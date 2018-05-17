Dean Garland Classic On Tap For Street Stocks Saturday At Macon Speedway



Midwest Street Stock Championship Event First Of Year

(Macon, IL) The Midwest Street Stock Championship 2018 season opener is set for this Saturday, May 19 at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The “Dean Garland Classic” will pay $800 to the winner and is expected to draw some of the best Street Stock competitors in the Midwest. Five other divisions highlight this Saturday’s event, which is also Armed Forces Night at the exciting 1/5-mile dirt track.

The Midwest Street Stock Championship was originally scheduled to begin at Lincoln Speedway during the month of April, but Mother Nature had other plans, forcing postponement. This was a benefit to drivers who needed the extra time to get their rides put together for the new season and Saturday’s race will pay $800 to win and $80 to start for those in attendance.

In the first season for MSSC, Earl Park, IN driver, Jerrad Krick, claimed the series championship by just 10 points over Decatur, IL’s Dave Crawley, Jr. Nick Macklin claimed the MSSC win at Macon as well as third in last year’s standings. Jeremy Nichols and Dane Arvin rounded out the top five in points.

The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models come into the week, having seen three different winners in three weeks. Springfield, IL’s Jake Little was the most recent winner, after getting some early season bad luck out of the way. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor and Warrensburg, IL’s Dakota Ewing are also feature winners this year. Taylor leads the standings over Ewing, Cody Maguire, who had a strong second place run last week, Colby Eller, and Kyle VanDorn.

After a week off, the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds are back on for this week. The Modifieds have some huge shows coming up with this Friday and Saturday at Macon and Lincoln, then Memorial Day Monday at Macon, followed by the 95Q Up On The Wheel 100 on Thursday, May 31 at the 1/5-mile. It’s a new event for the division and there is a lot of excitement around it. New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. currently leads the points over Danny Smith, Guy Taylor, Austin Lynn, and Zach Rhodes.

A new champion is likely to be crowned at Macon Speedway, this season, as perennial favorite, Tim Hancock, is running just a part-time schedule. That’s good news for his competition, though, they’ve held their own this year, whether he is there or not. Cody Stillwell, of Godfrey, IL, leads the points and has claimed a feature win. Troy, IL’s Jerry Thompson has also won a feature and is second in the points. Tom Riech, Tim Riech, and Kevin Crowder complete the top five in points. The B-Mods are fine tuning for their 50-lap special coming up on Memorial Day.

The Sportsman are back on the card for this Saturday, as well. Arlington, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch is off to a great start, winning the first two features this season. The veteran wheelman is followed by Tim Bedinger, of Taylorville, IL, who had a great run at the last event. Scott Williams, Ty Nation, and Scott Landers are in the top five.

This week’s event will see plenty of local Street Stock competitors running with the MSSC. The event will count toward both the series and local points. Last year’s champion, Brian Dasenbrock, has a couple of top five finishes to lead this year’s points. It’s a close battle, though, with his challenger from last year, Shawn Ziemer. The two Macon County drivers have Darrell Dick, Billy Nail, and Jerit Murphy rounding out the top five, behind them.

After three events, the DIRTcar Hornet standings are tight at the top with Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew leading Decatur, IL driver, Jerad Matherly by only two points. Steve Stine, Marty Sullivan, and John Lewis complete the top five. Jeremy Reed missed last Saturday but has two feature wins, while Eskew won last week.

In honor of Armed Forces Night, Macon Speedway will be granting free grandstand admission to retired and active military this Saturday night. Valid military ID must be shown. In addition, anyone in uniform will receive a free sandwich and drink at the speedway concession stand.

Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands 5:00, pill draw will end when the driver’s meeting begins at 5:45, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while children 11 and under are free.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 4T Guy Taylor Springfield IL 174 0 2 25 Dakota Ewing Warrensburg IL 166 8 3 32M Cody Maguire Carlinville IL 162 12 4 15M Colby Eller Taylorville IL 144 30 5 2K Kyle VanDorn New Berlin IL 142 32 6 14 Donnie Koehler Macon IL 126 48 7 45M Kyle McMahon Mt Vernon IL 106 68 8 38J Jake Little Springfield IL 102 72 9 33H Roben Huffman Midland City IL 92 82 10 77 Patrick Younger Decatur IL 86 88



Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 T6 Tommy Sheppard New Berlin IL 172 0 2 98 Danny Smith Argenta IL 138 34 3 99 Guy Taylor Springfield IL 128 44 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 120 52 5 11 Zach Rhodes Taylorville IL 118 54 6 37 Dave Crawley Decatur IL 116 56 7 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 116 56 8 44 Tim Hancock, Jr. Mount Olive IL 104 68 9 7 Blake Thompson Troy IL 98 74 10 00 Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 92 80



B-Mods

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 00s Cody Stillwell Godfrey IL 176 0 2 18 Jerry Thompson Troy IL 160 16 3 57R Tom Riech Springfield IL 148 28 4 55 Tim Riech Petersburg IL 146 30 5 15C Kevin Crowder Argenta IL 122 54 6 0 Tim Hancock Mount Olive IL 118 58 7 61S Ricky Smith Alton IL 100 76 8 93J JR Wiltermood Windsor IL 96 80 9 1 Dante Brown Morrisonville IL 94 82 10 X7 Joe Thompson 72 104



Sportsman

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 25 Dennis Vander Meersch Arlington IL 120 0 2 25 Tim Bedinger Taylorville IL 116 4 3 112 Scott Williams Anchor IL 110 10 4 93 Ty Nation Taylorville IL 104 16 5 41 Scott Landers Taylorville IL 104 16 6 21 Brad Bedinger Taylorville IL 60 60 7 12M Terry Myers Buffalo IL 54 66 8 94 Mitch Ringer Taylorville IL 50 70 9 7S Ethan Schnapp Springfield IL 48 72 10 18 Stefan Bedinger Taylorville IL 46 74



Street Stocks

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 08 Brian Dasenbrock Decatur IL 158 0 2 23Z Shawn Ziemer Boody IL 142 16 3 22X Darrell Dick Monticello IL 114 44 4 23B Billy Nail Decatur IL 104 54 5 58 Jerit Murphy Lodge IL 102 56 6 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 100 58 7 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 96 62 8 36 Nick Justice Decatur IL 90 68 9 X7 Larry Russell, Decatur IL 88 70 10 3T Kevin Lewis Decatur IL 88 70



Hornets