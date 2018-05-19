Fairbury Speedway Results – 5/19/18
UMP Late Models
A Feature 1
00:12:56.402
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|2
|1
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|3
|9
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|4
|5
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|5
|3
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|6
|11
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|7
|6
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|8
|7
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|9
|8
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|10
|12
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|11 (DNF)
|10
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|12 (DNF)
|4
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|13 (DNF)
|15
|Randy Manos
|
|5
|14 (DNF)
|13
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|DNS
|–
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|DNS
|–
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|DNS
|–
|Cole Swibold
|Fairview, IL
|98
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|6
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|12.944
|2
|13
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|12.952
|3
|4
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|12.967
|4
|1
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|13.039
|5
|12
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|13.057
|6
|2
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|13.061
|7
|3
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
|13.077
|8
|7
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|13.167
|9
|15
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|13.224
|10
|11
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|13.412
|11
|14
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|13.450
|12
|16
|Cole Swibold
|Fairview, IL
|98
|13.703
|13
|9
|Randy Manos
|
|5
|13.875
|14
|5
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|13.878
|15
|17
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|13.916
|16
|8
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|14.641
|DNS
|–
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|0.000
Hotlaps 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Jeff Curl
|Fairbury, IL
|12
|2
|Nick Hoffman
|Mooresville, NC
|2H
|3
|Randy Manos
|
|5
|4
|Curtis Radke
|Milford, IL
|61
|5
|Rusty Schlenk
|McClure, OH
|CJ1
|6
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|7
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|8
|Glen Thompson
|Buckingham, IL
|14
|9
|Donny Walden
|Bloomington, IL
|1W
|10
|Daniel Flessner
|Roberts, IL
|9D
|11
|Billy Hough
|Thomasboro, IL
|33
|12
|Jose Parga
|New Berlin, IL
|6P
|13
|Scott Schmitt
|Tonica, IL
|10
|14
|Jay Sparks
|Metamera, IL
|7
|15
|Terry Starks
|Fairbury, IL
|13
|16
|Cole Swibold
|Fairview, IL
|98
|17
|Kevin Weaver
|Gibson City, IL
|B12
UMP Modifieds
A Feature 1
00:05:38.312
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ryan Thomas
|Brownstown, IN
|T9
|2
|1
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|3
|3
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|4
|5
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|5
|4
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|6
|8
|Matt Hamilton
|Aurora, IN
|9H
|7
|14
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25%
|8
|10
|Bob Pohlman
|Oaklawn, IL
|1W
|9
|16
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|10
|7
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|11
|15
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|12
|11
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|13
|9
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|14
|13
|Nick Lueth
|Grand Ridge, IL
|16
|15
|17
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|16
|18
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|17
|20
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|18
|19
|Joey Iliff
|Rensselaer, IN
|J7
|19
|12
|Michael Thayer
|
|14
|20 (DNF)
|6
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
B Feature 1: Lineup
00:00:00
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|2
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|3
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|4
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|5
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|6
|Joey Iliff
|Rensselaer, IN
|J7
|7
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|69JR
|8
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|9
|Jeff Winterland
|Colfax, IL
|54
|10
|Scott Heeren
|Forreston, IL
|07
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|5
|Mike McKinney
|Plainfield, IL
|96M
|13.913
|2
|3
|Ryan Thomas
|Brownstown, IN
|T9
|14.189
|3
|12
|Mckay Wenger
|Fairbury, IL
|42
|14.299
|4
|8
|Scott Heeren
|Forreston, IL
|07
|14.321
|5
|23
|Matt Hamilton
|Aurora, IN
|9H
|14.341
|6
|14
|Steven Brooks
|New Lenox, IL
|5B
|14.348
|7
|15
|Jeffrey Ledford
|Poniac, IL
|18L
|14.388
|8
|7
|Tyler Nicely
|Owensboro, KY
|25
|14.436
|9
|25
|Nick Clubb
|Coal City, IL
|2%
|14.519
|10
|1
|Jimmy Farris Jr
|Odell, IL
|69JR
|14.552
|11
|16
|Dave Porth
|Gardner, IL
|25%
|14.619
|12
|4
|Michael Thayer
|
|14
|14.628
|13
|17
|Scott Hauge
|Newark, IL
|17H
|14.638
|14
|22
|Mark Grosvenor
|Watseka, IL
|57
|14.659
|15
|10
|Dan Rork
|Pontiac, IL
|7R
|14.686
|16
|13
|Jason Hastings
|Kankakee, IL
|35
|14.697
|17
|9
|Jay Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|7L
|14.744
|18
|18
|Alan Stipp
|Forrest, IL
|5
|14.748
|19
|21
|Bob Pohlman
|Oaklawn, IL
|1W
|14.750
|20
|20
|Dave Lilja
|Burr Ridge, IL
|1
|14.772
|21
|19
|Joey Iliff
|Rensselaer, IN
|J7
|14.821
|22
|24
|Kyle Hammer
|Clinton, IL
|45
|14.841
|23
|6
|Logan Rogers
|Freeport, IL
|61
|14.966
|24
|2
|Jeff Winterland
|Colfax, IL
|54
|15.072
|DNS
|–
|Nick Lueth
|Grand Ridge, IL
|16
|0.000
UMP Sportsmans
A Feature 1
00:04:20.323
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|2
|3
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|3
|5
|Rod Rusher
|Mansfield, IL
|44
|4
|7
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|5
|2
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|6
|4
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|18
|7
|6
|Tyler Roth
|
|20R
|8
|12
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|9
|10
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|10
|11
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|11 (DNF)
|9
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|01
|12 (DNF)
|8
|Eric Saltzman
|
|421
|DNS
|–
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
Qualifying 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|3
|Amber Crouch
|Cullom, IL
|51A
|15.461
|2
|4
|Richard Craven
|Joliet, IL
|12
|15.601
|3
|9
|Brandon Pralle
|Ashkum, IL
|56
|15.608
|4
|10
|Steven Mattingly
|Chenoa, IL
|7
|15.754
|5
|13
|Rod Rusher
|Mansfield, IL
|44
|15.814
|6
|5
|AJ Meiferdt
|Coal City, IL
|18
|15.831
|7
|11
|Bryant Frechette
|Pontiac, IL
|29
|15.832
|8
|6
|Tyler Roth
|
|20R
|16.035
|9
|8
|Dustin Mounce
|Pontiac, IL
|01
|16.988
|10
|2
|Eric Saltzman
|
|421
|17.102
|11
|7
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|621
|17.203
|12
|12
|Michael Ledford
|Pontiac, IL
|37
|17.589
|13
|1
|Valerie Hurt
|Saunemin, IL
|V2
|17.630
Vintage Full Body Stock Cars
Qualifying 1: Lineup
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|John Powell
|Springfield, IL
|42
|
|2
|rick barto
|Bradford, IL
|25
|
|3
|jim beaty
|Mendota, IL
|19
|
|4
|kyle davis
|Leland, IL
|28
|
|5
|mark davis
|Mendota, IL
|62
|
|6
|Austin Lipe
|West Brooklyn, IL
|51
|
|7
|keith lucas
|Princeton, IL
|44
|
|8
|Randy Lucas
|Princeton, IL
|58
|
|9
|David Moore
|
|95
|
|10
|Brendan Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|00
|
|11
|Matt Ramer
|Mendota, IL
|4
|
|12
|justin rutledge
|Princeton, IL
|34
|
|13
|john ryan
|lamoille, IL
|27
|
|14
|gary siebert
|Mendota, IL
|621
|
|15
|wally stodghill
|buda, IL
|35
|
