Dean Garland Classic On Tap For Street Stocks Saturday At Macon Speedway

Midwest Street Stock Championship Event First Of Year
(Macon, IL) The Midwest Street Stock Championship 2018 season opener is set for this Saturday, May 19 at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL. The “Dean Garland Classic” will pay $800 to the winner and is expected to draw some of the best Street Stock competitors in the Midwest. Five other divisions highlight this Saturday’s event, which is also Armed Forces Night at the exciting 1/5-mile dirt track.
The Midwest Street Stock Championship was originally scheduled to begin at Lincoln Speedway during the month of April, but Mother Nature had other plans, forcing postponement. This was a benefit to drivers who needed the extra time to get their rides put together for the new season and Saturday’s race will pay $800 to win and $80 to start for those in attendance.
In the first season for MSSC, Earl Park, IN driver, Jerrad Krick, claimed the series championship by just 10 points over Decatur, IL’s Dave Crawley, Jr. Nick Macklin claimed the MSSC win at Macon as well as third in last year’s standings. Jeremy Nichols and Dane Arvin rounded out the top five in points.
The Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models come into the week, having seen three different winners in three weeks. Springfield, IL’s Jake Little was the most recent winner, after getting some early season bad luck out of the way. Springfield, IL’s Guy Taylor and Warrensburg, IL’s Dakota Ewing are also feature winners this year. Taylor leads the standings over Ewing, Cody Maguire, who had a strong second place run last week, Colby Eller, and Kyle VanDorn.
After a week off, the Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds are back on for this week. The Modifieds have some huge shows coming up with this Friday and Saturday at Macon and Lincoln, then Memorial Day Monday at Macon, followed by the 95Q Up On The Wheel 100 on Thursday, May 31 at the 1/5-mile. It’s a new event for the division and there is a lot of excitement around it. New Berlin, IL driver, Tommy Sheppard, Jr. currently leads the points over Danny Smith, Guy Taylor, Austin Lynn, and Zach Rhodes.
A new champion is likely to be crowned at Macon Speedway, this season, as perennial favorite, Tim Hancock, is running just a part-time schedule. That’s good news for his competition, though, they’ve held their own this year, whether he is there or not. Cody Stillwell, of Godfrey, IL, leads the points and has claimed a feature win. Troy, IL’s Jerry Thompson has also won a feature and is second in the points. Tom Riech, Tim Riech, and Kevin Crowder complete the top five in points. The B-Mods are fine tuning for their 50-lap special coming up on Memorial Day.
The Sportsman are back on the card for this Saturday, as well. Arlington, IL’s Dennis Vander Meersch is off to a great start, winning the first two features this season. The veteran wheelman is followed by Tim Bedinger, of Taylorville, IL, who had a great run at the last event. Scott Williams, Ty Nation, and Scott Landers are in the top five.
This week’s event will see plenty of local Street Stock competitors running with the MSSC. The event will count toward both the series and local points. Last year’s champion, Brian Dasenbrock, has a couple of top five finishes to lead this year’s points. It’s a close battle, though, with his challenger from last year, Shawn Ziemer. The two Macon County drivers have Darrell Dick, Billy Nail, and Jerit Murphy rounding out the top five, behind them.
After three events, the DIRTcar Hornet standings are tight at the top with Springfield, IL’s Mike Eskew leading Decatur, IL driver, Jerad Matherly by only two points. Steve Stine, Marty Sullivan, and John Lewis complete the top five. Jeremy Reed missed last Saturday but has two feature wins, while Eskew won last week.
In honor of Armed Forces Night, Macon Speedway will be granting free grandstand admission to retired and active military this Saturday night. Valid military ID must be shown. In addition, anyone in uniform will receive a free sandwich and drink at the speedway concession stand.
Pit gates open Saturday at 3:00, grandstands 5:00, pill draw will end when the driver’s meeting begins at 5:45, hotlaps begin at 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while children 11 and under are free.
Fans can text MSFANS to 74574 to receive fan information. Drivers text MSDRIVERS to 74574 to receive driver information. Message and date rates apply. Updates are also available by calling Macon Speedway at 217-764-3000.
