USRA National Leader Jackson Tops Midway Federal Protection Feature

Lebanon, Mo.- Current Out Pace USRA National B Mod Point leader Kris Jackson of Lebanon came roaring from his 10th starting spot to overtake leader Sam Petty in capturing his 4th feature win at The Lebanon Midway Speedway Friday night on Federal Protection night at the races. With his win he along with all the other feature winners were awarded a home security system valued at over $2,000 from the Springfield based company.

Petty jumped to the opening lead from his pole spot with Ricky Watkins, Rex Merritt and Matt Rose swapped the 2nd place spot as Jackson began is charge to the front with defending track champion Tyler Brown following also. With two wide racing in the pack, Watkins made a move on Petty only to have the door shut. Caution waved for Tony Fincher as he slowed on the track really getting the field tight. On the restart, Watkins picked the outside lane as Jackson had charged to 3rd spot. On the restart, Jackson moved around Watkins and made his charge on leader Petty. After a spirited door to door battle for 3 laps, Jackson swung to the outside lane on the smooth track surface and made the winning pass at the half way point of the feature. Jackson then set sail pulling away for his 4th Midway feature win in his Rage Chassis powered by Ruble Engines machine. Petty settled in for another runner-up spot leaving the real race for 3rd spot between Merritt, Watkins and a steady charging Tyler Brown as that pack kept action hot and heavy before finishing in the order completing the top 5.

Street Stock action saw Tim Petty jump to the opening lead and withstand a mid race charge from point leader Mark Davis to grab his 1st win of the season with Daniel Deason rounding out the top 3.

Hornet action saw added money to the front wheel drive class as Shannon Geller break the bad luck money off his back as he withstood early moves from point leader Corey Henson and then pulled away late in the feature to secure his 1st win of the season as Jason Walls came from 9th to secure the runner-up spot followed by Henson, Ricky Reynolds and Matt Resch completed the top 5 as the feature ran with only an opening lap caution as 12 of the 17 starters were on the lead lap.

Midwest Modified feature action saw defending champion Rob Muilenburg in a torrid battle for the lead as Colt Cheevers came from 11th to run down the duo and then made a 3 wide pass out of turn 4 to take his 4th Midway feature win as Muilenburg fended by Phillips for the runner up position with Kyle Lafferty and Trent Wynn completing the top 5.

Pure Stock feature action had Justin Roberts setting in the right place as the leaders got together in the late stages to drive home with his 1st win of the season with Willard Taylor who last week rolled over to secure the runner-up spot followed by opening night winner Robert High, Ron Myers and point leader Ron Duncan. For Roberts a tough start to the season turned around his racing luck.

Bomber point leader Mark Simon grabbed the lead early and drove away in taking his 4th win of the season Kevin Simon William Gardner, early contender John Gamble and Derek Collins completed the top 5.

Action next at The Midway will be on Sunday evening May 27th with The Tony Roper Memorial featuring The Cash Series Super Late Models as The USRA B Modifieds compete for a $777 to win event along with Midwest Modifieds $555 to win, Pure Stocks $333 to win and Hornets $222 to win with a 13 minimum car entry in each class. Open Draw and passing points will set the field with racing action to start at 7:30. Track points are awarded on this Race including USRA National Points

Results

Out Pace USRA B Modifieds presented by S&S U-Pull It Auto Parts of Lebanon

Start Finish Car Driver

10 1 65 Kris Jackson

1 2 9 Sam Petty

4 3 25 Rex Merritt

2 4 68 Ricky Watkins

9 5 T10 Tyler Brown

7 6 8K Tyler Knudtson

6 7 16m Brian Myers

3 8 101x Matt Rose

8 9 7R Rich Reynolds

5 10 1 Tony Fincher

DNS DNS 10P Dayton Pursley

Complete Services Pure Stocks

1) Justin Roberts 2) Willard Taylor 3) Robert High 4) Ron Myers 5) Ron Duncan 6) Dalton White 7) Randy High 8) Mike Piercy 9) Steve Henry 10) John Shaver 11) Dalton Bell 12) Les Hayes DNS-Randy Whitt

Starnes Auto Group Street Stocks

1) Tim Petty 2) Mark Davis 3) Daniel Deason 4) Joe Francis 5) Jay Flinn

Sing Rental Hornets-Extra money to the class.

1) Shannon Geller 2) Jason Walls 3) Corey Henson 4) Ricky Reynolds 5) Matt Resch 6) Caleb Price 7) Mason Rodden 8) William Garner 9) James Reynolds 10) Ashley Henderson 11) Tyson Moore 12) Kelly Escamilla( last car on lead lap) 13) Sarah Cunning ham 14) Jonathan Finley 15) Shyanne Bauman 16) Bryan Thompson DQ-171

Mi-Kel Midwest Modz

1) Colt Cheevers 2) Rob Muilenburg 3) TR Phillips 4) Kyle Lafferty 5) Trent Wynn 6) Luke Gideon 7) Phillip Jackson 8) Billy Jones 9) Jeff Street 10) James Epperson 11) Joe Williams 12) Zach Cheever 13) Matt Williams 14) Jeremy Hazel

1st State Community Bombers

1) Mark Simon 2) Kevin Simon 3) William Garner 4) John Gamble 5) Derek Collins 6) Brandon Newburn 7) Joe Francis 8) Sam McDaniel 9) Bryan White 10) Tony Wright.