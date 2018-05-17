Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models Opening At Lincoln Speedway Friday

Race Is A Perfect Tune-Up & Preview For Summer National Event
(Lincoln, IL) The Midwest Big Ten Super Late Models are set to open this coming Friday, May 18 at Lincoln Speedway, in Lincoln, IL. It is one of just two events for Super Late Models at the ¼-mile dirt track this season and will be a great tune-up for the Summer Nationals event at the beginning of July. The Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks, Modifieds, Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis, and Hornets are also on this Friday’s schedule.
This year marks the 6th season of Midwest Big Ten Series Super Late Model racing. Former champions include Steve Sheppard, Jr. (2013), Ryan Little/Brian Diveley (2014), Brian Diveley (2015&2016), and Greg Kimmons/Michael Kloos (2017). The racing has been highly competitive as two point battles have ended in ties, in the previous five years.
This Friday’s opener at Lincoln Speedway will feature the likes of hometown driver, Myles Moos, El Paso, IL driver Ryan Unzicker, New Berlin, IL’s Jose Parga, Clinton, IL competitor, Don Hammer, Kolby Vandenberg from Ashland, IL, last year’s co-champion, Greg Kimmons, Robbie Bauman, Jr., of Fairview, IL, Quincy, IL’s Ricky Frankel, and Carlinville, IL regular, Cody Maguire. In addition to those drivers who have verbally committed, a good number of others are expected.
Also co-headlining this week’s event will be the Midwest Big Ten Street Stocks. It will be the third event of the year for the series, with 26 different drivers having raced so far. 2016 & 2017 champion, Jeremy Nichols, currently leads this year’s standings, has won both of the events this year. At Macon, Nichols was followed by Nick Macklin, Chris Dick, Darrell Dick, and Terry Reed. At Jacksonville, the Lovington, IL driver was followed by Darrell Dick, Robert Cottom, Mike Jackson, and John Jackson.
The DIRTcar Modifieds and Hornets as well as the Nutech Seed DII Midgets presented by Bailey Chassis Company, will also be in action for a full five division show.
Pit gates open Friday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, pill draw will end at 5:50 when the driver’s meeting begins, hotlaps start around 6:00, and racing will take the green at 7:00. Grandstand admission is $15, while children 11 and under are free.
About Lincoln Speedway:
For more information on the track, follow Lincoln Speedway online at www.lincolnspeedwayil.com, on Facebook (www.facebook.com/LincolnILSpeedway), and Twitter (@LincolnILSpdwy). Updates are also available by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200.
Lincoln Speedway is located at the Logan County Fairgrounds, in Lincoln, IL. The physical address is 1408 Short 11th St., Lincoln, IL 62656. Lincoln Speedway races a number of UMP classes as well as specials on a near bi-weekly schedule of Friday and Sunday evenings. Lincoln Speedway is a proud member of the Contingency Connection’s $100,000 Racer Rewards Program.
CURRENT STANDINGS (Top 10’s)
Midwest Big Ten Series Street Stocks
|1
|J24
|Jeremy Nichols
|Lovington
|IL
|120
|0
|2
|22
|Darrell Dick
|Monticello
|IL
|112
|8
|3
|24
|Justin Crowell
|Lincoln
|IL
|94
|26
|4
|67
|Rudy Zaragoza
|Jacksonville
|IL
|92
|28
|5
|5
|Terry Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|90
|30
|6
|16
|Nick Macklin
|Argenta
|IL
|58
|62
|7
|22C
|Chris Dick
|Deland
|IL
|56
|64
|8
|1
|Robert Cottom
|Galesburg
|IL
|56
|64
|9
|89
|Mike Jackson
|Concord
|IL
|54
|66
|10
|47
|John Jackson
|Concord
|IL
|52
|68
DIRTcar Modifieds
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|77
|Ray
|Bollinger
|Kewanee
|IL
|60
|0
|2
|14
|Brian
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|58
|2
|3
|32
|Donovan
|Lodge
|Andover
|IL
|56
|4
|4
|72A
|Austin
|Lynn
|Mason City
|IL
|54
|6
|5
|35
|Brandon
|Roberts
|Ashland
|IL
|52
|8
|6
|69JR
|Jimmy
|Farris
|Odell
|IL
|50
|10
|7
|3
|Mike
|Brooks
|Peoria
|IL
|48
|12
|8
|43
|Jared
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|46
|14
|9
|12
|Johnny
|Kalb
|Peoria
|IL
|44
|16
|10
|19
|Jimmy
|Sinkhorn
|Taylorville
|IL
|42
|18
Nutech Seed DII Midgets By Bailey Chassis Company
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|40
|Chase
|McDermand
|Springfield
|IL
|60
|0
|2
|43T
|Josh
|Thomas
|Edinburg
|IL
|58
|2
|3
|6B
|Andy
|Baugh
|Mason City
|IL
|56
|4
|4
|10R
|Jack
|Routson
|Waterman
|IL
|54
|6
|5
|09
|Robby
|McQuinn
|Springfield
|IL
|52
|8
|6
|30
|Justin
|Anderson
|Millstadt
|IL
|50
|10
|7
|37
|Blake
|Bucholz
|Hartsburg
|IL
|48
|12
|8
|57
|Mark
|McMahill
|Peoria
|IL
|46
|14
|9
|55
|Jeff
|Sparks
|Mason City
|IL
|44
|16
|10
|19E
|Daltyn
|England
|42
|18
DIRTcar Hornets
|Pos
|Car #
|First Name
|Last Name
|City
|State
|Points
|Gap
|1
|33
|Jeremy
|Reed
|Decatur
|IL
|60
|0
|2
|40
|Adam
|Webb
|Decatur
|IL
|58
|2
|3
|15
|David
|Lauritson
|Normal
|IL
|56
|4
|4
|01D
|Danny
|Oates
|Pekin
|IL
|54
|6
|5
|37H
|Kyle
|Harper
|Metamora
|IL
|52
|8
|6
|412
|Zach
|Bowles
|Livingston
|IL
|50
|10
|7
|26A
|Michael
|McKay
|Springfield
|IL
|48
|12
|8
|64CK
|Cook
|Crawford
|Lincoln
|IL
|46
|14
|9
|21
|Mike
|Eskew
|Springfield
|IL
|44
|16
|10
|316
|Nate
|Webb
|Clinton
|IL
|42
|18