sheppard taking over second from Scott Bloomquist.   Sheppard finished second at the big show in Fayetteville, North Carolina.   Jimmy Owens was the big winner in the event taking home over $25,000.   Jimmy with the win also jumped up over a dozen spots in the rankings moving him to 12th.    David Breazeale of Mississippi finished third at Fayetteville moving him into the top 25.    Shannon Babb picked up the win last weekend with a heroic last lap pass on Billy Moyer to take the win at Farmer City last Friday night.   The race paid $10,000 to win and moved Babb into the Top 10 in the rankings.

 

This week the Lucas Series heads to three states in three days kicking off with a new track 141 Speedway located in Wisconsin before heading to Deer Creek in Minnesota and wrapping up at I-80 in Greenwood, Nebraska on Sunday.    The World of Outlaws will be in Chilicothe, Ohio for a pair of $10,000 to win shows at Atomic Speedway.    Richmond, Kentucky has a special late model race paying $10,000 to win this weekend as well.

 

We are just over a week away, and then it is  Show-Me 100 time at Wheatland, Missouri.   How big will the Show-Me be next weekend, well there are no World of Outlaws races scheduled next weekend.   The race already has one of the biggest fields of the year, just got bigger and the facility rivals any in the country.        I will have a preview of the race next weekend of what we can expect at one of America’s premier dirt tracks.

 

StlRacing.com Top 25 Super Dirt Late Model Rankings 5/8/2018

1              Chris Madden                    S. Carolina

2              Brandon Sheppard          Illinois

3              Scott Bloomquist              Tennessee

4              Jonathan Davenport       Georgia

5              Dale McDowell                  Georgia

6              Josh Richards                     West Virginia

7              Tim McCreadie                  New York

8              Mike Marlar                       Tennessee

9              Shannon Babb                   Illinois

10           Shane Clanton                   Georgia

11           Chris Simpson                    Iowa

12           Jimmy Owens                    Tennessee

13           Bobby Pierce                     Illinois

14           Michael Page                     Georgia

15           Ricky Weiss                         Canada

16           Kyle Bronson                     Florida

17           Earl Pearson Jr.                 Florida

18           Brandon Overton             Georgia

19           Billy Moyer Jr.                    Arkansas

20           Don O’Neal                         Indiana

21           Billy Moyer Sr.                   Arkansas

22           Rusty Schlenk                    Michigan

23           Hudson O’Neal                 Indiana

24           David Breazeale                                Mississippi

25           Devin Moran                      Ohio

 

Enjoy the races and keep supporting your local dirt tracks !!

 

Dirty Don

 

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  2. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  3. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  4. STLRacing.com Top 25 Dirt Super Late Model Rankings
  5. World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series 2017 Schedule Announced
  6. World of Outlaws Craftsman® Late Model Series 2017 Schedule Announced

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2018 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy