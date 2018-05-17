Star-Studded Entries Expected for 2nd Annual Southern Illinois Shootout

Belleville, IL – This weekend the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League and POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League take to two high-banked bullrings for the 2nd Annual Southern Illinois Shootout. Friday night both divisions will be at Belle-Clair Speedway before heading to Southern Illinois Raceway on Saturday. Tackling the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, NASCAR stars Christopher Bell and Chase Briscoe are prepared to run both nights.

Both drivers originally got their starts in open wheel racing on dirt tracks throughout the Midwest before their rise to NASCAR. Christopher Bell, before rise to NASCAR stardom and his midget racing tenure with Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, raced micro sprints throughout the country and won the Inaugural “Phillips 66” at Southern Illinois Raceway back in 2011 with the POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League.

Chase Briscoe, a good friend of Christopher Bell’s through iRacing, is the youngest driver to win a 410 sprint car race (age 13), beating Jeff Gordon’s record by one year. Bell, looks to defend his 2017 win at Southern Illinois Raceway in the Inaugural Southern Illinois Shootout weekend and will again be piloting a midget for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports. Briscoe, and the long list of POWRi regulars and competitors, look to dethrone Bell and etch their names in the record books.

In POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League competition, Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports’ Ryan Robinson leads the standings over fellow teammate, Tucker Klaasmeyer. Robinson took his first win with the League at Jacksonville Speedway in the Midwest Season Opener on Friday night. Saturday night’s winner Logan Seavey sits third, with Zach Daum in fourth. Joe B. Miller holds fifth with Andrew Felker in sixth. Jake Neuman rides in seventh, while leading Rookie candidate Karter Sarff holds eighth. Holly Shelton and Tanner Carrick round out the top ten.

In POWRi Speedway Motors 600cc Outlaw Micro League competition, Joe B. Miller holds the top spot over Harley Hollan. Miller recently took his 32nd career victory with the League this past Saturday at Macon Speedway in the Midwest Season Opener weekend. Austin Schaeffer holds the third position, while Jordan Howell rides in fourth. Jackson Frisbie sits in the fifth position, while Riley Goodno holds sixth. Trevin Littleton is in seventh with Zac Taylor in eighth. Gunner Ramey and Blake Carrick round out the top ten.

