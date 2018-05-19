Home --> Race Track News --> Illinois --> Fairbury American Legion Speedway --> Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/19/18

Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/19/18

B Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:14:08.929

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Brendan Patterson Springbay, IL 25
2 1 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 22
3 2 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54
4 7 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
5 (DNF) 4 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
6 (DNF) 5 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
7 (DNF) 8 Catherine Crego Crescent City, IL 112
8 (DNF) 6 Bryan Saner Bloomington, IL 17

Heat 1

00:01:56.270

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 22
2 2 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54
3 3 Brendan Patterson Springbay, IL 25
4 5 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6
5 4 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36
6 6 Bryan Saner Bloomington, IL 17
7 7 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66
8 8 Catherine Crego Crescent City, IL 112

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 3 Troy Ricketts Fairbury, IL 22 16.305
2 2 Mike Petersen Cropsey, IL 54 16.311
3 7 Brendan Patterson Springbay, IL 25 16.613
4 5 Macy Vaughan Fairbury, IL 36 16.962
5 6 Thad Gee Bloomington, IL G6 17.196
6 8 Bryan Saner Bloomington, IL 17 17.645
7 4 Makinzi Semmens Pontiac, IL 66 19.323
8 1 Catherine Crego Crescent City, IL 112 20.069

Street Stocks

A Feature 1

00:04:28.033

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
2 4 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
3 3 Rick Thomas 23T
4 6 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
5 5 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
6 7 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
7 9 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5
8 (DNF) 2 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
DNS Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0

Heat 1

00:02:40.389

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9
2 4 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20
3 1 Rick Thomas 23T
4 3 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14
5 5 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37
6 6 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77
7 7 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S
8 8 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0
9 9 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 4 Rick Thomas 23T 16.266
2 9 Joe Brown Wilmington, IL B9 16.450
3 2 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 14 16.587
4 7 Tanner Sullivan Pontiac, IL 20 16.712
5 3 Peter Odell Streator, IL 37 16.877
6 8 Al Gray Ottawa, IL 77 16.966
7 1 Nick Seplak Coal City, IL 11S 17.308
8 6 Kraig Hughes Ottawa, IL 0 17.407
9 5 Michael Schomas Ottawa, IL F5 17.621

UMP Late Models

A Feature 1

00:12:56.402

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
2 1 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
3 9 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1
4 5 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
5 3 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
6 11 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
7 6 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
8 7 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
9 8 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
10 12 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
11 (DNF) 10 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
12 (DNF) 4 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
13 (DNF) 15 Randy Manos 5
14 (DNF) 13 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
DNS Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13
DNS Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
DNS Cole Swibold Fairview, IL 98

Heat 1

00:02:33.431

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
2 1 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
3 4 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12
4 3 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
5 5 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1
6 6 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
7 8 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
8 7 Randy Manos 5
DNS Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13

Heat 2

00:02:38.726

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
2 3 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
3 2 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
4 7 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
5 5 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
6 8 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
DNS Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
DNS Cole Swibold Fairview, IL 98

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 6 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H 12.944
2 13 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S 12.952
3 4 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 12.967
4 1 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7 13.039
5 12 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10 13.057
6 2 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P 13.061
7 3 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12 13.077
8 7 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W 13.167
9 15 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1 13.224
10 11 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14 13.412
11 14 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D 13.450
12 16 Cole Swibold Fairview, IL 98 13.703
13 9 Randy Manos 5 13.875
14 5 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33 13.878
15 17 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12 13.916
16 8 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61 14.641
DNS Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13 0.000

Hotlaps 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Jeff Curl Fairbury, IL 12
2 Nick Hoffman Mooresville, NC 2H
3 Randy Manos 5
4 Curtis Radke Milford, IL 61
5 Rusty Schlenk McClure, OH CJ1
6 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
7 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
8 Glen Thompson Buckingham, IL 14
9 Donny Walden Bloomington, IL 1W
10 Daniel Flessner Roberts, IL 9D
11 Billy Hough Thomasboro, IL 33
12 Jose Parga New Berlin, IL 6P
13 Scott Schmitt Tonica, IL 10
14 Jay Sparks Metamera, IL 7
15 Terry Starks Fairbury, IL 13
16 Cole Swibold Fairview, IL 98
17 Kevin Weaver Gibson City, IL B12

UMP Modifieds

A Feature 1

00:05:38.312

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ryan Thomas Brownstown, IN T9
2 1 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
3 3 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
4 5 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
5 4 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
6 8 Matt Hamilton Aurora, IN 9H
7 14 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25%
8 10 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W
9 16 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
10 7 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
11 15 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
12 11 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
13 9 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
14 13 Nick Lueth Grand Ridge, IL 16
15 17 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
16 18 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
17 20 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
18 19 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7
19 12 Michael Thayer 14
20 (DNF) 6 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42

