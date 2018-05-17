Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models Opening At Lincoln Speedway Friday



Race Is A Perfect Tune-Up & Preview For Summer National Event

(Lincoln, IL) The Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models are set to open this coming Friday, May 18 at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. It is one of just two events for Super Late Models at the ¼-mile dirt track this season and will be a great tune-up for the Summer Nationals event at the beginning of July. The Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis, and Hornets are also on this Friday’s schedule.

This year marks the 6th season of Midwest Big Ten Series Super Late Model racing. Former champions include Steve Sheppard, Jr. (2013), Ryan Little/Brian Diveley (2014), Brian Diveley (2015&2016), and Greg Kimmons/Michael Kloos (2017). The racing has been highly competitive as two point battles have ended in ties, in the previous five years.

This Friday’s opener at Lincoln Speedway will feature the likes of hometown driver, Myles Moos, El Paso, IL driver Ryan Unzicker, New Berlin, IL’s Jose Parga, Clinton, IL competitor, Don Hammer, Kolby Vandenberg from Ashland, IL, last year’s co-champion, Greg Kimmons, Robbie Bauman, Jr., of Fairview, IL, Quincy, IL’s Ricky Frankel, and Carlinville, IL regular, Cody Maguire. In addition to those drivers who have verbally committed, a good number of others are expected.

Also co-headlining this week’s event will be the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks. It will be the third event of the year for the series, with 26 different drivers having raced so far. 2016 & 2017 champion, Jeremy Nichols, currently leads this year’s standings, has won both of the events this year. At Macon, Nichols was followed by Nick Macklin, Chris Dick, Darrell Dick, and Terry Reed. At Jacksonville, the Lovington, IL driver was followed by Darrell Dick, Robert Cottom, Mike Jackson, and John Jackson.

The DIRTcar Modifieds and Hornets as well as the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis Company, will also be in action for a full five division show.

Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end at 5:50 when the driver’s meeting begins, hotlaps start around 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while children 11 and under are free.

About Lincoln Speedway:

For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.

Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.

CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)

Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks

1 J24 Jeremy Nichols Lovington IL 120 0 2 22 Darrell Dick Monticello IL 112 8 3 24 Justin Crowell Lincoln IL 94 26 4 67 Rudy Zaragoza Jacksonville IL 92 28 5 5 Terry Reed Decatur IL 90 30 6 16 Nick Macklin Argenta IL 58 62 7 22C Chris Dick Deland IL 56 64 8 1 Robert Cottom Galesburg IL 56 64 9 89 Mike Jackson Concord IL 54 66 10 47 John Jackson Concord IL 52 68



DIRTcar Modifieds

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 77 Ray Bollinger Kewanee IL 60 0 2 14 Brian Lynn Mason City IL 58 2 3 32 Donovan Lodge Andover IL 56 4 4 72A Austin Lynn Mason City IL 54 6 5 35 Brandon Roberts Ashland IL 52 8 6 69JR Jimmy Farris Odell IL 50 10 7 3 Mike Brooks Peoria IL 48 12 8 43 Jared Thomas Edinburg IL 46 14 9 12 Johnny Kalb Peoria IL 44 16 10 19 Jimmy Sinkhorn Taylorville IL 42 18

Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis Company

Pos Car # First Name Last Name City State Points Gap 1 40 Chase McDermand Springfield IL 60 0 2 43T Josh Thomas Edinburg IL 58 2 3 6B Andy Baugh Mason City IL 56 4 4 10R Jack Routson Waterman IL 54 6 5 09 Robby McQuinn Springfield IL 52 8 6 30 Justin Anderson Millstadt IL 50 10 7 37 Blake Bucholz Hartsburg IL 48 12 8 57 Mark McMahill Peoria IL 46 14 9 55 Jeff Sparks Mason City IL 44 16 10 19E Daltyn England 42 18

DIRTcar Hornets