Macon Speedway is located nine miles south of Decatur on U.S. 51, then 0.6 miles west on Andrews Street and south to 205 N. Wiles. Macon Speedway hosts racing every Saturday night, plus many weeknight specials. Macon Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $150,000 Racer Rewards Program.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|4T
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|174
|0
|2
|25
|Dakota
|Ewing
|Warrensburg
|IL
|166
|8
|3
|32M
|Cody
|Maguire
|Carlinville
|IL
|162
|12
|4
|15M
|Colby
|Eller
|Taylorville
|IL
|144
|30
|5
|2K
|Kyle
|VanDorn
|New Berlin
|IL
|142
|32
|6
|14
|Donnie
|Koehler
|Macon
|IL
|126
|48
|7
|45M
|Kyle
|McMahon
|Mt Vernon
|IL
|106
|68
|8
|38J
|Jake
|Little
|Springfield
|IL
|102
|72
|9
|33H
|Roben
|Huffman
|Midland City
|IL
|92
|82
|10
|77
|Patrick
|Younger
|Decatur
|IL
|86
|88
Billingsley Elite Wash Modifieds
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|T6
|Tommy
|Sheppard
|New Berlin
|IL
|172
|0
|2
|98
|Danny
|Smith
|Argenta
|IL
|138
|34
|3
|99
|Guy
|Taylor
|Springfield
|IL
|128
|44
|4
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|120
|52
|5
|11
|Zach
|Rhodes
|Taylorville
|IL
|118
|54
|6
|37
|Dave
|Crawley
|Decatur
|IL
|116
|56
|7
|19
|Jimmy
|Sinkhorn
|Taylorville
|IL
|116
|56
|8
|44
|Tim
|Hancock, Jr.
|Mount Olive
|IL
|104
|68
|9
|7
|Blake
|Thompson
|Troy
|IL
|98
|74
|10
|00
|Cody
|Stillwell
|Godfrey
|IL
|92
|80
B-Mods
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|00s
|Cody
|Stillwell
|Godfrey
|IL
|176
|0
|2
|18
|Jerry
|Thompson
|Troy
|IL
|160
|16
|3
|57R
|Tom
|Riech
|Springfield
|IL
|148
|28
|4
|55
|Tim
|Riech
|Petersburg
|IL
|146
|30
|5
|15C
|Kevin
|Crowder
|Argenta
|IL
|122
|54
|6
|0
|Tim
|Hancock
|Mount Olive
|IL
|118
|58
|7
|61S
|Ricky
|Smith
|Alton
|IL
|100
|76
|8
|93J
|JR
|Wiltermood
|Windsor
|IL
|96
|80
|9
|1
|Dante
|Brown
|Morrisonville
|IL
|94
|82
|10
|X7
|Joe
|Thompson
|72
|104
Sportsman
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|25
|Dennis
|Vander Meersch
|Arlington
|IL
|120
|0
|2
|25
|Tim
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|116
|4
|3
|112
|Scott
|Williams
|Anchor
|IL
|110
|10
|4
|93
|Ty
|Nation
|Taylorville
|IL
|104
|16
|5
|41
|Scott
|Landers
|Taylorville
|IL
|104
|16
|6
|21
|Brad
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|60
|60
|7
|12M
|Terry
|Myers
|Buffalo
|IL
|54
|66
|8
|94
|Mitch
|Ringer
|Taylorville
|IL
|50
|70
|9
|7S
|Ethan
|Schnapp
|Springfield
|IL
|48
|72
|10
|18
|Stefan
|Bedinger
|Taylorville
|IL
|46
|74
Street Stocks
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|08
|Brian
|Dasenbrock
|Decatur
|IL
|158
|0
|2
|23Z
|Shawn
|Ziemer
|Boody
|IL
|142
|16
|3
|22X
|Darrell
|Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|114
|44
|4
|23B
|Billy
|Nail
|Decatur
|IL
|104
|54
|5
|58
|Jerit
|Murphy
|Lodge
|IL
|102
|56
|6
|67
|Rudy
|Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|100
|58
|7
|24
|Justin
|Crowell
|Lincoln
|IL
|96
|62
|8
|36
|Nick
|Justice
|Decatur
|IL
|90
|68
|9
|X7
|Larry
|Russell,
|Decatur
|IL
|88
|70
|10
|3T
|Kevin
|Lewis
|Decatur
|IL
|88
|70
Hornets
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|168
|0
|2
|J4
|Jerad
|Matherly
|Decatur
|IL
|166
|2
|3
|04
|Steve
|Stine
|Stonington
|IL
|146
|22
|4
|39M
|Marty
|Sullivan
|Decatur
|IL
|142
|26
|5
|44
|John
|Lewis
|Cerro Gordo
|IL
|134
|34
|6
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|132
|36
|7
|33
|Jeremy
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|120
|48
|8
|98
|Ken
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|120
|48
|9
|71M
|Alan
|Moore
|Macon
|IL
|108
|60
|10
|D7
|Carter
|Dart
|Springfield
|IL
|96
|72