B Feature 1: Lineup

00:00:00

Start Driver Hometown Car
1 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
2 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
3 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
4 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H
5 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
6 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7
7 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 69JR
8 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61
9 Jeff Winterland Colfax, IL 54
10 Scott Heeren Forreston, IL 07

Heat 1

00:04:39.613

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M
2 3 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L
3 6 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35
4 7 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W
5 9 Nick Lueth Grand Ridge, IL 16
6 (DNF) 8 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45
7 (DNF) 5 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H
8 (DNF) 4 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 69JR
DNS Scott Heeren Forreston, IL 07

Heat 2

00:04:05.581

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Ryan Thomas Brownstown, IN T9
2 3 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25
3 2 Matt Hamilton Aurora, IN 9H
4 5 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57
5 4 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25%
6 7 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1
7 6 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L
8 8 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61

Heat 3

00:02:52.147

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B
2 1 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42
3 3 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2%
4 4 Michael Thayer 14
5 6 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5
6 5 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R
7 7 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7
8 (DNF) 8 Jeff Winterland Colfax, IL 54

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 5 Mike McKinney Plainfield, IL 96M 13.913
2 3 Ryan Thomas Brownstown, IN T9 14.189
3 12 Mckay Wenger Fairbury, IL 42 14.299
4 8 Scott Heeren Forreston, IL 07 14.321
5 23 Matt Hamilton Aurora, IN 9H 14.341
6 14 Steven Brooks New Lenox, IL 5B 14.348
7 15 Jeffrey Ledford Poniac, IL 18L 14.388
8 7 Tyler Nicely Owensboro, KY 25 14.436
9 25 Nick Clubb Coal City, IL 2% 14.519
10 1 Jimmy Farris Jr Odell, IL 69JR 14.552
11 16 Dave Porth Gardner, IL 25% 14.619
12 4 Michael Thayer 14 14.628
13 17 Scott Hauge Newark, IL 17H 14.638
14 22 Mark Grosvenor Watseka, IL 57 14.659
15 10 Dan Rork Pontiac, IL 7R 14.686
16 13 Jason Hastings Kankakee, IL 35 14.697
17 9 Jay Ledford Pontiac, IL 7L 14.744
18 18 Alan Stipp Forrest, IL 5 14.748
19 21 Bob Pohlman Oaklawn, IL 1W 14.750
20 20 Dave Lilja Burr Ridge, IL 1 14.772
21 19 Joey Iliff Rensselaer, IN J7 14.821
22 24 Kyle Hammer Clinton, IL 45 14.841
23 6 Logan Rogers Freeport, IL 61 14.966
24 2 Jeff Winterland Colfax, IL 54 15.072
DNS Nick Lueth Grand Ridge, IL 16 0.000

UMP Sportsmans

A Feature 1

00:04:20.323

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
2 3 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
3 5 Rod Rusher Mansfield, IL 44
4 7 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
5 2 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
6 4 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 18
7 6 Tyler Roth 20R
8 12 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7
9 10 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
10 11 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
11 (DNF) 9 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 01
12 (DNF) 8 Eric Saltzman 421
DNS Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29

Heat 1

00:02:14.393

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56
2 2 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A
3 3 Rod Rusher Mansfield, IL 44
4 6 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621
5 5 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 01
6 7 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2
DNS Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29

Heat 2

00:02:28

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12
2 3 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 18
3 4 Tyler Roth 20R
4 5 Eric Saltzman 421
5 6 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37
6 (DNF) 1 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7

Qualifying 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 3 Amber Crouch Cullom, IL 51A 15.461
2 4 Richard Craven Joliet, IL 12 15.601
3 9 Brandon Pralle Ashkum, IL 56 15.608
4 10 Steven Mattingly Chenoa, IL 7 15.754
5 13 Rod Rusher Mansfield, IL 44 15.814
6 5 AJ Meiferdt Coal City, IL 18 15.831
7 11 Bryant Frechette Pontiac, IL 29 15.832
8 6 Tyler Roth 20R 16.035
9 8 Dustin Mounce Pontiac, IL 01 16.988
10 2 Eric Saltzman 421 17.102
11 7 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 621 17.203
12 12 Michael Ledford Pontiac, IL 37 17.589
13 1 Valerie Hurt Saunemin, IL V2 17.630

Vintage Full Body Stock Cars

Qualifying 1: Lineup

Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 John Powell Springfield, IL 42
2 rick barto Bradford, IL 25
3 jim beaty Mendota, IL 19
4 kyle davis Leland, IL 28
5 mark davis Mendota, IL 62
6 Austin Lipe West Brooklyn, IL 51
7 keith lucas Princeton, IL 44
8 Randy Lucas Princeton, IL 58
9 David Moore 95
10 Brendan Ramer Mendota, IL 00
11 Matt Ramer Mendota, IL 4
12 justin rutledge Princeton, IL 34
13 john ryan lamoille, IL 27
14 gary siebert Mendota, IL 621
15 wally stodghill buda, IL 35
